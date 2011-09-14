Current Therapy In Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
1st Edition
Description
Written by expert surgeons and educators, Current Therapy in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery covers the latest treatment strategies, surgical techniques, and potential complications in OMS. Emphasizing an evidence-based approach, it covers all 12 subspecialties of OMS, addressing topics from surgical principles to oral surgery, anesthesia, cranio-maxillofacial trauma surgery, head and neck surgery, maxillofacial reconstructive surgery, orthognathic surgery, pediatric craniofacial surgery including cleft lip and palate, temporomandibular joint disorders, facial plastic surgery including rhinoplasty and facelifts, obstructive sleep apnea, and oral and maxillofacial infections. At the end of each chapter, Pearls and Pitfalls summarize the authors' insight, recommendations, and experience on that topic. Editor Dr. Shahrokh Bagheri is a noted professor, researcher, and speaker on OMS, and he leads an expert author team including Dr. R. Bryan Bell and Dr. Husain Ali Khan to help you master and apply the latest advances in OMS.
Key Features
- More than 1,200 full-color photos and 200 color line drawings illustrate concepts and provide visual guidance in clinical areas.
- Comprehensive sections and chapters represent essential topics, the newest advances, and controversial topics.
- Clinical coverage brings together the latest knowledge in OMS in a concise, easy-to-apply way.
- Resident-specific coverage describes the wide array of subspecialties and treatments available in the armamentarium of the modern OMS.
- A focus on complications ensures that you are knowledgeable in this important part of any therapy or surgical discipline.
- Expert contributors include the "best of the best," featuring leading, well-established, and respected surgeons and educators writing on their areas of specialty and providing current treatment strategies.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Principles
1. The History of Oral and Maxillfacial Surgery
2. Wound Healing: Repair Biology and Wound and Scar Treatment
3. Flap Classification and Principles of Flap Design for Head and Neck Reconstruction
4. Principles of Repair and Grafting of Bone and Cartilage
5. Burns of the Head and Neck
6. Endoscopic Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
7. Principles of Microvascular Surgery
8. Antibiotic Prophylaxis to Prevent Surgical Site Infections in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
9. Tissue Engineering
10. Molecular Biology of Head and Neck Cancer: Therapeutic Implications
11. Principles of Distraction Osteogenesis
12. Principles of Implantology and Osseointegration
Section 2: Oral Surgery
13. Management of Asymptomatic Wisdom Teeth: An Evidence-Based Approach
14. Value of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons: Dentistry's Liaisons to Medicine and Hospital Care
15. Removal of Third Molars
16. Management of the Impacted Canine
17. Implants for Orthodontic Anchorage: Temporary Anchorage Device (TAD)
18. Dental Implant Prosthetic Rehabilitation: Autogenous Bone Grafting for Alveolar Defects
19. Dental Implant Prosthetic Rehabilitation: Allogenic Grafting/Bone Graft Substitutes in Implant Dentistry
20. Dental Implant Prosthetic Rehabilitation: Vertical Distraction Ontogenesis
21. Dental Implant Prosthetic Rehabilitation: Sinus Grafting
22. Reconstruction of the Atrophic Mandible
23. Zygoma Implants in the Compromised Maxilla: Their Use in Both Atrophic and Maxillectomy Patients
24. Efficacy of RhBMP-2 in Association with Dental Implants
25. Computer Assisted Implant Surgery
26. Management of the Anti-Coagulated Patient
27. The Pre-Operative Cardiac Evaluation
28. Management of the Irradiated Patient
29. Management of Trigeminal Nerve Injuries
Section 3: Anesthesia
30. Outpatient Intravenous Sedation for Oral Surgery
31. Nonsurgical Management of Facial Pain
32. The Pharmacology of Ketamine and Its Use in Outpatient Anesthesia
33. Nerve Damage in Dentistry
Section 4: Cranio-Maxillofacial Trauma Surgery
34. The Surgical Airway
35. Traumatic Epistaxis
36. Management of Hard Tissue Injuries: Nose
37. Management of Hard Tissue Injuries: The Mandible
38. Current Standard of Care For Management of Subcondylar Fractures
39. Management of Orbital Fractures
40. Acute Management of Zygomaticomaxillary Complex Fractures
41. Management of Le Fort Fractures
42. Naso-Orbito-Ethmoid Injuries
43. Management of Frontal Sinus Fractures
44. Panfacial Trauma
45. Management of Avulsive Gun Shot Wounds to the Face
46. Secondary Reconstruction of Post-Traumatic Maxillo-Mandibular Deformities
Section 5: Head and Neck Surgery
47. Evaluation and Management of the Adult Cervical Neck Mass
48. Keratocystic Odontogenic Tumor
49. Contemporary Treatment of Ameloblastoma
50. Jaw Cysts, Benign Odontogenic Tumors of the Jaws, and Fibro-Osseous Diseases
52. Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma: Epidemiology, Clinical and Radiographic Evaluation, and Staging
53. Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma
