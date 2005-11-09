Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 71
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 The Choroid Plexus-Cerebrospinal Fluid System: From Development to Aging Zoran B. Redzic, Jane E. Preston, John A. Duncan, Adam Chodobski, Joanna Szmydynger-Chodobska
Chapter 2
Zebrafish Genetics and Formation of Embryonic Vasculature
Tao P. Zhong
Chapter 3
Leaf Senescence: Signals, Execution, and Regulation
Yongfeng Guo, Susheng Gan
Chapter 4 Muscle Stem Cells and Regenerative Myogenesis Iain W. McKinnell, Gianni Parise, Micahel A. Rudnicki
Chapter 5
Gene Regulation in Spermatogenesis
James A. MacLean II, Miles Wilkinson
Chapter 6 Modeling Age-Related Diseases in Drosophila: Can this Fly? Kinga Michno, Diana van de Hoef, Hong Wu, Gabrielle L. Boulianne
Chapter 7 Cell Death and Organ Development in Plants Hilary J. Rogers
Chapter 8 The blood-testis barrier: Its biology, regulation and physiological role in spermatogenesis Ching-Hang Wong, C. Yan Cheng
Chapter 9 Angiogenic factors in the pathogenesis of preeclampsia Hai-Tao Yuan, David Haig, S. Ananth Karumanchi
Description
Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.
Key Features
- Includes information on the Zebrafish genetics and formation of embryonic vasculature
- Offers an analysis of muscle stem cells
- Provides data on diseases in the Drosophila fly
- Selection of 9 tables and 10 color figures
Readership
Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, molecular biologists, and plant and animal biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 9th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080917184
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121531713
About the Serial Editors
Gerald Schatten Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.