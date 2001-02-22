Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 51

In the embryonic stage of a multicellular organism, precise arrangements of different cell types arise. These cell types eventually become the tissues and organs of the organism if it is an animal, for instance. Developmental biology is the study of this process in both plants and animals and covers the entire development stage of the organism.

Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in this rapidly advancing field. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. With over thirty years of publication, this series is the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.