Current Therapy in Orthodontics

2nd Edition

Authors: Ravindra Nanda Sunil Kapila
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323185820
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 12th December 2050
Page Count: 416
Description

Stay up-to-date on current topics and treatments with this exciting new text! Current Therapy in Orthodontics addresses the evolving science of orthodontics as it relates to optimal patient therapy and care. World-renowned authors and contributors walk you through diagnosis and treatment planning, the management of sagittal and vertical discrepancies, the management of adult and complex cases, and the application of biomedicine in orthodontic treatment. You’ll find discussions on such topics as patient compliance, sleep apnea, the importance of proper bracket selection and placement, how the periodontal condition impacts treatment in the adult patient, and the use of temporary anchorage devices. This comprehensive text is the must-have modern reference for both orthodontic and dental practice.

Key Features

  • Lead authors Dr. Ravindra Nanda and Dr. Sunil Kapila are well respected and widely known in the field of orthodontics.
  • A diverse pool of contributors lends credibility and experience to each topic discussed.
  • Part 3: Management of Adult and Complex Cases concentrates on the treatment of adult patients and the problems and issues specific to them.
  • Full-color photographs and drawings clarify important concepts and techniques and show treatment progress from beginning to end.
  • References cited in the text appear at the end of each chapter.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Orthodontic Diagnosis and Treatment

1. Quality of Life as an Indicator for Orthodontic Treatment

B. Prahl-Andersen


2. Patient Compliance in Orthodontic Practice

Pramod K. Sinha


3. Cephalomorphic and Biologic Approach to Diagnosis and Treatment

Leonard S. Fishman


4. Occlusal Patterns in Orthodontic Patients: Using the Occlusal Force Measuring System

Yukio Kitafusa


5. 3-D Superimposition for Quantification of Treatment Outcomes

Lucia H.S. Cevidanes, Martin Styner, William R. Proffit


6. Bonding in Orthodontics

Serdar Üsümez, Nejat Erverdi


7. The Implications of Bracket Selection and Bracket Placement on Expressed Tooth Movement and Finishing Details

Anoop Sondhi


8. Quality Orthodontics: Going Against the Popular Trends

Björn U. Zachrisson


Part 2: Clinical Management of Sagittal and Vertical Discrepancies

9. Functional Treatment Objectives

William J. Clark


10. Hybrid Functional Appliances for Management of Class II Malocclusions

Tarisai Dandajena


11. Class II Combination Therapy: Molar Distalization and Fixed Functionals; Reducing Requirements of Patient Compliance for Predictable Completion of Treatment

S. Jay Bowman


12. Maxillary Deficiency Syndrome

James A. McNamara, Jr.


13. Effective Maxillary Protraction for Class III Patients

Peter Ngan


14. Etiological and Therapeutic Consideration of Open Bite

Kazunori Yamaguchi


15. Efficient Mechanics and Appliances to Correct Vertical Excess and Open Bite Patients

Flavio Andres Uribe, Ravindra Nanda


16. Etiology, Diagnosis and Treatment of Deep Bite Malocclusion

Madhur Upadhyay, Ravindra Nanda


Part 3: Management of Adult and Complex Cases

17: Orthodontic Treatment in Adult Patients With Reduced Periodontal Attachment

Julia Harfin


18. Diastemas: Is Permanent Retention Really Necessary?

Thomas F. Mulligan


19. Selective Mechanics in Complex and Compromised Cases

Sunil Kapila, Scott Conley


20. Orthodontics’ Role in Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Richard S. Conley, Harry L. Legan


21. Optimizing Esthetics for the Interdisciplinary Patient

Vincent G. Kokich


22. Temporary Anchorage Devices: Biomechanical Opportunities and Challenges

Bhavna Shroff, Steven J. Lindauer


23. The Use of Microimplants in Orthodontics

Hyo-Sang Park


24. Predictable Distalization of Molars in Nongrowing Patients with Temporary Anchorage
Device Utilizing Titanium Miniplates


25. Rapid Tooth Movement and Effective Anchorage Control by Using Dentoalveolar Distraction Osteogenesis (DAD)

Haluk Iseri, Gokmen Kurt, Reha Kisnisci


Part 4: Applications of Biomedicine to Orthodontics

26. Mechanotransduction of Orthodontic Forces

Sunil Wadhwa, Ravindra Nanda, Carol Pilbeam


27. Orthodontic Root Resorption

Gregory J. King


28. Restoration of Oral and Craniofacial Defects by Stem Cells and Bioengineering Approaches

Jin Kim, Candice Zemnick, Jeremy Mao

About the Author

Ravindra Nanda

Ravindra Nanda, BDS, MDS, PhD, Professor and Head, Department of Craniofacial Sciences; Chair, Division of Orthodontics, School of Dental Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head, Department of Craniofacial Sciences; Chair, Division of Orthodontics, School of Dental Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT

Sunil Kapila

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, School of Dentistry, The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

