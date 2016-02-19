Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 12 presents the remarkable potential of protein chemistry to contribute to the understanding of the process of membrane transport. This book provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of bioluminescence.

Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the ATP synthase complex. This text then examines the energy-linked reactions in Paracoccus denitrificans, which possess a very similar respiratory chain to that of mammalian mitochondria. Other chapters consider the interdigitation of the cytochrome system with the hydrogenase reactions. This book discusses as well the mechanistic features of electron transport, H+-translocation in bacterial chromatophore membranes, and the nature of the immediate energy source for ATP synthesis. The final chapter deals with the study of bacterial photosynthesis, which offers the possibility of tackling experimentally many of the most important problems in the field of membrane bioenergetics.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists, biochemists, and research workers.