Current Topics in Membranes and Transport, Volume 27
1st Edition
Series Editors: Arnost Kleinzeller
eBook ISBN: 9780080584980
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th August 1986
Page Count: 303
Details
- No. of pages:
- 303
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 26th August 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080584980
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Arnost Kleinzeller Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.