Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
M. Ikawa, S. Yamada, T. Nakanishi, and M. Okabe, Green Fluorescent Protein (GFP) as a Vital Marker in Mammals.
J.D. West, Insights into Development and Genetics from Mouse Chimeras.
T. Carroll, J. Wallingford, D. Seufert, and P. Vize, Molecular Regulation of Pronephric Development.
K.R. Robinson, M. Wozniak, R. Pu, and M. Messerli, Symmetry Breaking in the Zygotes of the Fucoid Algae: Controversies and Recent Progress.
C.A. Napoli, C.A. Beveridge, and K.C. Snowden, Reevaluating Concepts of Apical Dominance and the Control of Axillary Bud.
A.M. Fontes, J.-I. Ito, and M. Jacobs-Lorena, Control of Messenger RNA Stability During Development.
L.A. Nilson and T. Schüpbach, EGF Receptor Signaling in Drosophila Oogenesis. Subject Index.
Description
Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in developmental, molecular, and cell biology, as well as genetics, zoology, agriculture, plant science, and neuroscience.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 257
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 21st October 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080584676
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Roger Pedersen Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.
Gerald Schatten Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.