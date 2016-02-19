Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 4 presents the fundamental mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities, including cellular differentiation, intermediary metabolism, and the transfer of genetic information. This book provides information pertinent to the various aspects of cellular regulation.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the activity of ornithine transcarbamylase that catalyzes the condensation of carbamyl phosphate with ornithine. This text then presents and discusses the in vitro data that are available on the molecular interactions that govern the expression of lactose (lac) operon. Other chapters consider the bovine liver, which has been characterized in terms of molecular and kinetic characteristics. This book discusses as well the de novo synthesis of saturated fatty acids, which is catalyzed by two enzyme systems. The final chapter deals with the factors leading to glycogenolysis as it occurs in mammalian skeletal muscle.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists and biochemists.