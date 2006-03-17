Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531720, 9780080463414

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 72

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080463414
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th March 2006
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Defending the Zygote: Search for the Ancestral Animal Block to Polyspermy Julian L. Wong, Gary M. Wessel

Chapter 2 Dishevelled: A Mobile Scaffold Catalyzing Development Craig C. Malbon, Hsien-yu Wang

Chapter 3 Sensory Organs – Making and Breaking the Pre-Placodal Region Andrew P. Bailey, Andrea Streit

Chapter 4 Regulation of Hepatocyte Cell Cycle Progression and Differentiation by Type I Collagen Structure Linda K. Hansen, Joshua Wilhelm, John T. Fassett

Chapter 5 Engineering stem cells into organs: Topobiological Transformations Demonstrated by Beak, Feather and Other Ectodermal Organ Morphogenesis Cheng-Ming Chuong, Ping Wu, Maksim Plikus, Ting-Xin Jiang, Randall Bruce Widelitz

Chapter 6 Fur Seal Adaptations to Lactation – Insights into Mammary Gland Function Julie A. Sharp, Kylie N. Cane, Christophe Lefevre, John P.Y. Arnould and Kevin R. Nicholas

Description

Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.

Key Features

  • Includes over 25 color tables
  • Topics covered include stem cells, zygotes, hepatocyte cell cycle, and mammary gland functions in seals
  • Six chapters edited by the most authoritative figures in their fields of study

Readership

Developmental biologists, animal and plant cell biologists, and stem cell researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080463414

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Gerald Schatten Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

