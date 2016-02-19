Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 17 deals with the basic mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities.

This book discusses the regulation of proteinase inhibitor accumulation in excised tomato leaves, inhibitors associated with cysteine proteinases, and stimulation of DNA synthesis in quiescent cultured cells. The regulation of the biosynthesis of RNA polymerase subunits, molecular consequences of formyl peptide binding, and instability versus homeostasis in cell energy metabolism are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the physiological significance of desensitization and cooperation between nuclear and mitochondrial genetic systems.

This volume is beneficial to biologists and researchers concerned with advances in the general area of cellular regulation.