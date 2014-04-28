Current Therapy in Vascular and Endovascular Surgery
5th Edition
Current Therapy in Vascular and Endovascular Surgery is an ideal medical reference book to consult for information in this ever-changing field! Thoroughly revised to reflect the most recent innovations in vascular and endovascular surgery, it features more than 150 chapters on topics new to this edition, and equips residents and practitioners alike with the latest procedures and techniques in this rapidly growing area. Internationally recognized experts present expanded coverage of a wide array of topics, keeping you abreast of all of today's developments!
- Quickly locate key information with concise, to-the-point chapters.
- Prepare for boards or certification exams through coverage that spans the entire spectrum of vascular surgery.
CEREBROVASCULAR DISEASE
1. Pathology of Carotid Artery Atherosclerosis
2. Carotid and Vertebral Artery Fibrodysplasia
3. Carotid Artery Dissection
4. Carotid Artery Kinks and Coils
5. Giant Cell Arteritis
6. Arteriographic Evaluation of Cerebrovascular Disease
7. Computerized Tomography in Cerebrovascular Disease
8. Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Positron Emission Tomography in the Evaluation of Cerebrovascular Disease
9. Duplex scanning and spectral analysis of carotid bifurcation atherosclerotic disease
10. Transcranial Doppler in the Evaluation of Cerebrovascular Disease
11. Medical treatment to prevent transient ischemic attacks and ischemic stroke
12. Medical Therapy including Fibrinolytic Therapy of Acute Ischemic Stroke
13. Selection of Patients for Carotid Endarterectomy versus Carotid Artery Stenting
14. Technical Aspects of Percutaneous Carotid Angioplasty and Stenting for Arteriosclerotic Disease
15. Reversal of Cerebral Blood Flow to Prevent Stroke During Percutaneous Carotid Artery Angioplasty and Stenting
16. Embolic Protection Devices to Prevent Stroke During Percutaneous Angioplasty and Stenting
17. Blood Pressure Instability After Percutaneous Carotid Angioplasty and Stenting
18. Cerebral Hyperperfusion Syndrome After Carotid Endarterectomy and Carotid Stenting
19. Treatment of Recurrent Carotid Artery Stenosis After Percutaneous Angioplasty and Stenting
20. Technical Aspects of Conventional Carotid Endarterectomy for Atherosclerotic Disease
21. Technical Aspects of Eversion Carotid Endarterectomy for Atherosclerotic Disease
22. Patch Graft Closure with Carotid Endarterectomy
23. Management of Infected Carotid Artery Patch
24. Role of Shunting During Carotid Endarterectomy
25. Intraoperative Assessment of the Technical Adequacy of Carotoid Endarterectomy
26. Intraoperative Recognition and Treatment of Cerebral Ischemia During Carotid Endarterectomy
27. Early Postoperative Recognition and Management of Acute Stroke After Carotid Endarterectomy
28. Regional and Local Anesthesia for Carotid Endarterectomy
29. Carotid Endarterectomy or Stenting for Evolving Stroke Secondary to Carotid Artery Atherosclerosis
30. Timing of Carotid Endarterectomy After Fixed Stroke Secondary to Carotid Artery Atherosclerosis
31. Carotid Occlusion and Near-Carotid Occlusion of the Extracranial Internal Carotid Artery
32. Blood Pressure Instability After Carotid Endarterectomy
33. Relevance of External Carotid Artery Disease in the Setting of Internal Carotid Artery Occlusion
34. Intracranial Occlusive Disease and Aneurysms: Influence on Carotid Revascularization Outcomes
35. Pathology of Carotid Artery Restenosis
36. Treatment of Recurrent Stenosis After Previous Carotid Endarterectomy
37. Management of Concomitant Carotid and Coronary Arterial Disease
38. The Role of Extracranial Intracranial Bypass in Contemporary Practice
39. Open Surgical Treatment of Fibromuscular Dysplasia of the Carotid Artery Fibrodysplasia
