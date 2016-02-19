Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 12
1st Edition
List of Contributors
Preface
Preface to Volume 12
Hormone Receptors as Regulators of Hormone Action
I. Introduction
II. The Elements of the Hormonal Response
III. Regulation of the Hormonal Response
IV. Mechanism of the Hormonal Response
V. Summary
References
Soluble Cyclic AMP-Dependent Protein Kinases: Review of the Enzyme Isolated from Bovine Cardiac Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Protein Kinases
III. Bovine Cardiac Muscle Protein Kinase
IV. Speculation
References
Metabolic Control and the Microenvironment
I. Introduction
II. Classical Concepts of Control
III. Realities of the Microenvironment
IV. A Case for New Concepts and Considerations
V. Areas of Metabolism Influenced by Fructose Diphosphate
VI. Concluding Remarks
List of Abbreviations
References
The Role of Compartmentation in the Control of Glycolysis
I. Introduction
II. Indirect Evidence of Localization
III. Theoretical Considerations
IV. Studies on Individual Enzymes of Glycolysis
V. Compartmentation of Metabolites
VI. Pyruvate
VII. Compartmentation Between Organs in Complex Animals
VIII. The Uncontrollability of Glycolysis
List of Abbreviations
References
The Evolution of Induction Mechanisms in Bacteria: Insights Derived from the Study of the β-Ketoadipate Pathway
I. Introduction
II. Induction Mechanisms
III. Origins of Regulatory Genes
IV. The β-Ketoadipate Pathway
V. Economy of Enzyme Synthesis
VI. Unified Induction
VII. Genetic Origin of the β-Ketoadipate Pathway
VIII. Natural Selection of Induction Mechanisms
IX. Origin and Selection of Product Induction
X. Concluding Remarks
References
Covalent Structural Modification of DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase as a Means for Transcriptional Control
I. Introduction
II. Two Different Covalent Structural Modifications of DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase After Infection with Bacteriophage T4
III. Functional Differences Between Normal, T4-Altered, and T4-Modified E. coli RNA Polymerase
IV. Conclusions
References
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 12 focuses on the binding of polypeptide hormones to the specific receptor sites on the cellular membrane.
This book consists of six chapters. Chapter 1 describes how several polypeptide regulators, hormones, and growth factors act through very similar mechanisms. The second messenger roles of cAMP and cGMP in the regulation of various protein kinases are dealt with in Chapter 2. Chapter 3 discusses the experimental conditions employed in studying the characteristics of regulatory enzymes in vitro and in vivo, while Chapter 4 elaborates the intracellular compartmentation of enzymes, cofactors, and metabolic intermediates of glycolysis in various tissues from different organisms. The biochemical mechanisms that underlie the induction of enzymes in catabolic pathways are considered in Chapter 5. The last chapter is devoted to the role of T4 phage-induced covalent modification reactions in the transcriptional control of DNA-dependent RNA-polymerase in E. coli.
This volume is suitable for biologists and researchers concerned with the basic mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities.
