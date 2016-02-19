Current Topics in Membranes and Transport, Volume 9
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Felix Bronner Arnost Kleinzeller
eBook ISBN: 9780080584805
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th August 1977
Page Count: 393
Details
- No. of pages:
- 393
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 24th August 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080584805
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Felix Bronner Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Oral Biology, University of Connecticut Health Center
Arnost Kleinzeller Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.