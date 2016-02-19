Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 11 provides information pertinent to the ATP utilizing or synthesizing parts of the major bioenergetics reactions of cells. This book discusses the individual proteins comprising each of the energy-transducing ATPases and their organization into a functional structure.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the role of ATPases in the production and utilization of the H+ gradient from a genetic and biochemical viewpoint. This text then examines the ATPase associated with bacterial membranes, which is known to have an analogous function and a similar structure to that found in membranes of chloroplasts and mitochondria. Other chapters consider the composition and the biogenesis of chromaffin granules. This book discusses as well the models for the mode of action of peptide molecules. The final chapter deals with the various forms of energy transduction.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists.