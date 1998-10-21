Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531447, 9780080584676

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 44

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Roger Pedersen Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080584676
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st October 1998
Page Count: 257
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
110.50
20300.00
17255.00
198.00
168.30
215.00
182.75
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

M. Ikawa, S. Yamada, T. Nakanishi, and M. Okabe, Green Fluorescent Protein (GFP) as a Vital Marker in Mammals.

J.D. West, Insights into Development and Genetics from Mouse Chimeras.

T. Carroll, J. Wallingford, D. Seufert, and P. Vize, Molecular Regulation of Pronephric Development.

K.R. Robinson, M. Wozniak, R. Pu, and M. Messerli, Symmetry Breaking in the Zygotes of the Fucoid Algae: Controversies and Recent Progress.

C.A. Napoli, C.A. Beveridge, and K.C. Snowden, Reevaluating Concepts of Apical Dominance and the Control of Axillary Bud.

A.M. Fontes, J.-I. Ito, and M. Jacobs-Lorena, Control of Messenger RNA Stability During Development.

L.A. Nilson and T. Schüpbach, EGF Receptor Signaling in Drosophila Oogenesis. Subject Index.

Description

Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in developmental, molecular, and cell biology, as well as genetics, zoology, agriculture, plant science, and neuroscience.

Details

No. of pages:
257
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080584676

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Roger Pedersen Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.

Gerald Schatten Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.