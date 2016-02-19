Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 14
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Regulation of Enzymes in C4 Photosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Mechanism and Function of the C4 Pathway
III. Regulation of Individual Enzymes
IV. Other Aspects of Regulation
References
Regulation of Isoleucine and Valine Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Gene-Enzyme Relationship
III. Specialized Plasmids
IV. Regulation of the Metabolic Flow of Intermediates
V. Patterns of Derepression
VI. Inhibitors of Isoleucine and Valine Biosynthesis
VII. The Corepressor Problem
VIII. Gene Expression
IX. Multiple Regulatory Mechanisms
References
Functions of 2,3-Bisphosphoglycerate and Its Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Historical Remarks
III. Occurrence of 2,3-Bisphosphoglycerate
IV. Functions of 2,3-Bisphosphoglycerate
V Control of 2,3-Bisphosphoglycerate Metabolism
VI. 2,3-Bisphosphoglycerate in Erythrocytes During Development
References
The Role of Cyclic-AMP-Dependent Protein Kinase in the Regulation of Glycogen Metabolism in Mammalian Skeletal Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Discovery of the Glycogenolytic Cascade and cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase
III. The Regulation of Phosphorylase Kinase Activity
IV. The Regulation of Glycogen Synthetase Activity
V. The Regulation of Protein Phosphatase Activity
VI. The Regulation of Protein Phosphatase 1 by Heat-Stable Inhibitor Proteins
VII. The Substrate Specificity of cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase
VIII. The Substrate Specificity of Protein Phosphatases 1 and 2
IX. The Components of the Protein-Glycogen Complex
References
Immobilized Model Systems of Enzyme Sequences
I. Introduction
II. Naturally Occurring Systems of Enzyme Sequences
III. Model Systems of Enzyme Sequences
IV. On the Relevance of Immobilized Enzyme Sequences as Biological Models for Naturally Occurring Systems (Microenvironmental Compartmentation)
V. Practical Applications of Immobilized Enzyme Sequences
References
Posttranslational Modifications of Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Alterations of Enzymes in Selected Systems
III. Posttranslational Modifications in Selected Enzymes
IV. General Mechanisms
V. Conclusion
VI. Summary
List of Abbreviations
References
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 14 reviews the advances in the general area of cellular regulation.
This book discusses the mechanism and function of the C4 pathway, regulation of individual enzymes, inhibitors of isoleucine and valine biosynthesis, and patterns of derepression. The functions of 2,3-bisphosphoglycerate; 2,3-bisphosphoglycerate in erythrocytes during development; and regulation of glycogen synthetase activity are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the substrate specificity of cAMP-dependent protein kinase, model systems of enzyme sequences, and posttranslational modifications in selected enzymes.
This volume is a good source for biologists and researchers interested in the basic mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th December 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217130