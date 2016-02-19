Current Topics in Cellular Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121528041, 9781483217031

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard L. Horecker Earl R. Stadtman
eBook ISBN: 9781483217031
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1971
Page Count: 282
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

The Regulation of Arginine Metabolism in Saccharomyces Cerevisiae: Exclusion Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. Inhibition of Ornithine Transcarbamylase by Epiarginase

III. Common Genetic Elements in the Control of Biosynthetic and Degradative Enzyme Synthesis

IV. Conclusions

References

The Lac Repressor

I. Introduction

II. The Repressor Protein

III. Inducer Binding

IV. Operator Binding

V. The Mechanism of Induction

VI. The Operator

VII. Positive Control of the Lac Operon

VIII. The Mode of Action of the Lac Repressor

IX. Generalization

References

L-Glutamate Dehydrogenases

I. Introduction

II. Physical and Chemical Properties of Glutamate Dehydrogenases

III. The Catalytic Reaction

IV. Purine Nucleotide Effect

V. Other Modifiers

VI. Chemical Modification

VII. Metabolic Role of Glutamate Dehydrogenases

VIII. Conclusion

References

Regulation of Fatty Acid Biosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. Acetyl-CoA Carboxylase

III. Fatty Acid Synthetase

References

Kinetic Analysis of Allosteric Enzymes

I. Objective and Limits of the Review

II. Specific Examples

III. Conclusion

References

Phosphorylase and the Control of Glycogen Degradation

I. Introduction

II. Structure, Activity, and Interconversion of Phosphorylase

III. State of Activity of Phosphorylase in Striated Muscle

IV. Phosphorylase Kinase

V. Phosphorylase Phosphatase Structure and Enzymatic Properties

VI. Control of Phosphorylase Activity in an Integrated System

VII. Significance of the Co valent Control of Metabolic Pathways

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Current Topics in Cellular Regulation, Volume 4 presents the fundamental mechanisms involved in the regulation of diverse cellular activities, including cellular differentiation, intermediary metabolism, and the transfer of genetic information. This book provides information pertinent to the various aspects of cellular regulation.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the activity of ornithine transcarbamylase that catalyzes the condensation of carbamyl phosphate with ornithine. This text then presents and discusses the in vitro data that are available on the molecular interactions that govern the expression of lactose (lac) operon. Other chapters consider the bovine liver, which has been characterized in terms of molecular and kinetic characteristics. This book discusses as well the de novo synthesis of saturated fatty acids, which is catalyzed by two enzyme systems. The final chapter deals with the factors leading to glycogenolysis as it occurs in mammalian skeletal muscle.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists and biochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
282
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217031

About the Editors

Bernard L. Horecker Editor

Earl R. Stadtman Editor

