Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 41
1st Edition
L. Solnica-Krezel, Pattern Formation in Zebrafish: Fruitful Liaisons Between Embryology and Genetics.
J.K. Ng, K. Tamura, D. Busher, and J.C. Izpisua-Belmonte, Molecular and Cellular Basis of Pattern Formation During Vertebrate Limb Development.
D.M. Neubaum and M.F. Wolfner, Wise, Winsome, or Weird? Mechanisms of Sperm Storage in Female Animals.
P.E. Kuwabara, Developmental Genetics of C. elegans Sex Determination.
V.F. Irish, Petal and Stamen Development. C.Y. Anderson, M. Baltsen, and A.G. Byskov, Gonadotropin-Induced Resumption of Oocyte Meiosis and Meiosis-Activating Sterols, MAS. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
Description
This Series provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The Series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in developmental, molecular, and cell biology, as well as genetics, zoology, agriculture, plant science, and neuroscience.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Roger Pedersen Serial Volume Editor
Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.
Gerald Schatten Serial Volume Editor
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.