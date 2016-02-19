Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 31

Table of Contents



Calcium as Intracellular Messenger: From Simplicity to Complexity

I. Introduction

II. The Simplicity of Ca2+ as Messenger

III. Ca2+ and Cylic AMP as Synarchic Messengers

IV. Ca2+ Metabolism and Calcium Homeostasis During Sustained Cellular Responses

V. Ca2+ as Messenger in Sustained Cellular Responses

VI. Time-Dependent Changes in Cell Responsiveness

VII. The Complexity and Elegance of Ca2+ Messenger Generation, Readout, and Action

References

The Integration of Receptor-Regulated Intracellular Calcium Release and Calcium Entry Across the Plasma Membrane

I. Introduction

II. Sources of Activator Calcium

III. Mechanisms of Intracellular Calcium Release

IV. Mechanisms of Calcium Entry

V. Conclusions

References

The Role of Calcium in Neurotransmitter Release: Existing Models and New Approaches to Evaluate Possible Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. Current Models of the Mechanism of Synaptic Release

III. Experimental Models and Techniques Applied to the Study of Secretion

IV. Role of Second Messengers in Exocytosis

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Regulation of Free Calmodulin Levels in Neurons by Neuromodulin: Relationship to Neuronal Growth and Regeneration

I. Discovery of Neuromodulin as a Calmodulin-Binding Protein

II. Distribution of Neuromodulin within Brain

III. Physical Properties of Neuromodulin

IV. Primary Amino Acid Sequence of Neuromodulin and Identification of Its Calmodulin-Binding Domain

V. Regulation of Calmodulin Binding to Neuromodulin by Protein Kinase C Phosphorylation and Calcineurin Dephosphorylation

VI. Cloning of cDNAs Encoding Neuromodulin and Expression of the Protein in Escherichia coli

VII. Recognition of the Homology Between Neuromodulin and GAP-43; Physiological Functions of the Protein

VIII. Biochemical Model for Regulation of Neurite Extension by Neuromodulin

References

Calcium/Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II

I. Introduction

II. The CaM Kinase II Isozyme Family

III. Substrate Consensus Phosphorylation Sequence

IV. Regulatory Properties of CaM Kinase II

V. Identification of Regulatory Domains of CaM Kinase II

VI. Physiological Role of CaM Kinase II

VII. Summary

References

The Molecular Structure and Regulation of Muscular Calcium Channels

I. Introduction

II. Composition of the Skeletal Muscle CaCB Receptor/Calcium Channel

III. Primary Sequence of the Channel Subunits

IV. Binding Characteristics of the Purified Channel

V. Reconstitution of the Calcium Channel Receptor Complex and Its Physiological Function

VI. Structure of Nonskeletal Muscle L-Type Calcium Channels

VII. In Vivo Regulation and Conclusion

References

Na+-Ca2+ Exchanger: The Elusive Protein

I. Introduction

II. The Beginning: How It All Started

III. Stoichiometry and the Effect of Membrane Potential on Na+-Ca2+ Exchanger

IV. The Modulating Role of ATP in Na+-Ca2+ Exchange

V. Purification of the Na+-Ca2+ Exchanger

VI. Expression of Na+-Ca2+ Exchange Activity in Xenopus Oocytes

VII. Conclusions

References

Index