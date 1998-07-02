Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 40
Table of Contents
K. Patterson, O. Cleaver, W. Gerber, M. Grow, C. Newman, and P. Krieg, Homobox Genes in Cardiovascular Development.
K. Hartfelder and W. Engels, Social Insect Polymorphism-Hormonal Regulation of Plasticity in Development and Reproduction in the Honey Bee.
J.L. Smith and G.C. Schoenwolf, Getting Organized: New Insights into the Organizer of Higher Vertebrates.
A.J. Durston, J. van der Wees, W.W.M. Pijnappel, and S.F. Godsave, Retinoids and Related Signalsin Early Development of the Vertebrate Central Nervous System.
C.A. Erickson and M.V. Reedy, Neural Crest Development: The Interplay Between Morphogenesis and Cell Differentiation.
J.R. Finnery, Homoboxes in Sea Anemones and Other Non-Bilaterian Animals: Implications for the Evolution of the Hox Cluster and the Zootype.
Y. Iwasa, The Conflict Theory of Genomic Imprinting: How Much Can be Explained? Subject Index.
This Series provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. This year marks a major milestone for the Series as it completes its thirtieth year of publication, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.
Graduate students and researchers in developmental, molecular, and cell biology, as well as genetics, zoology, agriculture, and neuroscience.
- 307
- English
- © Academic Press 1998
- 2nd July 1998
- Academic Press
- 9780080584638
- 9780121531409
Roger Pedersen Serial Volume Editor
Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.
Gerald Schatten Serial Volume Editor
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.