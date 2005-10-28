Current Therapy in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721600000, 9781437712933

Current Therapy in Plastic Surgery

1st Edition

Authors: Joseph McCarthy Robert Galiano Sean Boutros
eBook ISBN: 9781437712933
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721600000
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th October 2005
Page Count: 736
Description

Leading experts from all areas of plastic surgery detail the most current and effective therapeutic options for the full range of aesthetic and reconstructive challenges in the face, body, and extremities. They zero in on the succinct, detailed, and practical guidance needed to select the best approach for each situation, implement it effectively, avoid pitfalls and complications, and produce the most satisfying outcomes.

Key Features

  • Covers hot topics such as ·facelift · eyelids · breast reconstruction, reduction, and augmentation · liposuction · head and neck trauma · burns · dermatologic conditions · speech therapy · prosthetics · urogenital reconstruction · pressure sores · hand and wrist fractures and dislocations · salvage surgery · and varicose veins.
  • Includes chapters on non-surgical techniques such as botulinum toxin and laser skin resurfacing.
  • Focuses on pragmatic, need-to-know information.
  • Provides references to more comprehensive or specialized texts for further reading, where appropriate.
  • Offers the editorial expertise of world-class authorities from the prestigious Institute for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in New York.

Table of Contents

I. PRINCIPLES

1. Plastic Surgery Strategies
2. Cutaneous Defects: Grafts, Flaps and Expansion
3. Structural Support:Cartilage and Bone
4. Anesthesia in Plastic Surgery


II. THE INTEGUMENT

5. Benign Cutaneous Neoplasms
6. Malignant Cutaneous Neoplasms
7. Hemangiomas and Vascular Malformations
8. Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids
9. Lymphedema and Venous Stasis Changes
10. Burns


III. HEAD AND NECK, SURGERY

11. Oncology of Head and Neck Tumors
12. The Scalp and Forehead
13. The External Ear
14. Upper and Lower Eyelid Reconstruction
15. The Nose
16. The Cheek/Malar Area and the Maxilla
17. The Lips
18. The Mandible
19. The Temporomandibular Joint
20. Orthognathic Surgery, including Cephalometrics
21. The Tongue and Oral Cavity
22. The Pharyngoesophageal Region
23. The Skull Base
24. Facial Burn Deformities
25. Facial Paralysis
26. Restoration of Craniofacial Soft Tissue Contour
27. Maxillofacial and Craniofacial Prosthetics



IV. HEAD AND NECK, TRAUMA

28. Acute Management of Head and Neck Trauma
29. Facial Soft Tissue Injuries: Evaluation and Repair
30. Fractures of the Frontal Bone
31. Midfacial Fractures
32. Fractures of the Mandible
33. Facial Fractures in Children
34. Post-traumatic Orbital Deformities


V. HEAD AND NECK, AESTHETICS

35. The Facelift and Browlift
36. Blepharoplasty
37. Rhinoplasty
38. The Secondary Rhinoplasty
39. The Nasal Airway
40. The Chin
41. Botulinum Toxin
42. Laser Skin Resurfacing and Fillers
43. Hair Restoration
44. Alloplastic Materials in Facial Rejuvenation


VI. THE BREAST AND TRUNK, SURGERY

45. Breast Cancer
46. Breast Reconstruction
47. Chest Wall Reconstruction
48. Abdominal Wall Reconstruction
49. Posterior Trunk Reconstruction
50. Pressure Sores


VII. THE BREAST AND TRUNK, AESTHETIC

51. Breast Augmentation
52. Management of Breast Implant Complications and Sequelae
53. Breast Reduction
54. Gynecomastia
55. Liposuction and Body Contouring



VIII. UROGENTIAL RECONSTRUCTION

56. Congenital Deformities
57. Post-traumatic Deformities of the Perineum
58. Vaginal Reconstruction


IX. PEDIATRIC PLASTIC SURGERY

59. The Unilateral Cleft Lip
60. The Bilateral Cleft Lip
61. Repair of Secondary Cleft Nose and Lip Deformities
62. Alveolar Bone Grafting
63. The Cleft Palate
64. Velopharyngeal Insufficiency, including Speech Therapy
65. The Craniosynostoses
66. Facial Clefts and Orbital Hypertelorism
67. Craniofacial Microsomia
68. Giant Congenital Nevi


X. THE UPPER EXTREMETY

69. Flexor Tendon Repair
70. Extensor Tendon Injuries
71. Hand and Wrist Fractures and Dislocations
72. Hand and Finger Amputations
73. Microvascular Repair of Finger Injuries
74. Peripheral Nerve Repair and Transfers
75. Brachial Plexus Injuries
76. Tumors of the Hand and Wrist
77. The Rheumatoid Hand
78. Small Joint Contracture
79. Dupuytren's Disease
80. Peripheral Nerve Compression
81. Vascular Insufficiency and Ischemia
82. Congenital Anomalies
83. Infections of the Upper Extremity


XI. THE LOWER EXTREMITY

84. The Mutilated Lower Extremity
85. The Diabetic and Ischemic Lower Extremity
86. The Foot and Ankle Reconstruction
87. Reconstruction after Ablative Surgery

About the Author

Joseph McCarthy

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery, New York University School of Medicine

Robert Galiano

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery New York University Medical Center, New York, NY

Sean Boutros

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery New York University Medical Center New York, NY

