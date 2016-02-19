Current Topics in Cellular Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121528102, 9781483217093

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 10

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard L. Horecker Earl R. Stadtman
eBook ISBN: 9781483217093
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1976
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Preface to Volume 10

Contents of Previous Volumes

The Role of Negative Cooperativity and Half-of-the-Sites Reactivity in Enzyme Regulation

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical

III. Negatively Cooperative Enzymes—Examples

IV. Mixed Negative-Positive Cooperativity

V. Half-of-the-Sites Reactivity

VI. Enzymes with Half-of-the-Sites Reactivity

VII. Evaluation of Negative Cooperativity and Half-of-the-Sites Reactivity

VIII. The Biological Significance of Negative Cooperativity

References

Signal Transfer from Hormone Receptor to Adenylate Cyclase

I. Introduction

II. Hormone-Receptor Interactions

III. Adenylate Cyclase

IV. Coupling Between Receptor and Adenylate Cyclase

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Addendum

References for Addendum

Regulation of the Glycogen Phosphorylase System—From Physical Measurements to Biological Speculations

I. Introduction

II. The Phosphorylase Cascade System

III. The Individual Components of the Cascade System

IV. The Methods

V. Effects of Ligands on Phosphorylase

VI. Heterotropic Interactions of Phosphorylase b

VII. The Relation Between Ligand and Probe Binding Sites

VIII. The Phosphorylase b to a Conversion

IX. Protein-Glycogen Complexes—An Approach to the in Vivo Situation

X. The Control of Phosphorylase Activity in Vivo

XI. Conclusion

References

Citrate Synthase

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Properties

III. Ionic Effects

IV. Regulation of Activity—The in Vitro Behavior

V. Regulation of Activity—Approaches to the in Vitro Behavior

VI. Chemistry of the Catalytic and Regulatory Sites

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Defects of Glucose 6-Phosphate and 6-Phosphogluconate Dehydrogenases in Neurospora and Their Pleiotropic Effects

I. Introduction

II. Mutants

III. Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase

IV. 6-Phosphogluconate Dehydrogenase

V. Conclusions from Enzyme Studies

VI. Pleiotropic Effects of Pentose Monophosphate Shunt Lesions

VII. Summary

References

Futile Cycles in the Metabolism of Glucose

I. Introduction

II. Isotopic Reversibility in the Gluconeogenic Pathway

III. The Fate of Glucose Hydrogens in Glycolysis

IV. Evaluation of Recycling with Tritium-Labeled Glucoses in Liver

V. Metabolism of Labeled Glucose by Rat Liver

VI. Recycling Between Pyruvate and Phosphoenol Pyruvate

VII. Recycling of Fructose 6-Phosphate and Thermogenesis

VIII. Occurrence of Other Futile Cycles

IX. Recycling of Glucose in Vivo

X. The Role of Futile Cycles in the Control of Glucose Metabolism

XI. Concluding Remarks

References

Subject Index

Description

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 10 presents the fundamental mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities, including cellular differentiation, intermediary metabolism, and the transfer of genetic information. This book provides information pertinent to the various aspects of cellular regulation.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the enzymes that exhibit half-of-the-sites activity. This text then examines the two different aspects of cyclic AMP-mediated systems. Other chapters consider the possible role of citrate synthase in the regulation of the citric acid cycle. This book discusses as well the regulation of the pentose phosphate pathway. The final chapter reviews the evidence for the occurrence of futile cycles at three control points in the metabolism of glucose, namely, at the level of glucose phosphorylation, at the interconversion of fructose mono- and biophosphates, and between pyruvate and phosphenol pyruvate.

This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biologists, and research workers.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217093

About the Editors

Bernard L. Horecker Editor

Earl R. Stadtman Editor

