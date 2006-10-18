Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531768, 9780080465524

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 76

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080465524
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121531768
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th October 2006
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
14875.00
217.23
184.65
145.00
123.25
240.00
204.00
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
135.00
114.75
198.00
168.30
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 BMP signaling in the cartilage growth plate Robert Pogue & Karen Lyons

Chapter 2 Bik1p, the yeast CLIP-170 Rita K. Miller, Sonia D’Silva, Jeffrey K. Moore, and Holly V. Goodson

Chapter 3 Aggregate-prone proteins are cleared from the cytosol by autophagy – therapeutic implications Andrea Williams, Luca Jahreiss, Sovan Sarkar, Shinji Saiki, Fiona M Menzies, Brinda Ravikumar and David C Rubinsztein

Chapter 4 Wnt signaling: A key regulator of bone mass Roland Baron, Georges Rawadi and Sergio Roman-Roman

Chapter 5 Eukaryotic DNA replication in a chromatin context Angel P. Tabancay, Jr., Susan L. Forsburg

Chapter 6 The regulatory network controlling the proliferation - meiotic entry decision in the C. elegans germ line Dave Hansen, Tim Schedl

Chapter 7 Regulation of Angiogenesis by Hypoxia and Hypoxia-inducible Factors Michele M. Hickey and M. Celeste Simon

Description

Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. These volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.

Key Features

  • Includes many descriptive figures
  • Topics covered include Wnt signaling, controlling regulatory networks, cartilage growth plates, and more
  • Latest volume in the series that covers seven reviews in 300 pages

Readership

Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, molecular biologists, and plant and animal biologists

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080465524
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121531768

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Gerald Schatten Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.