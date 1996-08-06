Current Topics in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531348, 9780080584577

Current Topics in Developmental Biology, Volume 34

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Roger Pedersen Gerald Schatten
eBook ISBN: 9780080584577
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121531348
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th August 1996
Page Count: 287
Table of Contents

A. Greenfield and P. Koopman, SRY and Mammalian Sex Determination.

D. Poccia and P. Collas, Transforming Sperm Nuclei into Male Pronuclei in Vivo and in Vitro.

T.L. Karr, Paternal Investment and Intracellular Sperm-Egg Interactions during and Following Fertilization in Drosophila. A. Darszon, A. Lievano, and C. Beltran, Ion Channels: Key Elements in Gamete Signaling.

J.M. Venuti and P. Cserjesi, Molecular Embryology of Skeletal Myogenesis.

R.C. Roberts, C.D. Mohr, and L. Shapiro, Developmental Programs in Bacteria.

D. Southworth, Gametes and Fertilization in Flowering Plants. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

Volume 34 continues the series' tradition of timely review and incisive analyses of key research in developmental biology. Not only valuable to researchers at the forefront of animal and plant development, this volume is also a friendly introduction to students and professionals who are curious about current topics in cellular and molecular mechanisms in development.

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in developmental, molecular, and cell biology, as well as genetics, zoology, and agriculture.

Details

No. of pages:
287
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080584577
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121531348

About the Serial Volume Editors

Roger Pedersen Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.

Gerald Schatten Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.

