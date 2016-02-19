Current Topics in Membranes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121533380, 9780080585093

Current Topics in Membranes, Volume 38

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Mark Mooseker Jon Morrow
eBook ISBN: 9780080585093
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 1991
Page Count: 254
No. of pages:
254
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080585093

About the Serial Editors

Mark Mooseker Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biology Yale University New Haven, Connecticut

Jon Morrow Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pathology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut

