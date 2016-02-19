Current Topics in Cellular Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121528317, 9781483217307

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 31

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard L. Horecker Earl R. Stadtman P. Boon Chock
eBook ISBN: 9781483217307
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1990
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents


Calcium as Intracellular Messenger: From Simplicity to Complexity

I. Introduction

II. The Simplicity of Ca2+ as Messenger

III. Ca2+ and Cylic AMP as Synarchic Messengers

IV. Ca2+ Metabolism and Calcium Homeostasis During Sustained Cellular Responses

V. Ca2+ as Messenger in Sustained Cellular Responses

VI. Time-Dependent Changes in Cell Responsiveness

VII. The Complexity and Elegance of Ca2+ Messenger Generation, Readout, and Action

References

The Integration of Receptor-Regulated Intracellular Calcium Release and Calcium Entry Across the Plasma Membrane

I. Introduction

II. Sources of Activator Calcium

III. Mechanisms of Intracellular Calcium Release

IV. Mechanisms of Calcium Entry

V. Conclusions

References

The Role of Calcium in Neurotransmitter Release: Existing Models and New Approaches to Evaluate Possible Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. Current Models of the Mechanism of Synaptic Release

III. Experimental Models and Techniques Applied to the Study of Secretion

IV. Role of Second Messengers in Exocytosis

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Regulation of Free Calmodulin Levels in Neurons by Neuromodulin: Relationship to Neuronal Growth and Regeneration

I. Discovery of Neuromodulin as a Calmodulin-Binding Protein

II. Distribution of Neuromodulin within Brain

III. Physical Properties of Neuromodulin

IV. Primary Amino Acid Sequence of Neuromodulin and Identification of Its Calmodulin-Binding Domain

V. Regulation of Calmodulin Binding to Neuromodulin by Protein Kinase C Phosphorylation and Calcineurin Dephosphorylation

VI. Cloning of cDNAs Encoding Neuromodulin and Expression of the Protein in Escherichia coli

VII. Recognition of the Homology Between Neuromodulin and GAP-43; Physiological Functions of the Protein

VIII. Biochemical Model for Regulation of Neurite Extension by Neuromodulin

References

Calcium/Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II

I. Introduction

II. The CaM Kinase II Isozyme Family

III. Substrate Consensus Phosphorylation Sequence

IV. Regulatory Properties of CaM Kinase II

V. Identification of Regulatory Domains of CaM Kinase II

VI. Physiological Role of CaM Kinase II

VII. Summary

References

The Molecular Structure and Regulation of Muscular Calcium Channels

I. Introduction

II. Composition of the Skeletal Muscle CaCB Receptor/Calcium Channel

III. Primary Sequence of the Channel Subunits

IV. Binding Characteristics of the Purified Channel

V. Reconstitution of the Calcium Channel Receptor Complex and Its Physiological Function

VI. Structure of Nonskeletal Muscle L-Type Calcium Channels

VII. In Vivo Regulation and Conclusion

References

Na+-Ca2+ Exchanger: The Elusive Protein

I. Introduction

II. The Beginning: How It All Started

III. Stoichiometry and the Effect of Membrane Potential on Na+-Ca2+ Exchanger

IV. The Modulating Role of ATP in Na+-Ca2+ Exchange

V. Purification of the Na+-Ca2+ Exchanger

VI. Expression of Na+-Ca2+ Exchange Activity in Xenopus Oocytes

VII. Conclusions

References

Index

Description

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation: Volume 31 is a collection of papers that deals with the role of calcium as intracellular messenger, calcium release or entry across the plasma membrane, calcium in neurotransmitter release, and the regulation of free calmodulin levels in neurons by neuromodulin. Other papers discuss the calcium/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II, the regulation of muscular calcium channels, and the Na+-Ca2+ exchangers. One paper describes the mechanisms of intracellular calcium release or entry in which agonists acting through the phosphoinositide system, or possibly by metabolites or secondary messenger system,can regulate the mechanisms of cellular Ca2+. Another paper describes different approaches in evaluating the possible mechanisms of calcium in neurotransmitter release. The paper notes that imaging techniques can be used in the timing and order of events in the release process. Possible identification by the investigator of specific "releasing" regions at the membranes, such as active zones, can also define more precisely the exact localization of the process. One paper discusses the interaction between released calmodulin and cytoskeleton proteins that can affect polymerization and cross-linking of cytoskeleton polymers, that leads to filopodia formation or extension. The collection will prove beneficial to molecular biologists, general biologists, microbiologists, biochemists, and researchers involved in cellular biology.

About the Editors

Bernard L. Horecker Editor

Earl R. Stadtman Editor

P. Boon Chock Editor

