Current Topics in Bioenergetics - 1st Edition

Current Topics in Bioenergetics

1st Edition

Volume 12

Editors: D. Rao Sanadi
eBook ISBN: 9781483216966
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1981
Page Count: 278
Description

Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 12 presents the remarkable potential of protein chemistry to contribute to the understanding of the process of membrane transport. This book provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of bioluminescence.

Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the ATP synthase complex. This text then examines the energy-linked reactions in Paracoccus denitrificans, which possess a very similar respiratory chain to that of mammalian mitochondria. Other chapters consider the interdigitation of the cytochrome system with the hydrogenase reactions. This book discusses as well the mechanistic features of electron transport, H+-translocation in bacterial chromatophore membranes, and the nature of the immediate energy source for ATP synthesis. The final chapter deals with the study of bacterial photosynthesis, which offers the possibility of tackling experimentally many of the most important problems in the field of membrane bioenergetics.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists, biochemists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

On the Structure and Genetics of the Proteolipid Subunit of the ATP Synthase Complex

I. Introduction

II. Problems, Approaches, and Perspectives

III. Isolation and General Properties of the ATP Synthase Proteolipid

IV. Amino Acid Sequences

V. Inhibitors and Chemical Modifications

VI. Genetics of the ATP Synthase Proteolipid

VII. Conformation of the ATP Synthase Proteolipid

VIII. Subunit-Subunit Interactions

IX. Models for H+ Conduction in Biological Membranes

References

Biochemistry of Bacterial Bioluminescence

I. The Reaction Catalyzed by Bacterial Luciferase in Vitro

II. Bacterial Luciferase

III. Bacterial Bioluminescence in Vivo

References

The Electron Transport System and Hydrogenase of Paracoccus denitrificans

I. Introduction

II. Aerobic Respiration in Heterotrophically Grown Cells

III. Anaerobic Respiration on Nitrate and Nitrogen Oxides

IV. Respiration in Autotrophically Grown Cells

V. Hydrogenase

References

Electron Transfer, Proton Translocation, and ATP Synthesis in Bacterial Chromatophores

I. Introduction

II. Electron Transfer and Proton Translocation

III. ΔμH and ATP Synthesis

References

Index

D. Rao Sanadi

