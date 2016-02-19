Current Topics in Membranes and Transport - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121533199, 9780080584904

Current Topics in Membranes and Transport, Volume 19

1st Edition

Series Editors: Felix Bronner Arnost Kleinzeller
eBook ISBN: 9780080584904
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 1983
Page Count: 1042
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
193.00
164.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
1042
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080584904

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Felix Bronner Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Oral Biology, University of Connecticut Health Center

Arnost Kleinzeller Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.