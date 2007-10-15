Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123739148, 9780080554303

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 80

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080554303
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123739148
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 2007
Page Count: 410
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Similarities Between Angiogenesis and Neural Development: What Small Animal Models Can Tell Us Chapter 2 Junction restructuring and spermatogenesis: the biology, regulation, and implication in male contraceptive development Chapter 3 Substrates of the Methionine Sulfoxide Reductase System and Their Physiological Relevance Chapter 4 Organic anion transporting polypeptides at the blood-brain and blood-cerebrospinal fluid barriers Chapter 5 Mechanisms and evolution of environmental responses in Caenorhabditis elegans Chapter 6 Molluscan shell proteins: primary structure, origin and evolution Chapter 7 Pathophysiology of the blood-brain barrier: animal models and methods Chapter 8 Genetic manipulation of megakaryocytes to study platelet function Chapter 9 Genetics and Epigenetics of the Multifunctional Protein CTCF

Description

This serial provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. These volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.

Volume 80 provides seven chapters on the latest research in developmental biology.

Readership

Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, molecular biologists, and plant and animal biologists