40. Endovascular Treatment of Fibromuscular Dysplasia of the Carotid Artery
41. Vertebral Artery Reconstruction for Vertebrobasilar Ischemia
42. Endovascular Angioplasty and Stenting for Proximal Subclavian Artery Stenoses
43. Subclavian to Carotid Arterial Transposition
44. Carotid-Subclavian Bypass and other Nonanatomic Revascularizations for Proximal Subclavian Artery Stenosis
45. Conventional Surgical and Endovascular Treatment of Innominate Artery Atherosclerosis
46. Extracranial Carotid Artery Aneurysms
47. Carotid Body Tumors
48. Radiation-Induced Arteritis
49. Surgical Treatment of Takayasu Arteritis
UPPER EXTREMITY ARTERIAL DISEASE
50. Pathology of Upper Extremity Arterial Disease
51. Upper extremity revascularization
52. Diagnosis and Treatment of Upper Extremity Vasospastic Disease
53. Extremity Causalgia - Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
54. Thoracic Sympathectomy
55. Etiology and Anatomic Pathology of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
56. Diagnosis of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
57. Conservative Treatment for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
58. Transaxillary Operative Management of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
59. Supraclavicular Operative Approach for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
60. Treatment of Arterial Complications in Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
61. Subclavian and Axillary Artery Aneurysms
62. Buerger's Disease
63. Ergotism
64. Hypothenar Hammer Syndrome
AORTIC ANEURYSM
65. Pathogenesis of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
66. Genetics of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
67. Pathogensis of Inflammatory Aortic Aneurysms
68. Pathophysiology of Aortic Dissections
69. Arteriomegaly and Aneurysmosis
70. Vascular complications of Marfan syndrome, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and Loeys-Dietz Syndrome
71. Ultrasonography in the Evaluation of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
72. Arteriography in the Evaluation of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
73. Magnetic Resonance Imaging in the Evaluation of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
74. Computed Tomography and Computed Tomographic Arteriography in the Evaluation of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
75. Selection of Patients with Aortic Aneurysms for Open Surgical or Endovascular Repair
76. Management of Small Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
77. Endovascular Treatment of Nonruptured Infrarenal Aortic and Aortoiliac Aneurysms
78. Endovascular Treatment of Pararenal and Suprarenal Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
79. Endovascular Treatment of Inflammatory Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
80. Endovascular Treatment of Ruptured Infrarenal Aortic Aneurysms
81. Management of Coexistent Splanchnic and Renal Artery Occlusive Disease During Endovascular Aortic Reconstructions
82. Internal iliac artery embolization as an adjunct to endovascular aneurysm repair
83. Endovascular Iliac Branch Devices for Iliac Aneurysms
84. Iliac Artery Conduits for Endovascular Access
85. Conversion to Open Surgical Treatment after Failed Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair
86. Treatment of Endovascular Leaks after Aortic Endografting
87. Management of Acute Limb Ischemia Complicating Aortic Reconstruction
88. Intestinal and Renal Ischemia Complicating Open and Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Reconstructions
89. Neurologic Complications After Open and Endovascular Aortic Surgery
90. Postoperative Surveillance of Thoracic and Abdominal Aortic Endografts
91. Treatment of Aortic Endograft Migration
92. Open Transperitoneal Surgical Treatment of Nonruptured Infrarenal Aortic Aneurysms
