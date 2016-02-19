Current Therapy in Orthodontics

Part 1: Orthodontic Diagnosis and Treatment



1. Quality of Life as an Indicator for Orthodontic Treatment



B. Prahl-Andersen





2. Patient Compliance in Orthodontic Practice



Pramod K. Sinha





3. Cephalomorphic and Biologic Approach to Diagnosis and Treatment



Leonard S. Fishman





4. Occlusal Patterns in Orthodontic Patients: Using the Occlusal Force Measuring System



Yukio Kitafusa





5. 3-D Superimposition for Quantification of Treatment Outcomes



Lucia H.S. Cevidanes, Martin Styner, William R. Proffit





6. Bonding in Orthodontics



Serdar Üsümez, Nejat Erverdi





7. The Implications of Bracket Selection and Bracket Placement on Expressed Tooth Movement and Finishing Details



Anoop Sondhi





8. Quality Orthodontics: Going Against the Popular Trends



Björn U. Zachrisson





Part 2: Clinical Management of Sagittal and Vertical Discrepancies



9. Functional Treatment Objectives



William J. Clark





10. Hybrid Functional Appliances for Management of Class II Malocclusions



Tarisai Dandajena





11. Class II Combination Therapy: Molar Distalization and Fixed Functionals; Reducing Requirements of Patient Compliance for Predictable Completion of Treatment



S. Jay Bowman





12. Maxillary Deficiency Syndrome



James A. McNamara, Jr.





13. Effective Maxillary Protraction for Class III Patients



Peter Ngan





14. Etiological and Therapeutic Consideration of Open Bite



Kazunori Yamaguchi





15. Efficient Mechanics and Appliances to Correct Vertical Excess and Open Bite Patients



Flavio Andres Uribe, Ravindra Nanda





16. Etiology, Diagnosis and Treatment of Deep Bite Malocclusion



Madhur Upadhyay, Ravindra Nanda





Part 3: Management of Adult and Complex Cases



17: Orthodontic Treatment in Adult Patients With Reduced Periodontal Attachment



Julia Harfin





18. Diastemas: Is Permanent Retention Really Necessary?



Thomas F. Mulligan





19. Selective Mechanics in Complex and Compromised Cases



Sunil Kapila, Scott Conley





20. Orthodontics’ Role in Obstructive Sleep Apnea



Richard S. Conley, Harry L. Legan





21. Optimizing Esthetics for the Interdisciplinary Patient



Vincent G. Kokich





22. Temporary Anchorage Devices: Biomechanical Opportunities and Challenges



Bhavna Shroff, Steven J. Lindauer





23. The Use of Microimplants in Orthodontics



Hyo-Sang Park





24. Predictable Distalization of Molars in Nongrowing Patients with Temporary Anchorage

Device Utilizing Titanium Miniplates





25. Rapid Tooth Movement and Effective Anchorage Control by Using Dentoalveolar Distraction Osteogenesis (DAD)



Haluk Iseri, Gokmen Kurt, Reha Kisnisci





Part 4: Applications of Biomedicine to Orthodontics



26. Mechanotransduction of Orthodontic Forces



Sunil Wadhwa, Ravindra Nanda, Carol Pilbeam





27. Orthodontic Root Resorption



Gregory J. King





28. Restoration of Oral and Craniofacial Defects by Stem Cells and Bioengineering Approaches



Jin Kim, Candice Zemnick, Jeremy Mao