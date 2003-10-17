Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Selfishness in moderation: evolutionary success of the yeast plasmid Nongenomic actions of androgen in sertoli cells Regulation of chromatin structure and gene activity by Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerases Centromeres and Kinetochores, Who Needs 'Em? The Role of Non-centromeric Chromatin in Spindle Assembly Modeling Cardiogenesis: The Challenges and Promises of 3D Reconstruction Plasmid and Chromosome Traffic Control: How ParA and ParB Drive Partition
Description
Together with other volumes in this series, Volume 56 of Current Topics in Developmental Biology presents thoughtful and forward-looking articles on developmental biology and developmental medicine.
Reviews include:
- Selfishness in moderation: evolutionary success of the yeast plasmid
- Nongenomic actions of androgen in sertoli cells
- Regulation of chromatin structure and gene activity by Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerases
- Centromeres and Kinetochores, Who Needs 'Em? The Role of Non-centromeric Chromatin in Spindle Assembly
- Modeling Cardiogenesis: The Challenges and Promises of 3D Reconstruction
- Plasmid and Chromosome Traffic Control: How ParA and ParB Drive Partition
The exceptional reviews in this volume of Current Topics in Developmental Biology will be valuable to both clinical and fundamental researchers, as well as students and other professionals who want an introduction to current topics in cellular and molecular approaches to developmental biology and clinical problems of aberrant development.
Key Features
- Series Editor Gerald Schatten is one of the leading minds in reproductive and developmental science
- Presents major issues and astonishing discoveries at the forefront of modern developmental biology and developmental medicine
- The longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology with over 30 years of coverage
Readership
Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 203
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 17th October 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121531560
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080490908
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Gerald Schatten Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.