54. Management of The Neck in Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma
55. Indications for Adjuvant Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy in Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma
56. Salivary Gland Tumors: The Parotid Gland
57. Minor Salivary Gland Tumors
58. Management of Head and Neck Sarcoma
59. Osteoradionecrosis
Section 6: Maxillofacial Reconstructive Surgery
60. Mandible Reconstruction
61. Maxillary Reconstruction
62. Contemporary Methods in Tongue Reconstruction
63. Lip Cancer -- Ablative and Reconstructive Surgery
64. The Temporalis System of Flaps in Head and Neck Reconstruction: Temporoparietal Fascia and Temporalis Muscle Flaps
65. Bisphosphonates and Bisphosphonate Induced Osteonecrosis of the Jaws
66. Maxillofacial Reconstruction Using Corticocancellous Bone Grafts
67. Ear Reconstruction
68. The Pectoralis Major Myocutaneous Flap in Oral and Facial Reconstructive Surgery
69. Radial Forearm Free Flap
70. Fibula Free Flap and Mandibular Reconstruction
71. Anterolateral Thigh Flap
72. Deep Circumflex Iliac Artery Free Flap
73. Implant Assisted Prosthetic Reconstruction After Tumor Ablation
Section 7: Orthognathic Surgery
74. Computer-Aided Surgical Simulation for Orthognathic Surgery
75. Bilateral Sagittal Split Osteotomy for Surgical Management of Mandibular Deficiency
76. Maxillary Deficiency
77. Transverse Plane Discrepancies in Orthognathic Surgery: Diagnosis, Treatment Planning and Treatment Response
78. Mandibular Orthognathic Surgery: Vertical Ramus Osteotomy vs. Sagittal Split Osteotomy
79. Three-Dimensional Intraoral Maxillo-Mandibular Orthognathic Surgery and Distraction Osteogenesis
80. Mandibular Asymmetry: Diagnosis and Treatment Considerations
81. Facial Asymmetry: Condylar Elongation/Hypertrophy
82. Facial Asymmetry: Diagnosis and Treatment Considerations
Section 8: Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery
83. Cleft Lip and Palate: Timing and Approaches to Reconstruction
84. Presurgical Management with Nasoalveolar Molding of the Infant Born with Cleft Lip and Palate
85. Primary Cleft Lip Repair
86. Cleft Lip and Palate: Primary Cleft Palate Repair
87. Bone Graft Reconstruction of the Cleft Maxilla
88. Orthognathic Surgery for Patients with Cleft Lip and Palate
89. Cleft Lip and Palate: Prosthetic Rehabilitation in the Growing Cleft Patient
90. Nonsyndromic Single Suture Craniosynostosis
91. Nonsyndromic Craniosynostosis
92. Pediatric Head and Neck Tumors: Benign Lesions
93. Pediatric Head and Neck Tumors: Malignant
94. Craniofacial Microsomia
95. Treacher Collins
96. Pediatric Cranio-Maxillofacial Trauma: Mandibular Fractures
97. Pediatric Mid-Face Fractures
Section 9: Temporomandibular Joint Disorders
98. Diagnosis and Management of TMJ Pain and Masticatory Dysfuction
99. Temporomandibular Joint: Hypermobility and Ankylosis
100. Alloplastic Temporomandibular Joint Reconstruction
101. Current Therapy of the Effects of Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis on the Facial Skeleton
Section 10: Facial Plastic Surgery
102. Initial Assessment of the Facial Cosmetic Surgery Patient
103. Current Trends in Rhinoplasty
104. Revision Rhinoplasty
105. Forehead, Eyebrow and Upper Eyelid Lifting
106. Micrografting and Hair Transplantation Surgery
107. Facelift
108. Blepharoplasty
109. Ablative Facial Resurfacing
110. Treatment of Non Melanoma Skin Cancer
111. Evaluation and Management of Maxillofacial Vascular Lesions
Section 11: Obstructive Sleep Apnea
112. Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Evaluation and Treatment Planning
113. Surgical Management of Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Phase I Therapy
114. Surgical Treatment: Maxillomandibular Advancement for Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Adults
115. Mandibular Advancement for Osa in Children
Section 12: Oral and Maxillofacial Infections
116. Antimicrobial Treatment of Head and Neck Infections
117. Principles and Surgical Management of Head and Neck Infections
118. Ludwig's Angina
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 14th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455703555
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455727575
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754397
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416025276
About the Author
Shahrokh Bagheri
Dr. Bagheri is now part of a large group practice in Atlanta Georgia where he is involved with the residency training program at Emory University as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery. Upon completing his residency and medical school training at Emory University, Bagheri entered a fellowship in craniomaxillofacial trauma and cosmetic surgery at Head and Neck Surgical Associates and Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon. He is a board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, and he participates in both clinical and academic research within the specialty.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Northside Hospital, Atlanta and Forsyth, GA
R. Bryan Bell
Husain Khan
Affiliations and Expertise
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Georgia Oral and Facial Reconstructive Surgery, Alpharietta, Georgia