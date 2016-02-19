Current Topics in Cellular Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121528126, 9781483217116

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 12

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard L. Horecker Earl R. Stadtman
eBook ISBN: 9781483217116
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1977
Page Count: 292
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Preface to Volume 12

Hormone Receptors as Regulators of Hormone Action

I. Introduction

II. The Elements of the Hormonal Response

III. Regulation of the Hormonal Response

IV. Mechanism of the Hormonal Response

V. Summary

References

Soluble Cyclic AMP-Dependent Protein Kinases: Review of the Enzyme Isolated from Bovine Cardiac Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Protein Kinases

III. Bovine Cardiac Muscle Protein Kinase

IV. Speculation

References

Metabolic Control and the Microenvironment

I. Introduction

II. Classical Concepts of Control

III. Realities of the Microenvironment

IV. A Case for New Concepts and Considerations

V. Areas of Metabolism Influenced by Fructose Diphosphate

VI. Concluding Remarks

List of Abbreviations

References

The Role of Compartmentation in the Control of Glycolysis

I. Introduction

II. Indirect Evidence of Localization

III. Theoretical Considerations

IV. Studies on Individual Enzymes of Glycolysis

V. Compartmentation of Metabolites

VI. Pyruvate

VII. Compartmentation Between Organs in Complex Animals

VIII. The Uncontrollability of Glycolysis

List of Abbreviations

References

The Evolution of Induction Mechanisms in Bacteria: Insights Derived from the Study of the β-Ketoadipate Pathway

I. Introduction

II. Induction Mechanisms

III. Origins of Regulatory Genes

IV. The β-Ketoadipate Pathway

V. Economy of Enzyme Synthesis

VI. Unified Induction

VII. Genetic Origin of the β-Ketoadipate Pathway

VIII. Natural Selection of Induction Mechanisms

IX. Origin and Selection of Product Induction

X. Concluding Remarks

References

Covalent Structural Modification of DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase as a Means for Transcriptional Control

I. Introduction

II. Two Different Covalent Structural Modifications of DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase After Infection with Bacteriophage T4

III. Functional Differences Between Normal, T4-Altered, and T4-Modified E. coli RNA Polymerase

IV. Conclusions

References

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 12 focuses on the binding of polypeptide hormones to the specific receptor sites on the cellular membrane.

This book consists of six chapters. Chapter 1 describes how several polypeptide regulators, hormones, and growth factors act through very similar mechanisms. The second messenger roles of cAMP and cGMP in the regulation of various protein kinases are dealt with in Chapter 2. Chapter 3 discusses the experimental conditions employed in studying the characteristics of regulatory enzymes in vitro and in vivo, while Chapter 4 elaborates the intracellular compartmentation of enzymes, cofactors, and metabolic intermediates of glycolysis in various tissues from different organisms. The biochemical mechanisms that underlie the induction of enzymes in catabolic pathways are considered in Chapter 5. The last chapter is devoted to the role of T4 phage-induced covalent modification reactions in the transcriptional control of DNA-dependent RNA-polymerase in E. coli.

This volume is suitable for biologists and researchers concerned with the basic mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities.

Details

No. of pages:
292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217116

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Bernard L. Horecker Editor

Earl R. Stadtman Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.