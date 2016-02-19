Current Topics in Bioenergetics
1st Edition
Volume 12
Description
Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 12 presents the remarkable potential of protein chemistry to contribute to the understanding of the process of membrane transport. This book provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of bioluminescence.
Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the ATP synthase complex. This text then examines the energy-linked reactions in Paracoccus denitrificans, which possess a very similar respiratory chain to that of mammalian mitochondria. Other chapters consider the interdigitation of the cytochrome system with the hydrogenase reactions. This book discusses as well the mechanistic features of electron transport, H+-translocation in bacterial chromatophore membranes, and the nature of the immediate energy source for ATP synthesis. The final chapter deals with the study of bacterial photosynthesis, which offers the possibility of tackling experimentally many of the most important problems in the field of membrane bioenergetics.
This book is a valuable resource for biologists, biochemists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
On the Structure and Genetics of the Proteolipid Subunit of the ATP Synthase Complex
I. Introduction
II. Problems, Approaches, and Perspectives
III. Isolation and General Properties of the ATP Synthase Proteolipid
IV. Amino Acid Sequences
V. Inhibitors and Chemical Modifications
VI. Genetics of the ATP Synthase Proteolipid
VII. Conformation of the ATP Synthase Proteolipid
VIII. Subunit-Subunit Interactions
IX. Models for H+ Conduction in Biological Membranes
References
Biochemistry of Bacterial Bioluminescence
I. The Reaction Catalyzed by Bacterial Luciferase in Vitro
II. Bacterial Luciferase
III. Bacterial Bioluminescence in Vivo
References
The Electron Transport System and Hydrogenase of Paracoccus denitrificans
I. Introduction
II. Aerobic Respiration in Heterotrophically Grown Cells
III. Anaerobic Respiration on Nitrate and Nitrogen Oxides
IV. Respiration in Autotrophically Grown Cells
V. Hydrogenase
References
Electron Transfer, Proton Translocation, and ATP Synthesis in Bacterial Chromatophores
I. Introduction
II. Electron Transfer and Proton Translocation
III. ΔμH and ATP Synthesis
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th December 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216966