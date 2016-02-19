Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 21
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Roles of Eukaryotic Initiation Factor 2 Ancillary Factors in the Regulation of Eukaryotic Protein Synthesis Initiation
I. Introduction
II. eIF-2
III. Co-eIF-2A
IV. Co-eIF-2B
V. Co-eIF-2C
VI. eIF-2 Kinases
VII. RF
VIII. A Proposed Mechanism for Regulation of the Early Steps in Peptide Chain Initiation in Reticulocyte Lysates by eIF-2 Ancillary Factors
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
The Role of Phosphorylation in the Regulation of Eukaryotic Initiation Factor 2 Activity
I. Introduction
II. Translational Control in Rabbit Reticulocyte Lysate
III. Phosphorylation State of eIF-2
IV. Is Ternary Complex Formation the Only Initiation Step Affected in Hemin-Deficient Lysate?
V. Other Modifications of eIF-2 Which Provide Insights into the Regulation of Its Activity
VI. Role of Phosphorylation in the Regulation of eIF-2 Activity
VII. Summary
References
Probing the Function of the Eukaryotic 5′-Cap Structure Using Monoclonal Antibodies to Cap-Binding Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Monoclonal Antibodies to Cap-Binding Proteins
III. Reaction of Monoclonal Antibodies with High-Molecular-Weight Proteins Antigenically Related to the 24-Cap-Binding Protein
IV. ATP-Mg2+-Dependent Cross-Linking of Cap-Binding Proteins to mRNA
V. Effect of Anti-Cap-Binding Protein Monoclonal Antibodies on Protein Synthesis
VI. Cap-Binding Proteins and the Cytoskeleton
VII. Summary
References
Criteria for Establishment of the Biological Significance of Ribosomal Protein Phosphorylation
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Changes in Vivo
IV. Signaling Systems
V. Reconstruction in Vitro
References
Casein Kinases—Multipotential Protein Kinases
I. Introduction
II. Physicochemical Characterization
III. Substrate Specificity
IV. Comparison with Casein Kinases from Mammary Gland
V. Regulation
VI. Phosphorylation of Endogenous Proteins
VII. Criteria for Classification of Casein Kinases
VIII. Conclusions
References
Phosphoprotein Phosphatases
I. Introduction
II. Multiple Forms and Substrate Specificity of Phosphoprotein Phosphatases
III. Purification and Properties of the Mr = 35,000 Phosphoprotein Phosphatases
IV. Relationship Between Phosphoprotein Phosphatases and Alkaline Phosphatases
V. Heat-Stable Protein Effectors
VI. High-Molecular-Weight Forms of Type I Phosphoprotein Phosphatase
VII. Regulation of Phosphoprotein Phosphatases
VIII. Conclusion
References
Note Added in Proof
ADP-Ribosylation Reactions
I. Mono(ADP-Ribosyl)ation and Poly(ADP-Ribosyl)ation
II. Poly(ADP-Ribosyl)ation Reactions in Vitro
III. Poly(ADP-Ribosyl)ation and DNA Repair
IV. Conclusions
References
Commitment to Terminal Differentiation and the Cell Cycle
I. Introduction
II. Induced Commitment to Terminal Erythroid Differentiation
III. Characteristics of the Commitment Process
IV. Inducer Effects in Relation to the Cell Division Cycle
V. Relation of the Cell Cycle to the Replication of α- and β-Globin DNA Sequences in Erythroleukemia Cells
VI. Summary
References
The Turnover Characteristics of Lactate Dehydrogenase
I. Introduction
II. Methodological Considerations
III. Isozyme Turnover
IV. Physiological Variations
V. Biodegradation and Its Regulation
VI. Concluding Comments
References
The Role of Urea Synthesis in the Removal of Metabolic Bicarbonate and the Regulation of Blood pH
I. Introduction
II. The Problem: Need for Disposal of HCO3-
III. The Solution: Acquisition of Proton from NH4+
IV. The Role of the Kidney
V. Regulation
VI. Discussion
VII. Summary
VIII. Appendix A: Equations for Relevant Catabolic Reactions or Processes
IX. Appendix B: Necessity for Disposal of HCO3-
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 21 examines the advances in the general area of cellular regulation.
This book discusses the roles of eukaryotic initiation factor 2 ancillary factors in the regulation of eukaryotic protein synthesis initiation and phosphorylation state of eIF-2. The monoclonal antibodies to cap-binding proteins, criteria for establishment of the biological significance of ribosomal protein phosphorylation, and comparison with casein kinases from mammary gland are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the regulation of phosphoprotein phosphatases, poly(ADP-ribosyl)ation reactions in vitro, and induced commitment to terminal erythroid differentiation. Other topics include the turnover characteristics of lactate dehydrogenase and role of urea synthesis in the removal of metabolic bicarbonate and regulation of blood pH.
This volume is useful to biologists and researchers interested in basic mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities.
