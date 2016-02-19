Current Therapy in Orthodontics
2nd Edition
Description
Stay up-to-date on current topics and treatments with this exciting new text! Current Therapy in Orthodontics addresses the evolving science of orthodontics as it relates to optimal patient therapy and care. World-renowned authors and contributors walk you through diagnosis and treatment planning, the management of sagittal and vertical discrepancies, the management of adult and complex cases, and the application of biomedicine in orthodontic treatment. You’ll find discussions on such topics as patient compliance, sleep apnea, the importance of proper bracket selection and placement, how the periodontal condition impacts treatment in the adult patient, and the use of temporary anchorage devices. This comprehensive text is the must-have modern reference for both orthodontic and dental practice.
Key Features
- Lead authors Dr. Ravindra Nanda and Dr. Sunil Kapila are well respected and widely known in the field of orthodontics.
- A diverse pool of contributors lends credibility and experience to each topic discussed.
- Part 3: Management of Adult and Complex Cases concentrates on the treatment of adult patients and the problems and issues specific to them.
- Full-color photographs and drawings clarify important concepts and techniques and show treatment progress from beginning to end.
- References cited in the text appear at the end of each chapter.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Orthodontic Diagnosis and Treatment
1. Quality of Life as an Indicator for Orthodontic Treatment
B. Prahl-Andersen
2. Patient Compliance in Orthodontic Practice
Pramod K. Sinha
3. Cephalomorphic and Biologic Approach to Diagnosis and Treatment
Leonard S. Fishman
4. Occlusal Patterns in Orthodontic Patients: Using the Occlusal Force Measuring System
Yukio Kitafusa
5. 3-D Superimposition for Quantification of Treatment Outcomes
Lucia H.S. Cevidanes, Martin Styner, William R. Proffit
6. Bonding in Orthodontics
Serdar Üsümez, Nejat Erverdi
7. The Implications of Bracket Selection and Bracket Placement on Expressed Tooth Movement and Finishing Details
Anoop Sondhi
8. Quality Orthodontics: Going Against the Popular Trends
Björn U. Zachrisson
Part 2: Clinical Management of Sagittal and Vertical Discrepancies
9. Functional Treatment Objectives
William J. Clark
10. Hybrid Functional Appliances for Management of Class II Malocclusions
Tarisai Dandajena
11. Class II Combination Therapy: Molar Distalization and Fixed Functionals; Reducing Requirements of Patient Compliance for Predictable Completion of Treatment
S. Jay Bowman
12. Maxillary Deficiency Syndrome
James A. McNamara, Jr.
13. Effective Maxillary Protraction for Class III Patients
Peter Ngan
14. Etiological and Therapeutic Consideration of Open Bite
Kazunori Yamaguchi
15. Efficient Mechanics and Appliances to Correct Vertical Excess and Open Bite Patients
Flavio Andres Uribe, Ravindra Nanda
16. Etiology, Diagnosis and Treatment of Deep Bite Malocclusion
Madhur Upadhyay, Ravindra Nanda
Part 3: Management of Adult and Complex Cases
17: Orthodontic Treatment in Adult Patients With Reduced Periodontal Attachment
Julia Harfin
18. Diastemas: Is Permanent Retention Really Necessary?
Thomas F. Mulligan
19. Selective Mechanics in Complex and Compromised Cases
Sunil Kapila, Scott Conley
20. Orthodontics’ Role in Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Richard S. Conley, Harry L. Legan
21. Optimizing Esthetics for the Interdisciplinary Patient
Vincent G. Kokich
22. Temporary Anchorage Devices: Biomechanical Opportunities and Challenges
Bhavna Shroff, Steven J. Lindauer
23. The Use of Microimplants in Orthodontics
Hyo-Sang Park
24. Predictable Distalization of Molars in Nongrowing Patients with Temporary Anchorage
Device Utilizing Titanium Miniplates
25. Rapid Tooth Movement and Effective Anchorage Control by Using Dentoalveolar Distraction Osteogenesis (DAD)
Haluk Iseri, Gokmen Kurt, Reha Kisnisci
Part 4: Applications of Biomedicine to Orthodontics
26. Mechanotransduction of Orthodontic Forces
Sunil Wadhwa, Ravindra Nanda, Carol Pilbeam
27. Orthodontic Root Resorption
Gregory J. King
28. Restoration of Oral and Craniofacial Defects by Stem Cells and Bioengineering Approaches
Jin Kim, Candice Zemnick, Jeremy Mao
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 1950
- Published:
- 12th December 2050
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323185820
About the Author
Ravindra Nanda
Ravindra Nanda, BDS, MDS, PhD, Professor and Head, Department of Craniofacial Sciences; Chair, Division of Orthodontics, School of Dental Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Craniofacial Sciences; Chair, Division of Orthodontics, School of Dental Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT
Sunil Kapila
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, School of Dentistry, The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI