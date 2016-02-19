Current Topics in Comparative Pathobiology
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
Current Topics in Comparative Pathobiology, Volume 2 covers several areas of pathobiology. The book discusses the biology of trematodes of the genus Paragonimus that occur in the Americas; the milky disease of beetles; and the biochemical exploration in insect pathology. The text describes the application of invertebrate tissue culture to the in vitro study of animal parasites; and the use of hydra-hydramoeba as a model system for the study of epizootic processes. The aspects of the biology of nudibranchs are reviewed, with emphasis on nudibranchs as members of associations, including functional morphology, physiology, utilization of host pigments and nematocysts, life history, behavior, defensive mechanisms, and ecology. Chemists, bacteriologists, parasitologists, invertebrate pathologists, immunologists, and protozoologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
American Paragonimiasis
I. Introduction
II. Biology of Paragonimus from America
References
Milky Disease
I. Introduction
II. History
III. The Japanese Beetle
IV. The Bacterial Pathogens
V. Pathology
VI. Biochemistry
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Biochemical Exploration in Insect Pathology
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Summary
References
The Application of Invertebrate Tissue Culture to the in Vitro Study of Animal Parasites
I. Introduction
II. Terminology
III. General Problems of in Vitro Culture
IV. General References
V. Present Status of Invertebrate Tissue Culture
VI. Animal Tissue Culture for Growing Parasites
VII. Discussion
VIII. Summary
References
Hydra-Hydramoeba: A Model System for the Study of Epizootic Processes
I. Review of Epizootiological Developments and Concepts
II. Biology of the Hydra-Hydramoeba System
III. Epizootiology of the Hydra-Hydramoeba System
IV. Conclusions
References
Nudibranch Associations
I. Introduction
II. Functional Morphology
III. General Physiology
IV. Utilization of Nematocysts
V. Pigment Utilization
VI. Life History
VII. Behavior
III. Defensive Mechanisms
IX. Ecology
Χ. Concluding Discussion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
