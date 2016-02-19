Current Topics in Bioenergetics
1st Edition
Volume 9
Description
Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 9 presents the theoretical, thermodynamic perspective of energy transducing reactions. This book provides a detailed kinetic analysis of a specific aspect of an ion pump.
Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the quantitative relations between measurable parameters of energy-transducing systems. This text then examines the probes for intracellular pH determination, which stimulate the development of additional methods and their application in pathology and pharmacology. Other chapters consider studies with isolated proteins or protein complexes derived from the membranes. This book discusses as well the chemistry of photosynthesis and oxidative phosphorylation. The final chapter deals with the advances in the use of photo affinity labeling in the study of the structure of ligand sites on proteins, which became possible only in conjunction with the development of methods for the isolation of peptides and their sequence determination.
This book is a valuable resource for biologists and biochemists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Irreversible Thermodynamic Description of Energy Transduction in Biomembranes
I. Introduction
II. From Theoretical Physics to Membrane Biochemistry
III. Development of the Description of a Biological System by Building from Thermodynamically Independent Units
IV. Oxidative Phosphorylation in Mitochondria
V. Light-Energized Systems
VI. Transport Across Plasma Membranes
VII. Intermediary Metabolism and Biomembranes
VIII. Conclusion
References
Intracellular pH: Methods and Applications
I. Introduction
II. Weak Acids
III. Weak Bases
IV. Microelectrodes
V. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Method
VI. Conclusions
References
Mitochondrial ATPases
I. Introduction
II. Subunit Composition and Structure of F1
III. Composition and Structure of the Intact ATPase Complex
IV. Chemical and Physical Properties of ATPase Subunits
v. Biosynthesis of ATPase
VI. Reactions Catalyzed by Isolated ATPase and Its Component Subunits
VII. Kinetics of ATPase Reactions
VIII. Relationship of Uncouplers to the Mode of Action of ATPase
IX. Ion Translocation by Mitochondrial ATPase
X. Linking Ion Translocation to the Chemical Formation of ATP
XI. Electrochemical Potential-Driven Synthesis of ATP
XII. Questions Regarding the in Vivo Mode of ATP Synthesis
References
Ionophores and Ion Transport Across Natural Membranes
I. Definitions
II. Introduction
III. Methods for Measuring Ionophoric Activity
IV. Natural Membrane Ion Transport Systems Containing Ionophores
V. General Properties of Ion Transport Systems
VI. Summary and Concluding Remarks
References
Reaction Mechanisms for ATP Hydrolysis and Synthesis in the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulium (SR) Membrane
III. Properties of ATP Hydrolysis by SR in the Steady State
IV. EP Formation and P¡ Liberation in the Presteady State
V. Reaction Mechanisms of ATP and p-Nitrophenyl Phosphate Hydrolysis by SR
VI. Kinetic Analysis of the Coupling of Ca2+ Transport with ATP Hydrolysis
VII. Molecular Models for Ca2+ Transport
VIII. Reaction Mechanism of ATP Synthesis
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
Flavoproteins, Iron Proteins, and Hemoproteins as Electron-Transfer Components of the Sulfate-Reducing Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Flavodoxin
III. Ferredoxin
IV. Cytochromes
V. Molybdenum-Containing Iron-Sulfur Protein from Desulfovibrio gigas
VI. Rubredoxin-Type Proteins
VII. Hydrogenase
VIII. Adenylyl Sulfate Reductase (APS Reductase)
IX. Siroheme-Type Enzymes (Bisulfite and Sulfite Reductases)
X. Bioenergetics of Respiratory Sulfate Reduction
XI. Conclusion
References
Applications of the Photoaffinity Technique to the Study of Active Sites for Energy Transduction
I. Introduction
II. Photoaffinity Analogs of Ligands Used in Energy-Transduction Systems
III. Current Investigations on Specific Energy-Transducing Systems
IV. Concluding Comments
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th September 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216935