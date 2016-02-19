Current Topics in Cellular Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121528256, 9781483217246

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 25

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard L. Horecker Earl R. Stadtman
eBook ISBN: 9781483217246
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th June 1985
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents


Contributors

GTP: A Central Regulator of Cellular Anabolism

I. Introduction

II. In Vitro Studies of GTP Effects on Anabolic Processes

III. Other Regulatory Activities of GTP

IV. In Vivo Studies of GTP Effects

V. Possible Role of GTP in Oncogenesis

VI. The Stringent Response in Bacteria as an Anti-GTP Response

VII. Similarities Among GTP-Binding Proteins

VIII. Control of GTP Levels

IX. General Discussion

References

A Quantitative Approach to Metabolic Control

I. Introduction

II. The Generation and Transmission of Metabolic Fluxes

III. Quantitative Analysis of Regulation

IV. Adenine Nucleotides as Regulators

V. Regulatory Analysis of Branched Systems

VI. Sensitivity and "Control Strength"

VII. Calculations of the Response to a Large Change in Regulator Concentration

VIII. Conclusions

IX. Appendices

References

Inactivation of Rabbit Liver and Muscle Aldolases by Limited Proteolysis by Lysosomal Cathepsin M

I. Introduction

II. Inactivation of Aldolase by Membrane-Bound Lysosomal Proteinases and by Undisrupted Lysosomes

III. Purification of Cathepsin M and Comparison with Cathepsin B

IV. Evidence for the Modification of Liver Aldolases by Cathepsin M in Vivo

V. Regulation of Cathepsin M Activity

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

The Regulatory Functions of Proline and Pyrroline-5-carboxylic Acid

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. The Metabolism of Pyrroline-5-Carboxylate

IV. Redox Regulation and P5C Metabolism

V. P5C as an Effector Molecule

VI. The Proline-P5C Cycle

VII. Implications of the P5C-Mediated Redox Regulation

VIII. Summary and Perspectives

References

Characteristics and Hormonal Regulation of Amino Acid Transport System A in Isolated Rat Hepatocytes

I. Introduction

II. General Characteristics of System A-Mediated Transport

III. Hormonal Regulation of System A

IV. Decay of Stimulated System A Activity

V. Conclusions

References

Index

Cumulative Contributors Index

Contents of Recent Volumes

Description

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation: Volume 25 is a collection of papers that deals with GTP, the central regulator of cellular anabolism, and the quantitative approach to metabolic control. , Other papers describe the inactivation and aldolases by limited proteolysis by lysosomal cathepsin M, the regulatory functions of proline, pyrroline-5-carboxylic acid, as well as the characteristics of a hormonal regulation of amino acid transport. One paper suggests that GTP, possibly acting through high guanine nucleotide energy charge, acts to stimulate a wide variety of anabolic processes involved in cell growth or proliferation. Another paper proposes that lysosomes are responsible for the degradation of proteins and other macromolecules, and in regulating cytosolic enzymes. This action is due to the presence of selected proteinases (located on the outer lysosomal surface) that are active at neutral pH, and also which catalyze only limited proteolysis of cytosolic proteins. One paper describes the characteristics and hormonal regulation of a specific transport system for neutral amino acids, namely, the System A-mediated transport. The collection can prove beneficial for biochemists, micro-biologists, bio-physicists, cellular researchers, and academicians involved in the study of cellular biology.

