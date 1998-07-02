Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531409, 9780080584638

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 40

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Roger Pedersen Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080584638
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121531409
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd July 1998
Page Count: 307

Unavailable

This product is currently not available for sale.
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

K. Patterson, O. Cleaver, W. Gerber, M. Grow, C. Newman, and P. Krieg, Homobox Genes in Cardiovascular Development.

K. Hartfelder and W. Engels, Social Insect Polymorphism-Hormonal Regulation of Plasticity in Development and Reproduction in the Honey Bee.

J.L. Smith and G.C. Schoenwolf, Getting Organized: New Insights into the Organizer of Higher Vertebrates.

A.J. Durston, J. van der Wees, W.W.M. Pijnappel, and S.F. Godsave, Retinoids and Related Signalsin Early Development of the Vertebrate Central Nervous System.

C.A. Erickson and M.V. Reedy, Neural Crest Development: The Interplay Between Morphogenesis and Cell Differentiation.

J.R. Finnery, Homoboxes in Sea Anemones and Other Non-Bilaterian Animals: Implications for the Evolution of the Hox Cluster and the Zootype.

Y. Iwasa, The Conflict Theory of Genomic Imprinting: How Much Can be Explained? Subject Index.

Description

This Series provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. This year marks a major milestone for the Series as it completes its thirtieth year of publication, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in developmental, molecular, and cell biology, as well as genetics, zoology, agriculture, and neuroscience.

Details

No. of pages:
307
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080584638
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121531409

About the Serial Volume Editors

Roger Pedersen Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.

Gerald Schatten Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.