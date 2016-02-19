Current Topics in Bioenergetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121525095, 9781483216935

Current Topics in Bioenergetics

1st Edition

Volume 9

Editors: D. Rao Sanadi
eBook ISBN: 9781483216935
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1979
Page Count: 436
Description

Current Topics in Bioenergetics, Volume 9 presents the theoretical, thermodynamic perspective of energy transducing reactions. This book provides a detailed kinetic analysis of a specific aspect of an ion pump.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the quantitative relations between measurable parameters of energy-transducing systems. This text then examines the probes for intracellular pH determination, which stimulate the development of additional methods and their application in pathology and pharmacology. Other chapters consider studies with isolated proteins or protein complexes derived from the membranes. This book discusses as well the chemistry of photosynthesis and oxidative phosphorylation. The final chapter deals with the advances in the use of photo affinity labeling in the study of the structure of ligand sites on proteins, which became possible only in conjunction with the development of methods for the isolation of peptides and their sequence determination.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists and biochemists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Irreversible Thermodynamic Description of Energy Transduction in Biomembranes

I. Introduction

II. From Theoretical Physics to Membrane Biochemistry

III. Development of the Description of a Biological System by Building from Thermodynamically Independent Units

IV. Oxidative Phosphorylation in Mitochondria

V. Light-Energized Systems

VI. Transport Across Plasma Membranes

VII. Intermediary Metabolism and Biomembranes

VIII. Conclusion

References

Intracellular pH: Methods and Applications

I. Introduction

II. Weak Acids

III. Weak Bases

IV. Microelectrodes

V. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Method

VI. Conclusions

References

Mitochondrial ATPases

I. Introduction

II. Subunit Composition and Structure of F1

III. Composition and Structure of the Intact ATPase Complex

IV. Chemical and Physical Properties of ATPase Subunits

v. Biosynthesis of ATPase

VI. Reactions Catalyzed by Isolated ATPase and Its Component Subunits

VII. Kinetics of ATPase Reactions

VIII. Relationship of Uncouplers to the Mode of Action of ATPase

IX. Ion Translocation by Mitochondrial ATPase

X. Linking Ion Translocation to the Chemical Formation of ATP

XI. Electrochemical Potential-Driven Synthesis of ATP

XII. Questions Regarding the in Vivo Mode of ATP Synthesis

References

Ionophores and Ion Transport Across Natural Membranes

I. Definitions

II. Introduction

III. Methods for Measuring Ionophoric Activity

IV. Natural Membrane Ion Transport Systems Containing Ionophores

V. General Properties of Ion Transport Systems

VI. Summary and Concluding Remarks

References

Reaction Mechanisms for ATP Hydrolysis and Synthesis in the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

I. Introduction

II. Structure of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulium (SR) Membrane

III. Properties of ATP Hydrolysis by SR in the Steady State

IV. EP Formation and P¡ Liberation in the Presteady State

V. Reaction Mechanisms of ATP and p-Nitrophenyl Phosphate Hydrolysis by SR

VI. Kinetic Analysis of the Coupling of Ca2+ Transport with ATP Hydrolysis

VII. Molecular Models for Ca2+ Transport

VIII. Reaction Mechanism of ATP Synthesis

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

Flavoproteins, Iron Proteins, and Hemoproteins as Electron-Transfer Components of the Sulfate-Reducing Bacteria

I. Introduction

II. Flavodoxin

III. Ferredoxin

IV. Cytochromes

V. Molybdenum-Containing Iron-Sulfur Protein from Desulfovibrio gigas

VI. Rubredoxin-Type Proteins

VII. Hydrogenase

VIII. Adenylyl Sulfate Reductase (APS Reductase)

IX. Siroheme-Type Enzymes (Bisulfite and Sulfite Reductases)

X. Bioenergetics of Respiratory Sulfate Reduction

XI. Conclusion

References

Applications of the Photoaffinity Technique to the Study of Active Sites for Energy Transduction

I. Introduction

II. Photoaffinity Analogs of Ligands Used in Energy-Transduction Systems

III. Current Investigations on Specific Energy-Transducing Systems

IV. Concluding Comments

References

Subject Index

About the Editor

D. Rao Sanadi

