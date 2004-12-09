Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 64
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Stem/Progenitor Cells in Lung Morphogenesis, Repair and Regeneration
Lessons From a Canine Model of Compensatory Lung Growth
Airway Glandular Development and Stem Cells Gene expression studies in lung development and lung stem cell biology Mechanisms and Regulation of Lung Vascular Development Engineering Tissue with Progenitor Cells Adult Bone Marrow-Derived Hemangioblasts, Endothelial Cell Progenitors, and EPCs Synthetic Extracellular Matrices for Tissue Engineering and Regeneration Integrins and Angiogenesis
Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.
This volume contains nine important contributions from leading minds in developmental biology.
- Presents major contemporary issues and astonishing discoveries at the forefront of modern developmental biology, stem cells, cloning, and regenerative medicine
- Series Editor Gerald Schatten is one of the leading minds in reproductive and developmental science
- The longest-running forum for current issues in developmental biology with over 30 years of coverage
Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists
