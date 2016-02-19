Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 14 reviews the advances in the general area of cellular regulation.

This book discusses the mechanism and function of the C4 pathway, regulation of individual enzymes, inhibitors of isoleucine and valine biosynthesis, and patterns of derepression. The functions of 2,3-bisphosphoglycerate; 2,3-bisphosphoglycerate in erythrocytes during development; and regulation of glycogen synthetase activity are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the substrate specificity of cAMP-dependent protein kinase, model systems of enzyme sequences, and posttranslational modifications in selected enzymes.

This volume is a good source for biologists and researchers interested in the basic mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities.