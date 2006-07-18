Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 74
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 The membrane origin for autophagy Fulvio Reggiori
Chapter 2 Chromatin Assembly with H3 Histones: Full throttle down multiple pathways Brian E. Schwartz and Kami Ahmad
Chapter 3 Protein-protein Interactions of the Developing Enamel Matrix John D. Bartlett, Bernhard Ganss, Michel Goldberg, Janet Moradian-Oldak, Michael L. Paine, Malcolm L. Snead, Xin Wen, Shane N. White and Yan L. Zhou
Chapter 4 Stem and Progenitor Cells in the Formation of the Pulmonary Vascular Kimberly A. Fisher and Ross S. Summer
Chapter 5 Mechanisms of Disordered Granulopoiesis in Congenital Neutropenia David S. Grenda and Daniel C. Link
Chapter 6 Social Dominance and Serotonin Receptor Genes in Crayfish Donald H. Edwards and Nadja Spitzer
Chapter 7 Transplantation of undifferentiated, bone-marrow derived stem cells. Karen Ann Pauwelyn and Catherine M. Verfaillie
Chapter 8 The development and evolution of division of labor and foraging specialization in a social insect.(Apis mellifera L.) Robert E. Page, Jr, Ricarda Scheiner, Joachim Erber and Gro V. Amdam
Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.
This volume contributes eight vital chapters in the latest developmental biology research.
- Over 280 pages of the latest research in developmental biology
- Includes the latest research in stem and srogenitor sells and their formation of the Pulmonary Vascular
- Covers the transplantation of undifferentiated, bone-marrow derived stem cells
- Offers an explanation of protein-protein interactions of the developing enamel matrix
Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 18th July 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463438
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121531744
Gerald Schatten Serial Editor
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.