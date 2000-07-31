Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531508, 9780080490946

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 50

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080490946
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121531508
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st July 2000
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

Patterning the Early Sea Urchin Embryo, C.A. Ettensohn and H.C. Sweet. Turning Mesoderm into Blood: The Formation of Hematopoietic Stem Cells during Embryogenesis, A.J. Davidson and L.I. Zon. Mechanisms of Plant Embryo Development, S. Bai, L. Chen, M.A. Yund, and Z.R. Sung. Sperm-Mediated Gene Transfer, A.W.S. Chan, C.M. Luetjens, and G.P. Schatten. Gonocyte-Sertoli Cell Interactions during Development of the Neonatal Rodent Testis, J.M. Orth, W.F. jester, L.-H. Li, and A.L. Laslett. Attributes and Dynamics of the Endoplasmic Reticulum in Mammalian Eggs, D. Kline. Germ Plasm and Molecular Determinants of Germ Cell Fate, D.W. Houston and M.L. King. Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.

Description

Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in developmental biology, cell biolgoy, and neurobiology, as well as genetics, molecular biology, and plant science.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080490946
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121531508

About the Serial Volume Editors

Gerald Schatten Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

