Current Topics in Cellular Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121528119, 9781483217109

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 11

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard L. Horecker Earl R. Stadtman
eBook ISBN: 9781483217109
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1976
Page Count: 268
Table of Contents


Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Preface to Volume 11

Erratum

Regulation of Glucokinase in Liver

I. Introduction and History

II. Localization in Hepatic Parenchymal Cells

III. Dietary Regulation

IV. Hormonal Regulation

V. Embryonic Development

VI. Phosphotransferase Activities of Glucose-6-Phosphatase

VII. Glucokinase in Regenerating Liver

VIII. Glucokinase in "Aged" Rats

IX. Glucokinase in Extrahepatic Tissue

X. Possible Mechanisms of Insulin Action on Glucokinase

References

The Role of the Liver in the Homeostasis of Blood Glucose

I. Introduction

II. A Retrospect

III. The Key Enzymes of Hepatic Glycogen Metabolism

IV. The Converting Enzymes

V. A Biochemical Translation of the Soskin Concept

VI. Conclusions

References

Regulation of Biodegradative Threonine Deaminase

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Reaction Mechanism

IV. Subunit Structure

V. Regulation of the Enzyme Activity

VI. Regulation of the Enzyme Synthesis

VII. Conclusion

References

The LDL Pathway in Human Fibroblasts: A Receptor-Mediated Mechanism for the Regulation of Cholesterol Metabolism

I. Background

II. Delineation of the LDL Pathway in Human Fibroblasts

III. Sequential Steps of the LDL Pathway

IV. Overall Function of the LDL Pathway in Human Fibroblasts

V. Feedback Regulation of the Activity of the LDL Receptor

VI. The LDL Pathway in Other Cell Types in Tissue Culture

VII. Unanswered Questions

References

Mechanism and Regulation of Protein Turnover in Animal Cells

I. Introduction

II. A Model for Protein Turnover

III. The Rate-Limiting Steps in Protein Turnover

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

Note Added in Proof

Regulatory Mechanisms in Photosynthetic Carbon Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Regulation of Catalysis

III. Regulation by Mass Action

IV. Regulation by Transport

V. Regulation of Photorespiration

VI. Flow Regulation

VII. Conclusions

References

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 11 focuses on the biochemical mechanisms and key role of the liver in the homeostasis of blood glucose.

This book begins with a discussion of glucokinase that is known to play a key role in glucose uptake by liver, followed by a broad overview of the mechanisms that control both glucose uptake by and release from the liver and enzymes involved in glycogen synthesis and breakdown. The classical enzyme models for allosteric regulatory mechanisms known as the biodegradative threonine deaminase are also elaborated.

Other topics include the control of blood cholesterol levels, use of cultured mammalian cells, and studies of mutant cell lines. A model for protein turnover is likewise presented, including other mechanisms for the selective degradation of protein, selective uptake by lysosomes, and possible role of stabilizing factors. This publication concludes with an evaluation of complex regulatory mechanisms proposed for the regulation of photosynthetic carbon assimilation.

This volume is recommended for biologists and researchers interested in advances in the general area of cellular regulation.

Details

No. of pages:
268
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217109

Bernard L. Horecker Editor

Earl R. Stadtman Editor

