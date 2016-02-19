Current Topics in Bioenergetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121525118, 9781483216959

Current Topics in Bioenergetics

1st Edition

Volume 11

Editors: D. Rao Sanadi
eBook ISBN: 9781483216959
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1981
Page Count: 308
Description

Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 11 provides information pertinent to the ATP utilizing or synthesizing parts of the major bioenergetics reactions of cells. This book discusses the individual proteins comprising each of the energy-transducing ATPases and their organization into a functional structure.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the role of ATPases in the production and utilization of the H+ gradient from a genetic and biochemical viewpoint. This text then examines the ATPase associated with bacterial membranes, which is known to have an analogous function and a similar structure to that found in membranes of chloroplasts and mitochondria. Other chapters consider the composition and the biogenesis of chromaffin granules. This book discusses as well the models for the mode of action of peptide molecules. The final chapter deals with the various forms of energy transduction.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Proton-ATPase of Chloroplasts

I. Introduction

II. Resolution and Reconstitution of Chloroplast Membranes

III. Isolation and Properties of the Chloroplast Coupling Device (CF0-CF1)

IV. Structure and Function of Purified CF1

V. Subunit Structure of CF1 and Partial Resolution of the Enzyme into Active Units

VI. Structure and Function of the Membrane Sector of the Coupling Device (CF0)

VII. Conformational Changes, Chemical Modification, and Nucleotide Binding in Membrane-Bound CF1

VIII. Suggested Mechanisms for Proton Motive Force-Driven ATP Formation

References

Biochemistry and Genetics of Bacterial H+-Translocating ATPases

I. Perspective

II. Distribution and Function of Bacterial H+-ATPase

III. The Extrinsic F1-ATPase of Bacteria

IV. Purification and Properties of F1F0-ATPase Complexes

V. Isolation and Reconstitution of F0

VI. Genetics of Escherichia coli H+-ATPase

VII. Summary and Prospects

References

Proton-Linked Transport in Chromaffin Granules

I. The Legacy of the Adrenal Medulla

II. An Integrated View of Chromaffin-Granule Functions

III. Chromaffin-Granule Matrix

IV. Chromaffin-Granule Membrane

V. ATP-Dependent Proton Translocation

VI. Catecholamine Transport

VII. Uptake of Other Ions

VIII. Redox Elements

IX. Bioenergetic Processes in Other Secretory Vesicles

References

Note Added in Proof

Regulation of the Synthesis and Hydrolysis of ATP in Biological Systems: Role of Peptide Inhibitors of H+-ATPases

I. Introduction

II. Purification

III. Physicochemical Properties

IV. Relationship to F1 Subunits

V. Possibility of Multiple Forms

VI. Localization Relative to F0: Role of Lipids

VII. Requirements for Optimal Interaction with F1

VIII. Effect of the Kinetics of ATP Hydrolysis and the Reactivity of Amino Acid Residues at the Hydrolytic Site(s) of F1

IX. Effect on Nucleotide Binding to F1

X. Effect of Energy-Linked Activities—Some Facts and Some Models

XI. Specificity and Cross-Reactivities

XII. Similarity in Mode of Action to AMP-PNP

XIII. Opposing Action of Aurovertin

XIV. Factor A, a Peptide Inhibitor-Free Form of F1 That "Couples"

XV. Possible Role in Regulating Calcium Uptake

XVI. Presence in Tumor Mitochondria

XVII. Biosynthesis

XVIII. Comparison with Other Protein Inhibitors

XIX. Summary—What We Have Not Learned So Far

References

Structure and Mechanism of the (Na,K)-ATPase

I. Introduction

II. Purification and Reconstitution

III. Structure

IV. Mechanism

V. Comparisons with Other ATPases

VI. Conclusion

References

Actomyosin ATPase and Muscle Contraction

I. Introduction

II. Kinetics of the Crossbridge Cycle in Solution

III. Kinetics of the Crossbridge Cycle in Muscle

IV. Comparison of the Ca2+ Pump ATPase and Actomyosin ATPase

V. Summary

References

Index