93. Open Surgical Treatment of Ruptured Infrarenal Aortic Aneurysms
94. Surgical Treatment of Infected Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
95. Surgical Treatment of Inflammatory Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
96. Open Surgical Treatment of Pararenal and Suprarenal Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
97. Retreoperitoneal Approach for Elective Abdominal Aortic Aneurysmectomy
98. Autotransfusion in Aortic Reconstruction
99. Surgical Treatment of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm-Inferior Vena Cava Fistula
100. Management of Primary Aortoenteric Fistulas
101. Renal Ectopia and Renal Fusion in Patients Requiring Abdominal Aortic Operations
102. Venous Anomalies Encountered During Aortic Reconstruction
103. Open and Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms in Renal Transplant Patients
104. Open Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair and Concurrent Nonvascular Disease
105. Recognition and Treatment of Abdominal Compartment Syndrome Following Ruptured Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
106. Endovascular Treatment of Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms
107. Endovascular Graft Completion of Thoracic Aneurysm Repair
108. Thoracic and Abdominal Aortic Debranching in the Endovascular Treatment of Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysms
109. Endograft (Vortec) Reconstruction of Aortic Branches Allowing Endovascular Treatment of Aortic Aneurysms
110. Multibranched endovascular repair of TAAA
111. Open Surgical Treatment of Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms
112. Open Surgical Treatment of Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysms
113. Paraplegia Prevention in Thoracic and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
114. Non-operative Medical Management of Acute Aortic Dissection
115. Endovascular Treatment of Aortic Dissections
116. Open Surgical Treatment of Aortic Dissections
117. Natural History and Open Treatment of Isolated Iliac Artery Aneurysms
118. Endovascular Treatment of Isolated Iliac Artery Aneurysms
119. Long-Term Alterations in Large Caliber Arterial Prostheses Used for Aortic Replacement
120. Surgical Treatment of Pediatric Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
LOWER EXTREMITY ANEURYSM
121. Arteriosclerotic Femoral Artery Aneurysms
122. Infected Femoral Artery False Aneurysms
123. Obturator Foramen Bypass Grafts in Groin Sepsis
124. Endovascular Treatment of Popliteal Artery Aneurysms
125. Open Surgical Treatment of Popliteal Artery Aneurysms
AORTOILIAC OCCLUSIVE DISEASE
126. Anatomic Pattern and Natural History of Aortoiliac and Infrainguinal Atherosclerosis
127. Conventional Arteriography, Magnetic Resonance Angiography, and Computed Tomographic Arteriography of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease
128. Physiologic and Noninvasive Studies to Document Severity and Extent of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease
129. Selection of Patients for Open Surgical or Endovascular Treatment of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease
130. Percutaneous Arterial Angioplasty, with and without Stenting for Atherosclerotic Aortic and Iliac Artery Occlusive Disease
131. Aortofemoral Bypass for Atherosclerotic Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease
132. Endarterectomy for Atherosclerotic Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease
133. Management of Juxtarenal Aortic Occlusive Disease by Retroperitoneal Transabdominal Exposures of the Pararenal and Suprarenal Aorta
134. Acute Aortic Occlusion
135. Aortic Graft Limb Occlusion
136. Open and Endovascular Treatment of Anastomotic Aneurysms After Aortoaortic, Aortoiliac and Aortofemoral Bypass
137. Laparoscopic Aortic Surgery
138. Combined Endovascular and Laparoscopic Aortic Surgery
