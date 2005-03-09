Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 66
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Gerald Schatten
Table of Contents
- In Memorium, Professor Peter Lonai
- 1: Stepwise Commitment from Embryonic Stem to Hematopoietic and Endothelial Cells
- Abstract
- I Embryonic Stem Cell
- II From ES to Hematopoietic Progenitors
- III Conclusions and Future Directions
- Acknowledgements
- 2: Fibroblast Growth Factor Signaling and the Function and Assembly of Basement Membranes
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Early Embryogenesis, Growth Factors, Growth Factor Receptors, and the Basement Membrane
- III Laminins and Basement Membrane–Mediated Signaling
- IV Current Questions
- 3: TGF-β Superfamily and Mouse Craniofacial Development: Interplay of Morphogenetic Proteins and Receptor Signaling Controls Normal Formation of the Face
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II TGF-β Superfamily Signaling
- III Craniofacial Phenotypes in Mutants of TGF-β Superfamily Ligands and Receptors
- IV Head Organizers and Early Anterior Development
- V Neural Crest in Early Craniofacial Development
- VI Facial Prominences and Formation of the Face
- VII Mandibular Development
- VIII Palatal Development and Cleft Palate
- IX Clinical Research and Applications
- X Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- 4: The Colors of Autumn Leaves as Symptoms of Cellular Recycling and Defenses Against Environmental Stresses
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II The Role of Chlorophyll in Protein Recycling
- III Non-Green Pigments in Senescing Leaves
- IV Pigments and Stress Defenses in Senescing Leaves
- V Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- 5: Extracellular Proteases: Biological and Behavioral Roles in the Mammalian Central Nervous System
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Plasminogen Activators
- III Plasmin(ogen)
- IV Inhibitors of Plasminogen Activators and Plasmin
- V tPA Effects on Rodent Behavior
- VI uPA and Plasminogen Effects on Rodent Behavior
- VII Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- 6: The Genetic Architecture of House Fly Mating Behavior
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Evolutionary Dynamics of Quantitative Genetic Interactions
- III Courtship in the House Fly
- IV Evidence of Quantitative Genetic Interactions in House Flies
- V Prevalence of Nonadditive Genetic Effects in Animal Behavior
- VI Future Directions
- VII Summary
- Acknowledgements
- 7: Phototropins, Other Photoreceptors, and Associated Signaling: The Lead and Supporting Cast in the Control of Plant Movement Responses
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Phototropins: The Primary Receptors in Light-Induced Plant Movement Responses
- III Cryptochromes and Phytochromes: Modulatory Receptors in Light-Induced Plant Movement Responses
- IV Phototropism: Plant Movements of Entire Organs
- V Stomatal Opening: Plant Movements at the Cellular Level
- VI Chloroplast Relocation: Plant Movements at the Subcellular Level
- VII Conclusion
- 8: Evolving Concepts in Bone Tissue Engineering
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
- III Bone Tissue Engineering
- IV Conclusions and Future Directions
- 9: Cranial Suture Biology
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Skull Vault Development
- III Craniosynostosis
- IV The Murine Model of Suture Morphogenesis
- V Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms Governing Suture Morphogenesis
- VI Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgements
- Index
- Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.
This volume contains nine important contributions from leading minds in developmental biology.
Key Features
- Presents major contemporary issues and astonishing discoveries at the forefront of modern developmental biology, stem cells, cloning, and regenerative medicine
- Series Editor, Gerald Schatten, is one of the leading minds in reproductive and developmental science
- The longest-running forum for current issues in developmental biology with over 30 years of coverage
Readership
Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists
Details
No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 9th March 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080458304
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121531669
About the Serial Editors
Gerald Schatten Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.
