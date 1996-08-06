Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 34
1st Edition
Table of Contents
A. Greenfield and P. Koopman, SRY and Mammalian Sex Determination.
D. Poccia and P. Collas, Transforming Sperm Nuclei into Male Pronuclei in Vivo and in Vitro.
T.L. Karr, Paternal Investment and Intracellular Sperm-Egg Interactions during and Following Fertilization in Drosophila. A. Darszon, A. Lievano, and C. Beltran, Ion Channels: Key Elements in Gamete Signaling.
J.M. Venuti and P. Cserjesi, Molecular Embryology of Skeletal Myogenesis.
R.C. Roberts, C.D. Mohr, and L. Shapiro, Developmental Programs in Bacteria.
D. Southworth, Gametes and Fertilization in Flowering Plants. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Description
Volume 34 continues the series' tradition of timely review and incisive analyses of key research in developmental biology. Not only valuable to researchers at the forefront of animal and plant development, this volume is also a friendly introduction to students and professionals who are curious about current topics in cellular and molecular mechanisms in development.
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in developmental, molecular, and cell biology, as well as genetics, zoology, and agriculture.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 287
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 6th August 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080584577
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121531348
About the Serial Volume Editors
Roger Pedersen Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.
Gerald Schatten Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.