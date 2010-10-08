Current Topics in Anesthesia for Head and Neck Surgery , An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 28-3
1st Edition
Authors: Joshua Atkins Jeff E. Mandel
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724257
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th October 2010
Description
This issue brings the anesthesiologist up to date on current essential topics in anesthesia for otolaryngologic surgery, covering the newest cutting-edge procedures. Topics covered include functional vocal cord surgery; functional endoscopic sinus surgery & skull base surgery; pediatric and adult laryngeal/tracheal surgery; jet ventilation; middle ear; neuromonitoring; transoral robotic surgery; lasur surgery and fire hazards in ENT; office-based procedures; applications of ultrasound in ENT (nerve blocks & airway assessment); LMAs for surgery procedures in head and neck; and anesthesia, OSA, and upper airway collapsibility.
Details
About the Authors
Joshua Atkins Author
Jeff E. Mandel Author
