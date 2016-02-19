Current Topics in Bioenergetics
1st Edition
Volume 11
Description
Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 11 provides information pertinent to the ATP utilizing or synthesizing parts of the major bioenergetics reactions of cells. This book discusses the individual proteins comprising each of the energy-transducing ATPases and their organization into a functional structure.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the role of ATPases in the production and utilization of the H+ gradient from a genetic and biochemical viewpoint. This text then examines the ATPase associated with bacterial membranes, which is known to have an analogous function and a similar structure to that found in membranes of chloroplasts and mitochondria. Other chapters consider the composition and the biogenesis of chromaffin granules. This book discusses as well the models for the mode of action of peptide molecules. The final chapter deals with the various forms of energy transduction.
This book is a valuable resource for biologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Proton-ATPase of Chloroplasts
I. Introduction
II. Resolution and Reconstitution of Chloroplast Membranes
III. Isolation and Properties of the Chloroplast Coupling Device (CF0-CF1)
IV. Structure and Function of Purified CF1
V. Subunit Structure of CF1 and Partial Resolution of the Enzyme into Active Units
VI. Structure and Function of the Membrane Sector of the Coupling Device (CF0)
VII. Conformational Changes, Chemical Modification, and Nucleotide Binding in Membrane-Bound CF1
VIII. Suggested Mechanisms for Proton Motive Force-Driven ATP Formation
References
Biochemistry and Genetics of Bacterial H+-Translocating ATPases
I. Perspective
II. Distribution and Function of Bacterial H+-ATPase
III. The Extrinsic F1-ATPase of Bacteria
IV. Purification and Properties of F1F0-ATPase Complexes
V. Isolation and Reconstitution of F0
VI. Genetics of Escherichia coli H+-ATPase
VII. Summary and Prospects
References
Proton-Linked Transport in Chromaffin Granules
I. The Legacy of the Adrenal Medulla
II. An Integrated View of Chromaffin-Granule Functions
III. Chromaffin-Granule Matrix
IV. Chromaffin-Granule Membrane
V. ATP-Dependent Proton Translocation
VI. Catecholamine Transport
VII. Uptake of Other Ions
VIII. Redox Elements
IX. Bioenergetic Processes in Other Secretory Vesicles
References
Note Added in Proof
Regulation of the Synthesis and Hydrolysis of ATP in Biological Systems: Role of Peptide Inhibitors of H+-ATPases
I. Introduction
II. Purification
III. Physicochemical Properties
IV. Relationship to F1 Subunits
V. Possibility of Multiple Forms
VI. Localization Relative to F0: Role of Lipids
VII. Requirements for Optimal Interaction with F1
VIII. Effect of the Kinetics of ATP Hydrolysis and the Reactivity of Amino Acid Residues at the Hydrolytic Site(s) of F1
IX. Effect on Nucleotide Binding to F1
X. Effect of Energy-Linked Activities—Some Facts and Some Models
XI. Specificity and Cross-Reactivities
XII. Similarity in Mode of Action to AMP-PNP
XIII. Opposing Action of Aurovertin
XIV. Factor A, a Peptide Inhibitor-Free Form of F1 That "Couples"
XV. Possible Role in Regulating Calcium Uptake
XVI. Presence in Tumor Mitochondria
XVII. Biosynthesis
XVIII. Comparison with Other Protein Inhibitors
XIX. Summary—What We Have Not Learned So Far
References
Structure and Mechanism of the (Na,K)-ATPase
I. Introduction
II. Purification and Reconstitution
III. Structure
IV. Mechanism
V. Comparisons with Other ATPases
VI. Conclusion
References
Actomyosin ATPase and Muscle Contraction
I. Introduction
II. Kinetics of the Crossbridge Cycle in Solution
III. Kinetics of the Crossbridge Cycle in Muscle
IV. Comparison of the Ca2+ Pump ATPase and Actomyosin ATPase
V. Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th June 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216959