139. Abdominal Aortic Coarctation and Hypoplasia
140. Descending Thoracic Aorta to Femoral Artery Bypass
141. Axillofemoral Bypass
142. Unilateral Retroperitoneal Iliofemoral Bypass
143. Femorofemoral Bypass for Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease
144. Diagnosis of Aortic Graft Infection
145. Treatment of Aortic Graft Infection by Replacement
146. In Situ Treatment of Aortic Graft Infection with Prosthetic Grafts and Allografts
147. Aortic Graft-Enteric Fistula
148. Vasculogenic and Postoperative Neurogenic Impotence
149. Drug Therapy of Erectile Dysfunction
150. Management of Groin Lymphocele and Lymph Fistula
151. Management of Chyloperitoneum and Chylothorax After Aortic Reconstruction
152. Coronary Artery Disease in Patients being Treated for Aortic Aneurysms and Occlusive Disease
153. Pulmonary Risks in Patients being Treated for Aortic Aneurysms and Occlusive Disease
154. Metabolic Syndrome in the Contemporary World
155. Smoking as a Risk Factor in Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
156. Smoking: Preventive Measures
157. Treatment of Dyslipidemia and Hypertriglyceridemia
158. Hypertension as a Risk Factor in Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
159. Diabetes as a Risk Factor in Atherosclerotic Cerebrovascular Disease
160. Homocysteine as a Risk Factor in Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
161. Nitric Oxide and Vascular Disease
162. Integrative Therapies in Vascular Disease
LOWER EXTREMITY OCCLUSIVE DISEASE
163. Conventional and Computed Tomographic Angiography for Evaluation of Infrainguinal Occlusive Disease
164. Magnetic Resonance Angiography for Evaluation of Infrarenal Occlusive Disease
165. Doppler Pressure Evaluation of Infrainguinal Occlusive Disease
166. Duplex Imaging of Infrainguinal Occlusive Disease
167. Intravascular Ultrasound for Imaging of Diseased Arteries
168. Selection of Patients for Open Surgical or Endovascular Treatment of Lower Extremity Occlusive Disease
169. Percutaneous Angioplasty with and without Stenting for Lower Extremity Occlusive Disease
170. Subintimal Recanalization for Lower Extremity Occlusive Disease
171. Endovascular Grafts in the Treatment of Lower Extremity Occlusive Disease
172. Percutaneous Cryoplasty and Laser Treatment of Lower Extremity Occlusive Disease
173. Duplex Directed Vascular Intervention for Lower Extremity Arteriosclerotic Occlusive Disease
174. Reversed and Nonreversed Transposed Autogenous Vein Grafting for Atherosclerotic Lower Extremity Oclusive Disease
175. Short Vein Grafts from the Distal Superficial Femoral, Popliteal, or Infrapopliteal Arteries for Limb Salvage
176. In Situ Saphenous Vein Grafting for Lower Extremity Occlusive Disease
177. Arm Veins for Lower Extremity Arterial Reconstruction
178. Composite Sequential Bypass Grafts for Lower Extremity Occlusive Disease
179. Expanded Teflon and Dacron Grafts for Lower Extremity Arteriosclerotic Occlusive Disease
180. Human Umbilical Vein and Other Biografts for Atherosclerotic Lower Extremity Occlusive Disease
181. Deep Femoral Artery Reconstruction for the Treatment of Lower Extremity Ischemia
182. Open Superficial Femoral Artery Endarterectomy for Lower Extremity Arteriosclerotic Occlusive Disease
183. Percutaneous Mechnical and Thrombolytic Therapy for Acute Thrombosis of Lower Extremity Arteries and Grafts
184. Operative Thrombectomy for Acute Thrombosis of Lower Extremity Bypass Grafts
185. Surveillance of Lower Extremity Bypass Grafts
186. Open Surgery and Endovascular Management of Failing Infrainguinal Bypass Graft
187. Complications and Treatment of Persistent Sciatic Arteries
188. Popliteal Artery Adventitial Cystic Disease
189. Popliteal Entrapment and Chronic Lower Extremity Compartment Syndromes
190. Exercise in the Management of Lower Extremity Occlusive Disease
191. Pharmacologic Management of Intermittent Claudication
192. Ulceration of the Neuroischemic Diabetic Foot
193. Lumbar Sympathectomy for Lower Extremity Ischemic Ulcers
194. Angiogenic Gene Therapy
195. Stem Cell Therapy
196. Prothrombotic States and Vascular Thromboses
197. Role of Antithrombotic Drugs in Maintaining Graft Patency
198. Complications of Heparin Anticoagulation Therapy
EMBOLIC DISEASES OF THE EXTREMITIES
199. Arterial Macroembolism
200. Paradoxical Embolism
201. Microarterial Atheroembolism
202. Operative Revascularization for "Trash Foot"
203. Anticoagulant and Lytic Therapy for Arterial Thromboembolism in the Extremities
204. Balloon Catheter Embolectomy for Macroembolization in the Extremities
205. Noninvasive Methods of Diagnosing Cardiac and Noncardiac Sources of Macroemboli
AMPUTATION
206. Toe and Foot Amputations
207. Below-Knee Amputations
208. Above-Knee Amputations and Hip Disarticulations
209. Upper Extremity Amputations
210. Rehabilitation of the Amputee
VASCULAR TRAUMA
211. Conventional and Computed Tomographic Arteriography in Penetrating Vascular Injuries
212. Nonarteriographic Evaluation of Penetrating Vascular Injuries
213. Penetrating and Blunt Injuries of the Carotid Artery
214. Penetrating and Blunt Injuries of the Vertebral Artery
215. Blunt Arterial Injuries of the Shoulder, Open and Endovascular Therapy
216. Penetrating Injuries of the Aortic Arch, Innominate Artery and Subclavian Artery
217. Open and Endovascular Treatment of Blunt and Penetrating Nonaortic Abdominal Vascular Injuries
218. Open and Endovascular Repair of Aortic Injury
219. Complications of Upper and Lower Extremity Percutaneous Arterial Puncture and Catheterization
220. Open and Endovascular Treatment of Penetrating Extremity Arterial Injuries
221. Blunt Arterial Injuries to the Knee
222. Fasciotomy in Vascular Trauma and Extremity Compartment Syndrome
223. Ischemia-Induced Myonecrosis, Myoglobinuria, and Secondary Renal Failure
224. Vascular Injury Secondary to Drug Abuse
225. Cold Injury
226. Pediatric Iatrogenic Vascular Injury
MESENTERIC VASCULAR DISEASE
227. Arteriographic Evaluation of Splanchnic Artery Occlusive Disease
228. Duplex Scanning in the Diagnosis of Splanchnic Artery Occlusive Disease
229. Acute Embolic and Thrombotic Mesenteric Ischemia
230. Endovascular Therapy for Chronic Mesenteric Ischemia
231. Transaortic Splanchnic Endarterectomy for Chronic Mesenteric Ischemi
232. Arterial Bypass for Chronic Mesenteric Ischemia
233. Operative Treatment of Pediatric Splanchnic Arterial Occlusive Disease
234. Celiac Artery Compression Syndrome
235. Nonocclusive Mesenteric Ischemia
236. Venous Thrombosis within the Splanchnic Circulation
237. Celiac, Hepatic,and Splenic Artery Aneurysms
238. Mesenteric Artery Aneurysm
239. Gastroduodenal and Pancreaticoduodenal Artery Aneurysms
240. Vascular Malformations and Arteriovenous Fistulae of the Gastrointestinal Tract
RENOVASCULAR DISEASE
241. Pathology of Arteriosclerotic, Fibrodysplastic, and Developmental Renal Artery Occlusive Disease
242. Conventional Arteriographic and Computed Tomographic Arteriographic Diagnosis of Renovascular Hypertension
243. Magnetic Resonance Angiography in the Evaluation of Renovascular Disease
244. Duplex Scanning in the Evaluation of Renal Arteiral Occlusive Disease
245. Renovascular Hypertension and Renal Artery Occlusive Disease
246. Renal Insufficiency and Renal Artery Occlusive Disease
247. Selection of Patients for Open Surgical or Endovascular Treatment of Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
248. Percutaneous Arterial Dilation and Stenting for Arteriosclerotic Renovascular Hypertension
249. Percutaneous Arterial Dilation for Fibrodysplastic Renovascular Hypertension
250. Transaortic Renal Artery and Endarterectomy for Renal Artery Atherosclerosis
251. Aortorenal Bypass for Renovascular Hypertension in Adults
