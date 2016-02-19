Current Topics in Cellular Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121528140, 9781483217130

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 14

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard L. Horecker Earl R. Stadtman
eBook ISBN: 9781483217130
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1978
Page Count: 316
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Regulation of Enzymes in C4 Photosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. Mechanism and Function of the C4 Pathway

III. Regulation of Individual Enzymes

IV. Other Aspects of Regulation

References

Regulation of Isoleucine and Valine Biosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. Gene-Enzyme Relationship

III. Specialized Plasmids

IV. Regulation of the Metabolic Flow of Intermediates

V. Patterns of Derepression

VI. Inhibitors of Isoleucine and Valine Biosynthesis

VII. The Corepressor Problem

VIII. Gene Expression

IX. Multiple Regulatory Mechanisms

References

Functions of 2,3-Bisphosphoglycerate and Its Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Historical Remarks

III. Occurrence of 2,3-Bisphosphoglycerate

IV. Functions of 2,3-Bisphosphoglycerate

V Control of 2,3-Bisphosphoglycerate Metabolism

VI. 2,3-Bisphosphoglycerate in Erythrocytes During Development

References

The Role of Cyclic-AMP-Dependent Protein Kinase in the Regulation of Glycogen Metabolism in Mammalian Skeletal Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Discovery of the Glycogenolytic Cascade and cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase

III. The Regulation of Phosphorylase Kinase Activity

IV. The Regulation of Glycogen Synthetase Activity

V. The Regulation of Protein Phosphatase Activity

VI. The Regulation of Protein Phosphatase 1 by Heat-Stable Inhibitor Proteins

VII. The Substrate Specificity of cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase

VIII. The Substrate Specificity of Protein Phosphatases 1 and 2

IX. The Components of the Protein-Glycogen Complex

References

Immobilized Model Systems of Enzyme Sequences

I. Introduction

II. Naturally Occurring Systems of Enzyme Sequences

III. Model Systems of Enzyme Sequences

IV. On the Relevance of Immobilized Enzyme Sequences as Biological Models for Naturally Occurring Systems (Microenvironmental Compartmentation)

V. Practical Applications of Immobilized Enzyme Sequences

References

Posttranslational Modifications of Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Alterations of Enzymes in Selected Systems

III. Posttranslational Modifications in Selected Enzymes

IV. General Mechanisms

V. Conclusion

VI. Summary

List of Abbreviations

References

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 14 reviews the advances in the general area of cellular regulation.

This book discusses the mechanism and function of the C4 pathway, regulation of individual enzymes, inhibitors of isoleucine and valine biosynthesis, and patterns of derepression. The functions of 2,3-bisphosphoglycerate; 2,3-bisphosphoglycerate in erythrocytes during development; and regulation of glycogen synthetase activity are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the substrate specificity of cAMP-dependent protein kinase, model systems of enzyme sequences, and posttranslational modifications in selected enzymes.

This volume is a good source for biologists and researchers interested in the basic mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities.

Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217130

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Bernard L. Horecker Editor

Earl R. Stadtman Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.