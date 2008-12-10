Current Therapy in Pain

This unique resource focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of painful conditions—both acute and chronic—from a multi-disciplinary perspective. Joined by a team of nearly 200 international contributors representing a wide range of specialties, Dr. Smith presents the best management options within and across specialties. Succinct treatment and therapy guidelines enable you to quickly access clinically useful information, for both inpatient and outpatient pain management, while a 2-color format enhances readability and ease of use and highlights key concepts. And, as an Expert Consult title, it includes access to the complete contents online, fully searchable, plus links to Medline and PubMed abstracts—providing rapid, easy consultation from any computer!