Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
The Regulation of Arginine Metabolism in Saccharomyces Cerevisiae: Exclusion Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Inhibition of Ornithine Transcarbamylase by Epiarginase
III. Common Genetic Elements in the Control of Biosynthetic and Degradative Enzyme Synthesis
IV. Conclusions
References
The Lac Repressor
I. Introduction
II. The Repressor Protein
III. Inducer Binding
IV. Operator Binding
V. The Mechanism of Induction
VI. The Operator
VII. Positive Control of the Lac Operon
VIII. The Mode of Action of the Lac Repressor
IX. Generalization
References
L-Glutamate Dehydrogenases
I. Introduction
II. Physical and Chemical Properties of Glutamate Dehydrogenases
III. The Catalytic Reaction
IV. Purine Nucleotide Effect
V. Other Modifiers
VI. Chemical Modification
VII. Metabolic Role of Glutamate Dehydrogenases
VIII. Conclusion
References
Regulation of Fatty Acid Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Acetyl-CoA Carboxylase
III. Fatty Acid Synthetase
References
Kinetic Analysis of Allosteric Enzymes
I. Objective and Limits of the Review
II. Specific Examples
III. Conclusion
References
Phosphorylase and the Control of Glycogen Degradation
I. Introduction
II. Structure, Activity, and Interconversion of Phosphorylase
III. State of Activity of Phosphorylase in Striated Muscle
IV. Phosphorylase Kinase
V. Phosphorylase Phosphatase Structure and Enzymatic Properties
VI. Control of Phosphorylase Activity in an Integrated System
VII. Significance of the Co valent Control of Metabolic Pathways
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 4 presents the fundamental mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities, including cellular differentiation, intermediary metabolism, and the transfer of genetic information. This book provides information pertinent to the various aspects of cellular regulation.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the activity of ornithine transcarbamylase that catalyzes the condensation of carbamyl phosphate with ornithine. This text then presents and discusses the in vitro data that are available on the molecular interactions that govern the expression of lactose (lac) operon. Other chapters consider the bovine liver, which has been characterized in terms of molecular and kinetic characteristics. This book discusses as well the de novo synthesis of saturated fatty acids, which is catalyzed by two enzyme systems. The final chapter deals with the factors leading to glycogenolysis as it occurs in mammalian skeletal muscle.
This book is a valuable resource for biologists and biochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th October 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217031