Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 79

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080544120
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123739131
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th May 2007
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 The Development of Synovial Joints IM. Khan, SN. Redman, R. Williams, GP. Dowthwaite, SF. Oldfield, & CW. Archer

Chapter 2 Development of a Sexually Differentiated Behavior and its Underlying CNS Arousal Functions Lee-Ming Kow, Cristina Florea , Marlene Schwanzel-Fukuda, Nino Devidze, Hosein Kami Kia, Anna Lee, Jin Zhou, David MacLaughlin , Patricia Donahoe, Donald Pfaff

Chapter 3 Phosphodiesterases Regulate Airway Smooth Muscle Function in Health and Disease Vera P. Krymskaya and Reynold A. Panettieri, Jr.

Chapter 4 Role of astrocytes in matching blood flow to neuronal activity Danica Jakovcevic, David R. Harder

Chapter 5 Elastin-elastases and inflamm’ aging Frank Antonicelli, Georges Bellon, Laurent Debelle, William Hornebec

Chapter 6 A Phylogenetic Approach to Mapping Cell Fate Stephen J. Salipante, Marshall S. Horwitz

Description

Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. These volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.

Key Features

  • Includes many descriptive figures
  • Topics covered include the the development of synovial joints, sexually differentiated behavior, mapping cell fate, and more
  • Latest volume in the series that covers six reviews in more than 220 pages

Readership

Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, molecular biologists, and plant and animal biologists

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080544120
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123739131

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Gerald Schatten Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

