Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes
1st Edition
Renewable Energy Integrated with Membrane Operations
Description
Current Trends and Future Developments in (Bio-) Membranes: Renewable Energy Integrated with Membrane Operations offers an overview of advanced technologies in the field of water desalination, wastewater treatment and hydrogen production that is coupled with renewable energy sources. Membrane processes are well-recognized technologies in the field of water and wastewater treatment. This book reviews their potential and lists new technologies which allow for the use of solar, hydroelectric, wind, hydrothermal and other forms of renewable energy with the same effect. In addition, it highlights what has already been achieved in the integration of membrane reactors and energy produced by biomass.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the interconnections between membrane technology and renewable energy sources
- Provides a comprehensive review of advanced research on membrane processes for water desalination, wastewater treatment and hydrogen production
- Relates the various processes to energy sources, including solar, wind, biomass and geothermal energy
- Addresses key issues involved in the use of renewable energy in wastewater treatment
Readership
Academic researchers and postgraduate students interested in the development of membrane technologies coupled with renewable energy sources as well as R&D managers in industry
Table of Contents
1. Wastewater treatment by renewable energy driven membrane process
2. Water desalination by (non-solar) renewable energy-powered RO systems
3. Renewable energy powered membrane technology: cost analysis and energy consumption
4. Desalination by renewable energy-powered electrodialysis processes
5. Pressure Retarded Osmosis and Reverse Electrodialysis as Power Generation Membrane Systems
6. Renewable energy-powered membrane systems for water desalination
7. Water treatment by renewable energy-driven membrane distillation
8. Study of hybrid photovoltaic/fuel cell system for stand-alone applications
9. Polymer electrolyte membrane technologies integrated with renewable energy for hydrogen production
10. Solar energy for pure hydrogen production using inorganic membrane reactors
11. Power producton by biomass gasification Technologies
12. Membrane gas separation combined with renewable energy systems
13. MBR and integration with renewable energy - towards sustainable autonomous wastewater treatment
14. Integrating Pressure Retarded Osmosis and Membrane Distillation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 17th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135464
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135457
About the Editor
Angelo Basile
Angelo Basile, a Chemical Engineer, is a senior Researcher at the ITM-CNR where he is responsible for research related to both the ultra-pure hydrogen production and CO2 capture using Pd-based Membrane Reactors. He also holds a full professor of Chemical Engineering Processes. He has 140 scientific papers in peer to peer journals and 230 papers in international congresses; editor/author of more than 40 scientific books and 100 chapters on international books on membrane science and technology; 6 Italian patents, 2 European patents and 5 worldwide patents. He is referee of 116 international scientific journals and member of the Editorial Board for 22 of them. Professor Basile is also associate editor of the international journal Hydrogen Energy and of the Asia-Pacific journal Chemical Engineering, and is Editor-in-chief of the international journal Membrane Science & Technology and Editor-in-chief of Membrane Processes (Applications), a section of the international journal Membranes. Professor Basile also prepared 25 special issues on membrane science and technology for many international journals (IJHE, Chem Eng. J., Cat. Today, etc.). He participated to and was/is responsible for many national and international projects on membrane reactors and membrane science, and previously served as Director of the ITM-CNR.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM), Italian National Research Council (CNR), University of Calabria, Rende, Italy
Alfredo Cassano
Alfredo Cassano is permanent researcher at the Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM) of the Italian National Research Council (CNR) since 2000. He received his degree in Biology at the University of Naples in 1995. His main activity and scientific interests are related to researches in the field of the membrane technology.
Since 1995, this activity has been carried out in the field of pressure-driven membrane processes and membrane contactors applied to wastewater treatments and agro-food productions. It has mainly concerned the study of integrated membrane operations for the recovery of water and high added value compounds and removal of undesirable compounds from wastewaters and agro-food productions, clarification and concentration of fruit juices, milk and wine, water purification.
He attended to many national and international conferences on membranes with both oral and poster presentations. He also presented, as invited speaker, lectures at courses on membrane operations. He is involved as scientific responsible or main investigator in different national and international projects.
Alfredo Cassano is co-author of more than 70 scientific papers published in international journals, two patents and four books on membrane science and technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Institute on Membrane Technology, Italian National Research Council, Italy
Alberto Figoli
Dr. Alberto Figoli obtained his PhD degree at Membrane Technology Group, Twente University (Enschede, The Netherlands) in 2001. He graduated in Food Science and Technology at the Agriculture University of Milan 1996. Since December 2001, he has a permanent position as Researcher at Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM-CNR) in Rende (CS), Italy.
He also had international experience in industrial research labs: about 1 year (1996) at Quest International Nederland B.V. (ICI), Process Research Group, Naarden (The Netherlands) on “Setting of a pilot plant for aromatic compounds extraction using the pervaporation (PV) membrane technology”; Secondment in 2010 and 2011 at GVS, SpA, Bologna, within the EU project “Implementation of Membrane Technology to Industry” (IMETI) on “Preparation and Characterisation of hybrid membranes for VOCs removal”.
He was granted for the “Short Term Mobility Programme” by CNR, in 2004 and 2005, at the “Environmental Protection Agency of United States (USEPA)”, Sustainable Technology Division, Cincinnati (USA) on “Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and aroma removal using a novel asymmetric membrane by pervaporation” nell’ambito dello “Short Term Mobility Programme” funded CNR.
He is responsible and involved in various National and International projects. He is also responsible, within the CNR organisation, for two research lines on membrane preparation and characterisation and on pervaporation (PV) applications.
He is author of more than 60 research papers in peer reviewed journals, several book chapters, a book, two patents and many oral presentations (also as invited lecture) in National and International Conferences and Workshops.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute on Membrane Technology, Italian National Research Council, Italy