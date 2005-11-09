Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531713, 9780080917184

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 71

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080917184
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121531713
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th November 2005
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 The Choroid Plexus-Cerebrospinal Fluid System: From Development to Aging Zoran B. Redzic, Jane E. Preston, John A. Duncan, Adam Chodobski, Joanna Szmydynger-Chodobska

Chapter 2 Zebrafish Genetics and Formation of Embryonic Vasculature
Tao P. Zhong

Chapter 3 Leaf Senescence: Signals, Execution, and Regulation
Yongfeng Guo, Susheng Gan

Chapter 4 Muscle Stem Cells and Regenerative Myogenesis Iain W. McKinnell, Gianni Parise, Micahel A. Rudnicki

Chapter 5 Gene Regulation in Spermatogenesis
James A. MacLean II, Miles Wilkinson

Chapter 6 Modeling Age-Related Diseases in Drosophila: Can this Fly? Kinga Michno, Diana van de Hoef, Hong Wu, Gabrielle L. Boulianne

Chapter 7 Cell Death and Organ Development in Plants Hilary J. Rogers

Chapter 8 The blood-testis barrier: Its biology, regulation and physiological role in spermatogenesis Ching-Hang Wong, C. Yan Cheng

Chapter 9 Angiogenic factors in the pathogenesis of preeclampsia Hai-Tao Yuan, David Haig, S. Ananth Karumanchi

Description

Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.

Key Features

  • Includes information on the Zebrafish genetics and formation of embryonic vasculature
  • Offers an analysis of muscle stem cells
  • Provides data on diseases in the Drosophila fly
  • Selection of 9 tables and 10 color figures

Readership

Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, molecular biologists, and plant and animal biologists

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080917184
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121531713

About the Serial Editors

Gerald Schatten Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

