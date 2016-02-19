Current Topics in Membranes and Transport - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121533168, 9780080584874

Current Topics in Membranes and Transport, Volume 16

1st Edition

Series Editors: Arnost Kleinzeller Felix Bronner
eBook ISBN: 9780080584874
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1982
Page Count: 519
No. of pages:
519
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080584874

About the Series Editors

Arnost Kleinzeller Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, U.S.A.

Felix Bronner Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Oral Biology, University of Connecticut Health Center

