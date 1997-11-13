Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 38
1st Edition
Table of Contents
K.R. Fitch, G.K. Yasuda, K.N. Owens, and B.T. Wakimoto, Paternal Effects in Drosophila: Implications for Mechanisms of Early Development.
S.M. Abmayr and C.A. Keller, Drosophilia Myogenesis and the Roleof nautilus.
S. Berking, Hydrozoa Metamorphosis and Pattern Formation.
J.A. Thomson and V.S. Marshall, Primate Embryonic Stem Cells.
C. Ainsworth, J. Parker, and V. Buchanan-Wollaston, Sex Determination in Plants.
A. Gossler andM.H. De Angelis, Somitogenesis. Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
Description
This Series provides a comprehensive survey of the major topics in the field of developmental biology. The volumes are valuable to researchers in animal and plant development, as well as to students and professionals who want an introduction to cellular and molecular mechanisms of development. This year marks a major milestone for the Series as it completes its thirtieth year of publication, making it the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology.
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in developmental, molecular, and cell biology, as well as genetics, zoology, agriculture, and neuroscience.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 301
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 13th November 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080584614
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Roger Pedersen Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.
Gerald Schatten Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.