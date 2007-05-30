Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 79
Chapter 1 The Development of Synovial Joints IM. Khan, SN. Redman, R. Williams, GP. Dowthwaite, SF. Oldfield, & CW. Archer
Chapter 2 Development of a Sexually Differentiated Behavior and its Underlying CNS Arousal Functions Lee-Ming Kow, Cristina Florea , Marlene Schwanzel-Fukuda, Nino Devidze, Hosein Kami Kia, Anna Lee, Jin Zhou, David MacLaughlin , Patricia Donahoe, Donald Pfaff
Chapter 3 Phosphodiesterases Regulate Airway Smooth Muscle Function in Health and Disease Vera P. Krymskaya and Reynold A. Panettieri, Jr.
Chapter 4 Role of astrocytes in matching blood flow to neuronal activity Danica Jakovcevic, David R. Harder
Chapter 5 Elastin-elastases and inflamm’ aging Frank Antonicelli, Georges Bellon, Laurent Debelle, William Hornebec
Chapter 6 A Phylogenetic Approach to Mapping Cell Fate Stephen J. Salipante, Marshall S. Horwitz
Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. These volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.
- Includes many descriptive figures
- Topics covered include the the development of synovial joints, sexually differentiated behavior, mapping cell fate, and more
- Latest volume in the series that covers six reviews in more than 220 pages
Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, molecular biologists, and plant and animal biologists
- 224
- English
- © Academic Press 2007
- 30th May 2007
- Academic Press
- 9780080544120
- 9780123739131
Gerald Schatten Serial Editor
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.