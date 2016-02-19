Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Preface to Volume 10
Contents of Previous Volumes
The Role of Negative Cooperativity and Half-of-the-Sites Reactivity in Enzyme Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical
III. Negatively Cooperative Enzymes—Examples
IV. Mixed Negative-Positive Cooperativity
V. Half-of-the-Sites Reactivity
VI. Enzymes with Half-of-the-Sites Reactivity
VII. Evaluation of Negative Cooperativity and Half-of-the-Sites Reactivity
VIII. The Biological Significance of Negative Cooperativity
References
Signal Transfer from Hormone Receptor to Adenylate Cyclase
I. Introduction
II. Hormone-Receptor Interactions
III. Adenylate Cyclase
IV. Coupling Between Receptor and Adenylate Cyclase
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Addendum
References for Addendum
Regulation of the Glycogen Phosphorylase System—From Physical Measurements to Biological Speculations
I. Introduction
II. The Phosphorylase Cascade System
III. The Individual Components of the Cascade System
IV. The Methods
V. Effects of Ligands on Phosphorylase
VI. Heterotropic Interactions of Phosphorylase b
VII. The Relation Between Ligand and Probe Binding Sites
VIII. The Phosphorylase b to a Conversion
IX. Protein-Glycogen Complexes—An Approach to the in Vivo Situation
X. The Control of Phosphorylase Activity in Vivo
XI. Conclusion
References
Citrate Synthase
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Properties
III. Ionic Effects
IV. Regulation of Activity—The in Vitro Behavior
V. Regulation of Activity—Approaches to the in Vitro Behavior
VI. Chemistry of the Catalytic and Regulatory Sites
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Defects of Glucose 6-Phosphate and 6-Phosphogluconate Dehydrogenases in Neurospora and Their Pleiotropic Effects
I. Introduction
II. Mutants
III. Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase
IV. 6-Phosphogluconate Dehydrogenase
V. Conclusions from Enzyme Studies
VI. Pleiotropic Effects of Pentose Monophosphate Shunt Lesions
VII. Summary
References
Futile Cycles in the Metabolism of Glucose
I. Introduction
II. Isotopic Reversibility in the Gluconeogenic Pathway
III. The Fate of Glucose Hydrogens in Glycolysis
IV. Evaluation of Recycling with Tritium-Labeled Glucoses in Liver
V. Metabolism of Labeled Glucose by Rat Liver
VI. Recycling Between Pyruvate and Phosphoenol Pyruvate
VII. Recycling of Fructose 6-Phosphate and Thermogenesis
VIII. Occurrence of Other Futile Cycles
IX. Recycling of Glucose in Vivo
X. The Role of Futile Cycles in the Control of Glucose Metabolism
XI. Concluding Remarks
References
Subject Index
Description
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 10 presents the fundamental mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities, including cellular differentiation, intermediary metabolism, and the transfer of genetic information. This book provides information pertinent to the various aspects of cellular regulation.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the enzymes that exhibit half-of-the-sites activity. This text then examines the two different aspects of cyclic AMP-mediated systems. Other chapters consider the possible role of citrate synthase in the regulation of the citric acid cycle. This book discusses as well the regulation of the pentose phosphate pathway. The final chapter reviews the evidence for the occurrence of futile cycles at three control points in the metabolism of glucose, namely, at the level of glucose phosphorylation, at the interconversion of fructose mono- and biophosphates, and between pyruvate and phosphenol pyruvate.
This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biologists, and research workers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th March 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217093