Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 67
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- 1: Deer Antlers as a Model of Mammalian Regeneration
- I Introduction
- II Regulation of the Antler Development and Regeneration
- Acknowledgments
- 2: The Molecular and Genetic Control of Leaf Senescence and Longevity in Arabidopsis
- I Introduction
- II Arabidopsis as a Model Plant for Studying Leaf Senescence
- III Senescence Symptoms
- IV Identification of Senescence-Associated Genes and Their Functional Analysis
- V Regulatory Mode of Senescence-Associated Genes
- VI Regulatory Factors: Molecular Genetic Regulation of Leaf Senescence
- VII Biotechnological Application of Senescence
- VIII Conclusions and Future Challenges
- Acknowledgments
- 3: Cripto-1: An Oncofetal Gene with Many Faces
- I Introduction
- II Structure and Genomic Organization of the EGF-CFC Gene Family
- III Function and Expression of EGF-CFC Genes During Embryonic Development
- IV EGF-CFC Proteins in Mammary Gland Development
- V EGF-CFC Proteins in Transformation and Tumorigenesis
- VI Intracellular Signaling Pathways Activated by Cripto-1
- VII Expression of Cripto-1 in Human Carcinomas and Premalignant Lesions
- VIII Cripto-1 as Target for Therapy in Human Cancer
- IX Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- 4: Programmed Cell Death in Plant Embryogenesis
- I Introduction
- II Model Embryonic Systems
- III Mechanics of Cell Death
- IV Molecular Executioners
- V Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- 5: Physiological Roles of Aquaporins in the Choroid Plexus
- I Aquaporin Water Channels
- II Development of the Choroid Plexus
- III Ion Channels in the Choroid Plexus
- IV Function of AQP1 as a Gated Cation Channel
- V Physiological Relevance of AQP1 Ion Channels in Choroid Plexus
- VI Regulation of Cerebrospinal Fluid Production
- VII Choroid Plexus “Dark Cells”
- VIII Barrier Function of the Choroid Plexus
- IX Neuroendocrine Function
- X Pathophysiology of the Choroid Plexus
- XI Conclusions
- 6: Control of Food Intake Through Regulation of cAMP
- I Introduction
- II Regulation of Feeding at the Hypothalamus
- III Hypothalamic Effects of cAMP on Food Intake
- IV cAMP as an Orexigenic Second Messenger
- V The Anorectic Effects of cAMP in the PVN
- VI Regulation of Food Intake by Leptin Requires a PI3K-PDE3B-cAMP Signaling Pathway
- VII What Elevates the Intracellular cAMP Levels in the NPY-Neurons in a Negative Energy Balance State?
- VIII A Working Model for Hypothalamic Control of Food Intake Involving Regulation of cAMP—A Perspective from the NPY/AgrP Neurons
- IX Dysregulation of cAMP in the Hypothalamus—Implication in Obesity
- 7: Factors Affecting Male Song Evolution in Drosophila montana
- I Background
- II Male Song Variation in D. montana and Other Species of the virilis Group
- III Female Preferences for Male Song Characters
- IV Song as a Species-Recognition Signal
- V Summary
- Acknowledgments
- 8: Prostanoids and Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors in Experimental Pulmonary Hypertension
- I Introduction
- II Animal and Organ Models of Pulmonary Hypertension
- III Prostanoids and PDE Inhibitors in Acute and Chronic Hypoxia
- IV Prostanoids and PDE Inhibitors in Monocrotaline-Induced Pulmonary Hypertension
- V Prostanoids and PDE Inhibitors in U46619-Induced Acute Pulmonary Hypertension
- VI Less Frequently Used Models of Experimental Pulmonary Hypertension
- VII Combination of PDE Inhibitors with Vasodilators
- VIII Summary and Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- 9: 14-3-3 Protein Signaling in Development and Growth Factor Responses
- I Introduction
- II 14-3-3: A Dimer with Phosphoserine-Binding Activity
- III 14-3-3 Pathways in Drosophila Development
- IV Interaction with the Ras-Raf Signaling Pathway
- V 14-3-3 and Growth Factor Signaling
- VI Phosphorylation of 14-3-3 by Sphingosine-Dependent Kinase
- VII Conclusions
- 10: Skeletal Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicine
- I Introduction
- II Isolation and Characterization of MSCs from Bone Marrow
- III Niche Microenvironment of BMSSCs
- IV Therapeutic Uses of BMSSCs
- V Delivery of BMSSCs
- VI Alternative Sources of MSCs
- VII Future Direction
- Index
- Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.
Volume 67, covers innovative topics such as Control of Food-intake through Regulation of camp, regeneration of deer antlers, factors affecting male song evolution in drosophila montana, skeletal stem cells in regenerative medicine, and so much more.
Key Features
- Contains 10 vital contributions from leading minds in developmental biology
- Presents an analysis of contemporary topics such as regeneration of stem cells, drosophila montana, and programmed cell death in plants
- Offers 17 full color figures in detail of the chapters
Readership
Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 13th May 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080458328
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121531676
