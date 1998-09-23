Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531416, 9780080584645

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 41

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Roger Pedersen Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080584645
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd September 1998
Page Count: 197
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
20300.00
17255.00
130.00
110.50
198.00
168.30
215.00
182.75
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

L. Solnica-Krezel, Pattern Formation in Zebrafish: Fruitful Liaisons Between Embryology and Genetics.

J.K. Ng, K. Tamura, D. Busher, and J.C. Izpisua-Belmonte, Molecular and Cellular Basis of Pattern Formation During Vertebrate Limb Development.

D.M. Neubaum and M.F. Wolfner, Wise, Winsome, or Weird? Mechanisms of Sperm Storage in Female Animals.

P.E. Kuwabara, Developmental Genetics of C. elegans Sex Determination.

V.F. Irish, Petal and Stamen Development. C.Y. Anderson, M. Baltsen, and A.G. Byskov, Gonadotropin-Induced Resumption of Oocyte Meiosis and Meiosis-Activating Sterols, MAS. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.

Description

This Series provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. The Series has recently passed its 30-year mark, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in developmental, molecular, and cell biology, as well as genetics, zoology, agriculture, plant science, and neuroscience.

Details

No. of pages:
197
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080584645

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Roger Pedersen Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.

Gerald Schatten Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.