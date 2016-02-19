Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 17
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Wound-Regulated Synthesis and Vacuolar Compartmentation of Proteinase Inhibitors in Plant Leaves
I. Introduction
II. Accumulation of Proteinase Inhibitors in Leaves of Wounded Tomato Plants
III. Regulation of Proteinase Inhibitor Accumulation in Excised Tomato Leaves
IV. Wound-Induced Increase in Carboxypeptidase Activity
V. Summary and Concluding Remarks
References
Inhibitors Associated with the Proteinases of Mammalian Cells and Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Detecting and Isolating Endogenous Inhibitors
III. Inhibitors Associated with Serine Proteinases
IV. Inhibitors Associated with Cysteine Proteinases
V. Inhibitors Associated with Metal-Requiring Proteinases
VI. Inhibitors Associated with the Aspartate Proteinase, Renin
VII. Other Endogenous Inhibitors
VIII. The Role of Cell and Tissue Inhibitors
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
Stimulation of DNA Synthesis in Quiescent Cultured Cells: Exogenous Agents, Internal Signals, and Early Events
I. Introduction
II. External Signals
III. Early Events in Growth Stimulation
IV. Conclusions
References
Regulation of Biosynthesis of the DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase in Escherichia coli
I. Introduction
II. Organization of the Genes of RNA Polymerase Subunits
III. Regulation of the Biosynthesis of RNA Polymerase Subunits
IV. Assembly of RNA Polymerase Subunits to Form the Active Enzyme
V. Summary
VI. Addendum
References
Formyl Peptide Chemotactic Receptors of Leukocytes and Macrophages
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Structure-Activity Relationships
IV. Radioligand Receptor Studies
V. Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis
VI. Binding and Chemotactic Response of a Myeloid Cell Line
VII. Other Biological Activities
VIII. Molecular Consequences of Formyl Peptide Binding
IX. Concluding Remarks and Unanswered Questions
References
Creative Functions of Instability and Oscillations in Metabolic Systems
I. Introduction
II. Instability Versus Homeostasis in Cell Energy Metabolism
III. Instability Versus Homogeneity
IV. Significance and Outlook
References
Hormones, Receptors, and Cyclic AMP: Their Role in Target Cell Refractoriness
I. Introduction
II. Early Observations on Hormone-Induced Refractoriness
III. Radioligand-Binding Studies of Desensitization—Evidence for Receptor Alterations
IV. Studies on Cell-Free Preparations
V. The Role of cAMP in Desensitization
VI. Mechanisms of Desensitization
VII. Physiological Significance of Desensitization
VIII. Summary
References
Cooperative Interaction Between Mitochondrial and Nuclear Genomes: Cytochrome c Oxidase Assembly as a Model
I. Introduction
II. Cooperation Between Nuclear and Mitochondrial Genetic Systems—General Aspects
III. Structure and Function of Cytochrome c Oxidase
IV. Biosynthetic Origin of Polypeptide Subunits
V. Regulation of Mitochondrial and Cytoplasmic Subunit Synthesis
VI. Assembly
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 17 deals with the basic mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities.
This book discusses the regulation of proteinase inhibitor accumulation in excised tomato leaves, inhibitors associated with cysteine proteinases, and stimulation of DNA synthesis in quiescent cultured cells. The regulation of the biosynthesis of RNA polymerase subunits, molecular consequences of formyl peptide binding, and instability versus homeostasis in cell energy metabolism are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the physiological significance of desensitization and cooperation between nuclear and mitochondrial genetic systems.
This volume is beneficial to biologists and researchers concerned with advances in the general area of cellular regulation.
