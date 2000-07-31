Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 50
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Patterning the Early Sea Urchin Embryo, C.A. Ettensohn and H.C. Sweet. Turning Mesoderm into Blood: The Formation of Hematopoietic Stem Cells during Embryogenesis, A.J. Davidson and L.I. Zon. Mechanisms of Plant Embryo Development, S. Bai, L. Chen, M.A. Yund, and Z.R. Sung. Sperm-Mediated Gene Transfer, A.W.S. Chan, C.M. Luetjens, and G.P. Schatten. Gonocyte-Sertoli Cell Interactions during Development of the Neonatal Rodent Testis, J.M. Orth, W.F. jester, L.-H. Li, and A.L. Laslett. Attributes and Dynamics of the Endoplasmic Reticulum in Mammalian Eggs, D. Kline. Germ Plasm and Molecular Determinants of Germ Cell Fate, D.W. Houston and M.L. King. Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
Description
Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in developmental biology, cell biolgoy, and neurobiology, as well as genetics, molecular biology, and plant science.
