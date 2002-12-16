Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531539, 9780080490878

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 53

1st Edition

Editors: Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080490878
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121531539
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th December 2002
Page Count: 211
Table of Contents

The Developmental Roles and Clinical Significance of Hedgehog Signaling
Genomic Imprinting: Could the Chromatin Structure be the Driving Force?
The Ontogeny of Hematopoiesis: Examining the Emergence of Hematopoietic Cells in the Vertebrate Embryo
Patterning the Sea Urchin Embryo: Gene Regulatory Networks, Signaling Pathways and Cellular Interactions

Description

Together with other volumes in this series, Volume 53 presents thoughtful and forward-looking articles on developmental biology and developmental medicine. The exceptional reviews in this volume of Current Topics in Developmental Biology will be valuable to both clinical and fundamental researchers, as well as students and other professionals who want an introduction to current topics in cellular and molecular approaches to developmental biology and clinical problems of aberrant development. This volume in particular will be essential reading for anyone interested in stem cells, signaling, medical implications of developmental determinants, hematopoeisis, axis specification, and molecular genetics of development.

Key Features

  • Includes a landmark review on Hedgehog genes and their gene products in invertebrate and vertebrate development
  • Presents major issues and astonishing discoveries at the forefront of modern developmental biology and developmental medicine
  • The longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology with over 30 years of coverage

Readership

Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists

About the Editors

Gerald Schatten Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

