Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531560, 9780080490908

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 56

1st Edition

Authors: Gerald Schatten
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121531560
eBook ISBN: 9780080490908
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th October 2003
Page Count: 203
Table of Contents

Selfishness in moderation: evolutionary success of the yeast plasmid Nongenomic actions of androgen in sertoli cells Regulation of chromatin structure and gene activity by Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerases Centromeres and Kinetochores, Who Needs 'Em? The Role of Non-centromeric Chromatin in Spindle Assembly Modeling Cardiogenesis: The Challenges and Promises of 3D Reconstruction Plasmid and Chromosome Traffic Control: How ParA and ParB Drive Partition

Description

Together with other volumes in this series, Volume 56 of Current Topics in Developmental Biology presents thoughtful and forward-looking articles on developmental biology and developmental medicine.

Reviews include:

  • Selfishness in moderation: evolutionary success of the yeast plasmid
  • Nongenomic actions of androgen in sertoli cells
  • Regulation of chromatin structure and gene activity by Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerases
  • Centromeres and Kinetochores, Who Needs 'Em? The Role of Non-centromeric Chromatin in Spindle Assembly
  • Modeling Cardiogenesis: The Challenges and Promises of 3D Reconstruction
  • Plasmid and Chromosome Traffic Control: How ParA and ParB Drive Partition

The exceptional reviews in this volume of Current Topics in Developmental Biology will be valuable to both clinical and fundamental researchers, as well as students and other professionals who want an introduction to current topics in cellular and molecular approaches to developmental biology and clinical problems of aberrant development.

Key Features

  • Series Editor Gerald Schatten is one of the leading minds in reproductive and developmental science
  • Presents major issues and astonishing discoveries at the forefront of modern developmental biology and developmental medicine
  • The longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology with over 30 years of coverage

Readership

Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists

Details

No. of pages:
203
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121531560
eBook ISBN:
9780080490908

About the Authors

Gerald Schatten Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

