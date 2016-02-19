Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 11 focuses on the biochemical mechanisms and key role of the liver in the homeostasis of blood glucose.

This book begins with a discussion of glucokinase that is known to play a key role in glucose uptake by liver, followed by a broad overview of the mechanisms that control both glucose uptake by and release from the liver and enzymes involved in glycogen synthesis and breakdown. The classical enzyme models for allosteric regulatory mechanisms known as the biodegradative threonine deaminase are also elaborated.

Other topics include the control of blood cholesterol levels, use of cultured mammalian cells, and studies of mutant cell lines. A model for protein turnover is likewise presented, including other mechanisms for the selective degradation of protein, selective uptake by lysosomes, and possible role of stabilizing factors. This publication concludes with an evaluation of complex regulatory mechanisms proposed for the regulation of photosynthetic carbon assimilation.

This volume is recommended for biologists and researchers interested in advances in the general area of cellular regulation.