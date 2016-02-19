Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 11
Regulation of Glucokinase in Liver
I. Introduction and History
II. Localization in Hepatic Parenchymal Cells
III. Dietary Regulation
IV. Hormonal Regulation
V. Embryonic Development
VI. Phosphotransferase Activities of Glucose-6-Phosphatase
VII. Glucokinase in Regenerating Liver
VIII. Glucokinase in "Aged" Rats
IX. Glucokinase in Extrahepatic Tissue
X. Possible Mechanisms of Insulin Action on Glucokinase
The Role of the Liver in the Homeostasis of Blood Glucose
I. Introduction
II. A Retrospect
III. The Key Enzymes of Hepatic Glycogen Metabolism
IV. The Converting Enzymes
V. A Biochemical Translation of the Soskin Concept
VI. Conclusions
Regulation of Biodegradative Threonine Deaminase
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Reaction Mechanism
IV. Subunit Structure
V. Regulation of the Enzyme Activity
VI. Regulation of the Enzyme Synthesis
VII. Conclusion
The LDL Pathway in Human Fibroblasts: A Receptor-Mediated Mechanism for the Regulation of Cholesterol Metabolism
I. Background
II. Delineation of the LDL Pathway in Human Fibroblasts
III. Sequential Steps of the LDL Pathway
IV. Overall Function of the LDL Pathway in Human Fibroblasts
V. Feedback Regulation of the Activity of the LDL Receptor
VI. The LDL Pathway in Other Cell Types in Tissue Culture
VII. Unanswered Questions
Mechanism and Regulation of Protein Turnover in Animal Cells
I. Introduction
II. A Model for Protein Turnover
III. The Rate-Limiting Steps in Protein Turnover
IV. Summary and Conclusions
Regulatory Mechanisms in Photosynthetic Carbon Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Regulation of Catalysis
III. Regulation by Mass Action
IV. Regulation by Transport
V. Regulation of Photorespiration
VI. Flow Regulation
VII. Conclusions
Description
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 11 focuses on the biochemical mechanisms and key role of the liver in the homeostasis of blood glucose.
This book begins with a discussion of glucokinase that is known to play a key role in glucose uptake by liver, followed by a broad overview of the mechanisms that control both glucose uptake by and release from the liver and enzymes involved in glycogen synthesis and breakdown. The classical enzyme models for allosteric regulatory mechanisms known as the biodegradative threonine deaminase are also elaborated.
Other topics include the control of blood cholesterol levels, use of cultured mammalian cells, and studies of mutant cell lines. A model for protein turnover is likewise presented, including other mechanisms for the selective degradation of protein, selective uptake by lysosomes, and possible role of stabilizing factors. This publication concludes with an evaluation of complex regulatory mechanisms proposed for the regulation of photosynthetic carbon assimilation.
This volume is recommended for biologists and researchers interested in advances in the general area of cellular regulation.
