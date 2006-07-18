Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531744, 9780080463438

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 74

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080463438
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121531744
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th July 2006
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 The membrane origin for autophagy Fulvio Reggiori

Chapter 2 Chromatin Assembly with H3 Histones: Full throttle down multiple pathways Brian E. Schwartz and Kami Ahmad

Chapter 3 Protein-protein Interactions of the Developing Enamel Matrix John D. Bartlett, Bernhard Ganss, Michel Goldberg, Janet Moradian-Oldak, Michael L. Paine, Malcolm L. Snead, Xin Wen, Shane N. White and Yan L. Zhou

Chapter 4 Stem and Progenitor Cells in the Formation of the Pulmonary Vascular Kimberly A. Fisher and Ross S. Summer

Chapter 5 Mechanisms of Disordered Granulopoiesis in Congenital Neutropenia David S. Grenda and Daniel C. Link

Chapter 6 Social Dominance and Serotonin Receptor Genes in Crayfish Donald H. Edwards and Nadja Spitzer

Chapter 7 Transplantation of undifferentiated, bone-marrow derived stem cells. Karen Ann Pauwelyn and Catherine M. Verfaillie

Chapter 8 The development and evolution of division of labor and foraging specialization in a social insect.(Apis mellifera L.) Robert E. Page, Jr, Ricarda Scheiner, Joachim Erber and Gro V. Amdam

Description

Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.

This volume contributes eight vital chapters in the latest developmental biology research.

Key Features

  • Over 280 pages of the latest research in developmental biology
  • Includes the latest research in stem and srogenitor sells and their formation of the Pulmonary Vascular
  • Covers the transplantation of undifferentiated, bone-marrow derived stem cells
  • Offers an explanation of protein-protein interactions of the developing enamel matrix

Readership

Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists

