Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531386, 9780080584614

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 38

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Roger Pedersen Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080584614
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th November 1997
Page Count: 301
Table of Contents

K.R. Fitch, G.K. Yasuda, K.N. Owens, and B.T. Wakimoto, Paternal Effects in Drosophila: Implications for Mechanisms of Early Development.

S.M. Abmayr and C.A. Keller, Drosophilia Myogenesis and the Roleof nautilus.

S. Berking, Hydrozoa Metamorphosis and Pattern Formation.

J.A. Thomson and V.S. Marshall, Primate Embryonic Stem Cells.

C. Ainsworth, J. Parker, and V. Buchanan-Wollaston, Sex Determination in Plants.

A. Gossler andM.H. De Angelis, Somitogenesis. Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.

Description

This Series provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. This year marks a major milestone for the Series as it completes its thirtieth year of publication, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in developmental, molecular, and cell biology, as well as genetics, zoology, agriculture, and neuroscience.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Roger Pedersen Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.

Gerald Schatten Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