252. Alternative Renal Artery Reconstructive Techniques: Hepatorenal, Spenorenal, Iliorenal, and Mesorenal Bypass Procedures
253. Ex Vivo Arterial Repair for Renovascular Hypertension Secondary to Fibrodysplasia
254. Operative Evaluation of Renal and Visceral Arterial Reconstructions Using Duplex Sonography
255. Surgical Treatment of Renovascular Hypertension in Children
256. Renal Artery Dissections
257. Renal Artery Embolism
258. Renal Vein Thrombosis
259. Treatment of Renal Artery Aneurysms
260. Renal Arteriovenous Malformations and Arteriovenous Fistulae
ARTERIOVENOUS FISTULAE AND ARTERIOVENOUS MALFORMATIONS
261. Classification of Peripheral Arteriovenous and Venous Malformations
262. Arteriography and Magnetic Resonance Angiography for the Diagnosis of Peripheral Vascular Fistulae and Arterial and Venous Malformations
263. Treatment of Congenital Vascular Malformations in Children and Adults
264. Treatment of Traumatic Arteriovenous Fistulas
ANGIOACCESS SURGERY
265. External Methods of Angioaccess
266. Direct Arteriovenous Communication Angioaccess
267. Bridge Grafts for Angioaccess
268. Surveillance of Angioaccess Graft Function
269. Treatment of Thrombotic Complications of Dialysis Access
270. Ambulatory Treatment of Dialysis Access Stenoses
VENOUS DISEASE
271. Coagulation Cascade and Thrombosis
272. Pathophysiology of Acute Venous Thrombosis
273. Ultrasonography for the Diagnosis of Venous Disease
274. Magnetic Resonance Venography and Computed Tomographic Venography
275. Invasive Methods of Diagnosing Acute and Chronic Venous Disease
276. Natural History of Acute Venous Thrombosis
277. Nonoperative Treatment of Acute Lower Extremity Venous Thrombosis
278. New and Alternative Anticoagulants
279. Warfarin-Induced Skin Necrosis
280. Endovascular Thrombolysis and Mechanical Clot Removal for Acute Symptomatic Lower Extremity Deep Venous Thrombosis
281. Open Surgical Treatment of Acute Iliofemoral and Inferior Vena Thrombosis
282. Treatment of Acute Upper Extremity Venous Occlusion
283. Treatment of Septic (Purulent and Suppurative) Thrombophlebitis
284. Pathology and Classification of Chronic Venous Insufficiency
285. Endovascular Treatment of Chronic Venous Occlusion
286. Endovascular Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins
287. Endovascular Radiofrequency Treatment of Varicose Veins
288. Injection Treatment of Lower Extremity Varicose Veins
289. Excision of Varicose Veins
290. Open Surgical Treatment of Chronic Venous Insufficiency
291. Nonoperative Treatment of Chronic Venous Insufficiency
292. Pathogenesis of Cutaneous Venous Ulcers
293. Open Surgical, Endoscopic, and Endovascular Treatment of Perforating Veins
294. Nonoperative Treatment of Venous Ulcers
295. Renal Vein Entrapment: Nutcracker Syndrome
296. Pelvic Venous Flow Disorders and Pelvic Congestion
297. Endovascular Treatment of Vena Cava Occlusion
298. Open Surgical Treatment of Thrombotic Vena Cava Occlusion
299. Primary and Secondary Vena Cava Tumors
300. Nonoperative Treatment of Acute Pulmonary Embolism
301. Surgical Treatment of Acute and Chronic Pulmonary Embolism
302. Permanent and Temporary Vena Cava Filters
303. Venous Aneurysms
LYMPHATIC DISEASE
304. Diagnosis and Clinical Evaluation
305. Lymphedema, Medical and Physical Therapy
306. Surgical Treatment of Lymphedema
- 1040
- English
- © Saunders 2014
- 28th April 2014
- Saunders
- 9781455709847
- 9780323315265
- 9781455759620
James Stanley
Handleman Professor of Surgery, Director, Frankel Cardiovascular Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Frank Veith
Professor of Surgery, New York University, New York, New York Professor of Surgery and William J. von Liebig Chair in Vascular Surgery, Cleveland Clinic and Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio
Thomas Wakefield
Professor , Section Head , James C. Stanley Professor of Vascular Surgery, Cardiovascular Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan