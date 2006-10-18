Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 76
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 BMP signaling in the cartilage growth plate Robert Pogue & Karen Lyons
Chapter 2 Bik1p, the yeast CLIP-170 Rita K. Miller, Sonia D’Silva, Jeffrey K. Moore, and Holly V. Goodson
Chapter 3 Aggregate-prone proteins are cleared from the cytosol by autophagy – therapeutic implications Andrea Williams, Luca Jahreiss, Sovan Sarkar, Shinji Saiki, Fiona M Menzies, Brinda Ravikumar and David C Rubinsztein
Chapter 4 Wnt signaling: A key regulator of bone mass Roland Baron, Georges Rawadi and Sergio Roman-Roman
Chapter 5 Eukaryotic DNA replication in a chromatin context Angel P. Tabancay, Jr., Susan L. Forsburg
Chapter 6 The regulatory network controlling the proliferation - meiotic entry decision in the C. elegans germ line Dave Hansen, Tim Schedl
Chapter 7 Regulation of Angiogenesis by Hypoxia and Hypoxia-inducible Factors Michele M. Hickey and M. Celeste Simon
Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. These volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.
- Includes many descriptive figures
- Topics covered include Wnt signaling, controlling regulatory networks, cartilage growth plates, and more
- Latest volume in the series that covers seven reviews in 300 pages
Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, molecular biologists, and plant and animal biologists
- 304
- English
- © Academic Press 2006
- 18th October 2006
- Academic Press
- 9780080465524
- 9780121531768
Gerald Schatten Serial Editor
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.