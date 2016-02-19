Current Topics in Comparative Pathobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121534028, 9781483217390

Current Topics in Comparative Pathobiology

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Thomas C. Cheng
eBook ISBN: 9781483217390
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 350
Description

Current Topics in Comparative Pathobiology, Volume 2 covers several areas of pathobiology. The book discusses the biology of trematodes of the genus Paragonimus that occur in the Americas; the milky disease of beetles; and the biochemical exploration in insect pathology. The text describes the application of invertebrate tissue culture to the in vitro study of animal parasites; and the use of hydra-hydramoeba as a model system for the study of epizootic processes. The aspects of the biology of nudibranchs are reviewed, with emphasis on nudibranchs as members of associations, including functional morphology, physiology, utilization of host pigments and nematocysts, life history, behavior, defensive mechanisms, and ecology. Chemists, bacteriologists, parasitologists, invertebrate pathologists, immunologists, and protozoologists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

American Paragonimiasis

I. Introduction

II. Biology of Paragonimus from America

References

Milky Disease

I. Introduction

II. History

III. The Japanese Beetle

IV. The Bacterial Pathogens

V. Pathology

VI. Biochemistry

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Biochemical Exploration in Insect Pathology

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Summary

References

The Application of Invertebrate Tissue Culture to the in Vitro Study of Animal Parasites

I. Introduction

II. Terminology

III. General Problems of in Vitro Culture

IV. General References

V. Present Status of Invertebrate Tissue Culture

VI. Animal Tissue Culture for Growing Parasites

VII. Discussion

VIII. Summary

References

Hydra-Hydramoeba: A Model System for the Study of Epizootic Processes

I. Review of Epizootiological Developments and Concepts

II. Biology of the Hydra-Hydramoeba System

III. Epizootiology of the Hydra-Hydramoeba System

IV. Conclusions

References

Nudibranch Associations

I. Introduction

II. Functional Morphology

III. General Physiology

IV. Utilization of Nematocysts

V. Pigment Utilization

VI. Life History

VII. Behavior

III. Defensive Mechanisms

IX. Ecology

Χ. Concluding Discussion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217390

About the Editor

Thomas C. Cheng

