Current Topics in Membranes and Transport, Volume 31
1st Edition
Series Editors: Arnost Kleinzeller
eBook ISBN: 9780080585024
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1987
Page Count: 340
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 28th December 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080585024
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Arnost Kleinzeller Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.