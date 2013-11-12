Current Topics in Transplantation, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323261302, 9780323261319

Current Topics in Transplantation, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 93-6

1st Edition

Authors: A. Osama Gaber
eBook ISBN: 9780323261319
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323261302
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th November 2013
Description

An important review on transplantation for the general surgeon! Topics include: kidney transplant, left lobe liver transplants, advances in lung transplantation, stem cell and cellular transplants, pancreatectomy, management of organ failure, transplant immune suppression, antibody mediated rejection, cardiac assist devices, organ perfusion and preservation, weight reduction therapy, organ allocation and distribution, and more!

Details

About the Authors

A. Osama Gaber Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Methodist Hospital, Houston, TX

