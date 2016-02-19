Current Topics in Cellular Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121528171, 9781483217161

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 17

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard L. Horecker Earl R. Stadtman
eBook ISBN: 9781483217161
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1980
Page Count: 318
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Wound-Regulated Synthesis and Vacuolar Compartmentation of Proteinase Inhibitors in Plant Leaves

I. Introduction

II. Accumulation of Proteinase Inhibitors in Leaves of Wounded Tomato Plants

III. Regulation of Proteinase Inhibitor Accumulation in Excised Tomato Leaves

IV. Wound-Induced Increase in Carboxypeptidase Activity

V. Summary and Concluding Remarks

References

Inhibitors Associated with the Proteinases of Mammalian Cells and Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Detecting and Isolating Endogenous Inhibitors

III. Inhibitors Associated with Serine Proteinases

IV. Inhibitors Associated with Cysteine Proteinases

V. Inhibitors Associated with Metal-Requiring Proteinases

VI. Inhibitors Associated with the Aspartate Proteinase, Renin

VII. Other Endogenous Inhibitors

VIII. The Role of Cell and Tissue Inhibitors

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

Stimulation of DNA Synthesis in Quiescent Cultured Cells: Exogenous Agents, Internal Signals, and Early Events

I. Introduction

II. External Signals

III. Early Events in Growth Stimulation

IV. Conclusions

References

Regulation of Biosynthesis of the DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase in Escherichia coli

I. Introduction

II. Organization of the Genes of RNA Polymerase Subunits

III. Regulation of the Biosynthesis of RNA Polymerase Subunits

IV. Assembly of RNA Polymerase Subunits to Form the Active Enzyme

V. Summary

VI. Addendum

References

Formyl Peptide Chemotactic Receptors of Leukocytes and Macrophages

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Structure-Activity Relationships

IV. Radioligand Receptor Studies

V. Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis

VI. Binding and Chemotactic Response of a Myeloid Cell Line

VII. Other Biological Activities

VIII. Molecular Consequences of Formyl Peptide Binding

IX. Concluding Remarks and Unanswered Questions

References

Creative Functions of Instability and Oscillations in Metabolic Systems

I. Introduction

II. Instability Versus Homeostasis in Cell Energy Metabolism

III. Instability Versus Homogeneity

IV. Significance and Outlook

References

Hormones, Receptors, and Cyclic AMP: Their Role in Target Cell Refractoriness

I. Introduction

II. Early Observations on Hormone-Induced Refractoriness

III. Radioligand-Binding Studies of Desensitization—Evidence for Receptor Alterations

IV. Studies on Cell-Free Preparations

V. The Role of cAMP in Desensitization

VI. Mechanisms of Desensitization

VII. Physiological Significance of Desensitization

VIII. Summary

References

Cooperative Interaction Between Mitochondrial and Nuclear Genomes: Cytochrome c Oxidase Assembly as a Model

I. Introduction

II. Cooperation Between Nuclear and Mitochondrial Genetic Systems—General Aspects

III. Structure and Function of Cytochrome c Oxidase

IV. Biosynthetic Origin of Polypeptide Subunits

V. Regulation of Mitochondrial and Cytoplasmic Subunit Synthesis

VI. Assembly

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 17 deals with the basic mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities.

This book discusses the regulation of proteinase inhibitor accumulation in excised tomato leaves, inhibitors associated with cysteine proteinases, and stimulation of DNA synthesis in quiescent cultured cells. The regulation of the biosynthesis of RNA polymerase subunits, molecular consequences of formyl peptide binding, and instability versus homeostasis in cell energy metabolism are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the physiological significance of desensitization and cooperation between nuclear and mitochondrial genetic systems.

This volume is beneficial to biologists and researchers concerned with advances in the general area of cellular regulation.

