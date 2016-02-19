Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 25
1st Edition
Table of Contents
GTP: A Central Regulator of Cellular Anabolism
I. Introduction
II. In Vitro Studies of GTP Effects on Anabolic Processes
III. Other Regulatory Activities of GTP
IV. In Vivo Studies of GTP Effects
V. Possible Role of GTP in Oncogenesis
VI. The Stringent Response in Bacteria as an Anti-GTP Response
VII. Similarities Among GTP-Binding Proteins
VIII. Control of GTP Levels
IX. General Discussion
A Quantitative Approach to Metabolic Control
I. Introduction
II. The Generation and Transmission of Metabolic Fluxes
III. Quantitative Analysis of Regulation
IV. Adenine Nucleotides as Regulators
V. Regulatory Analysis of Branched Systems
VI. Sensitivity and "Control Strength"
VII. Calculations of the Response to a Large Change in Regulator Concentration
VIII. Conclusions
IX. Appendices
Inactivation of Rabbit Liver and Muscle Aldolases by Limited Proteolysis by Lysosomal Cathepsin M
I. Introduction
II. Inactivation of Aldolase by Membrane-Bound Lysosomal Proteinases and by Undisrupted Lysosomes
III. Purification of Cathepsin M and Comparison with Cathepsin B
IV. Evidence for the Modification of Liver Aldolases by Cathepsin M in Vivo
V. Regulation of Cathepsin M Activity
VI. Concluding Remarks
The Regulatory Functions of Proline and Pyrroline-5-carboxylic Acid
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. The Metabolism of Pyrroline-5-Carboxylate
IV. Redox Regulation and P5C Metabolism
V. P5C as an Effector Molecule
VI. The Proline-P5C Cycle
VII. Implications of the P5C-Mediated Redox Regulation
VIII. Summary and Perspectives
Characteristics and Hormonal Regulation of Amino Acid Transport System A in Isolated Rat Hepatocytes
I. Introduction
II. General Characteristics of System A-Mediated Transport
III. Hormonal Regulation of System A
IV. Decay of Stimulated System A Activity
V. Conclusions
Description
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation: Volume 25 is a collection of papers that deals with GTP, the central regulator of cellular anabolism, and the quantitative approach to metabolic control. , Other papers describe the inactivation and aldolases by limited proteolysis by lysosomal cathepsin M, the regulatory functions of proline, pyrroline-5-carboxylic acid, as well as the characteristics of a hormonal regulation of amino acid transport. One paper suggests that GTP, possibly acting through high guanine nucleotide energy charge, acts to stimulate a wide variety of anabolic processes involved in cell growth or proliferation. Another paper proposes that lysosomes are responsible for the degradation of proteins and other macromolecules, and in regulating cytosolic enzymes. This action is due to the presence of selected proteinases (located on the outer lysosomal surface) that are active at neutral pH, and also which catalyze only limited proteolysis of cytosolic proteins. One paper describes the characteristics and hormonal regulation of a specific transport system for neutral amino acids, namely, the System A-mediated transport. The collection can prove beneficial for biochemists, micro-biologists, bio-physicists, cellular researchers, and academicians involved in the study of cellular biology.
