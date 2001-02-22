Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531515, 9780080490953

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 51

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080490953
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121531515
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd February 2001
Page Count: 263
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
198.00
168.30
135.00
114.75
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In the embryonic stage of a multicellular organism, precise arrangements of different cell types arise. These cell types eventually become the tissues and organs of the organism if it is an animal, for instance. Developmental biology is the study of this process in both plants and animals and covers the entire development stage of the organism.

Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in this rapidly advancing field. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. With over thirty years of publication, this series is the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.

Readership

Graduate students, researchers, and clinicians in developmental biology, cell biology, neurobiology, genetics, molecular biology, and plant science.

Details

No. of pages:
263
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080490953
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121531515

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Gerald Schatten Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.