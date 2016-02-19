Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531157, 9780080584386

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 15

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9780080584386
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1980
Page Count: 426
Description

Current Topics in Developmental Biology is a long-standing series that provides comprehensive surveys of major topics in the field of developmental biology. Volume 15 has a focus on developmental neurobiology and includes articles written by outstanding research scientists who themselves investigate various aspects of the volume’s central theme. This volume should be particularly appealing to principal investigators, post-doctoral fellows, and graduate students who are looking for up-to-date, in-depth reviews of cellular and molecular mechanisms in animal and plant development.

