Current Therapy in Large Animal Theriogenology
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Equine Theriogenology
1. Physiology and Endrocrinology of Stallions
2. Reproductive Examination of the Stallion: Evaluation of Potential Breeding Soundness
3. Infertility and Diseases of the Reproductive Tract of Stallions
4. Surgical Correction of Abnormalities Affecting the Reproductive Organs of Stallions
5. Techniques for Artificial Insemination
6. Stallion Sexual Behavior Dysfunction
7. Clinical Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology of the Mare
8. Clinical Aspects of Seasonality in Mares
9. Clinical Examination of the Non-Pregnant Female Reproductive Tract
10. Control and Synchronization of the Estrous Cycle and Ovulation
11. Pregnancy Evaluation in the Mare
12. Retained Fetal Membranes
13. Management of Twin Pregnancy
14. Parturition and Dystocia
15. Abnormalities of Lactation
16. Immediate Care of the Postpartum Mare and Foal
17. Infectious Diseases of the Puerperal Period
18. Irregularities of the Estrus Cycle and Ovulation in Mares (Including Seasonal Transition)
19. Infertility Due to Non-inflammatory Abnormalities of the Tubular Reproductive Tract
20. Inflammation of the Tubular Reproductive Tract of the Mare
21. Bacterial Causes of Infertility and Abortion in the Mare
22. Equine Herpesvirus Infections
23. Equine Viral Arteritis
24. Bacterial Diseases in the Fetus and Placenta Associated with Fetal Loss in the Mare
25. Fungal Abortion
26. Evaluation and Management of High-Risk Pregnancy in the Mare
27. Induced Abortion
28. Surgical Correction of Abnormalities of the Female Reproductive Organs
29. Embryo Transfer and Newer Assisted Reproductive Techniques for Horses
Bovine Theriogenology
30. Clinical Reproductive Physiology and Endocrinology of the Bull
31. Evaluation of Potential Breeding Soundness of the Bull
32. Diseases of the Reproductive System of the Bull
33. Surgical Correction of Abnormalities of the Reproductive Organs of Bulls and Preparation of Teaser Animals
34. Techniques for Artificial Insemination of Cattle with Frozen-Thawed Semen
35. Clinical Reproductive Physiology of the Cow
36. Estrus Detection
37. Progestogen-Based Estrus Synchronization for Beef Replacement Heifers and Cows
38. Synchronization of Ovulation Strategies in Dairy Cattle Using PGF2a and GnRH
39. Pregnanacy Diagnoses
40. Ultrasound Determination of Fetal Gender
41. Induced Abortion
42. Parturition and Dystocia
43. Principles of Colostrum Feeding
44. Postpartum Uterine Infections
45. Retained Placenta
46. Metabolic and Nutritional Diseases of the Puerperal Period
47. Ovarian Follicular Cysts
48. Infertility Due to Non-Inflammatory Abnormalities of the Tubular Reproductive Tract
49. Bacterial Causes of Bovine Infertility and Abortion
50. Viral Diseases of the Fetus
51. Protozoal Abortion in Cattle
52. Epizootic Bovine Abortion (Foothill Abortion)
53. Mycotic Bovine Abortion
54. Reproductive Toxicants
55. Dropsical Conditions Affecting Pregnancy
56. Effects of Environment on Bovine Reproduction
57. Effects of Nutrition on Reproduction in Dairy Cattle
58. Effects of Nutrition on Reproductive Performance of Beef Cattle
59. Heifer Development—Nutrition, Health, and Reproduction
60. Surgical Correction of Abnormalities of Genital Organs of Cows
61. Reproductive Health Programs for Dairy Herds: Analysis of Records for Assessment of Reproductive Performance
62. Reproductive Health Programs for Beef Herds: Analysis of Records for Assessment of Reproductive Performance
63. Assisted Reproductive Technology
Caprine Theriogenology
64. Clinical Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology of the Buck
65. Examination of the Reproductive Tract and Evaluation of Potential Breeding Soundness in the Buck
66. Infertility and Diseases of the Reproductive Organs of Bucks
67. Urogenital Surgery in Goats
68. Techniques for Artificial Insemination of Goats
69. Clinical Reproductive Physiology and Endocrinology of Does
70. Clinical Examination of the Female Reproductive Tract
71. Manipulating the Estrous Cycle in a Doe
72. Pregnancy Diagnoses in Goats
73. Parturition and Dystocia in the Goat
74. Postpartum Care of the Doe and Kid
75. Puerperal Nutrition, Metabolic Disease and Reproduction
76. Periparturient Infections and Structural Abnormalities
77. Infectious Causes of Abortion
78. Noninfectious Prenatal Pregnancy Loss in the Doe
79. Noninfectious Infertility in the Doe
80. Inherited Sex Abnormalities in Goats
81. Induced Abortion and Parturition in the Goat
82. Reproductive Health Program
83. Reproductive Biotechnologies in the Goat
Ovine Theriogenology
84. Reproductive Physiology of the Ram
85. Breeding Soundness Evaluation and Surgical Sterilization of the Ram
86. Artificial Insemination and Embryo Transfer in Sheep
87. Clinical Reproductive Physiology of Ewes
88. Sheep Breeding Strategies
89. Pregnancy Diagnosis
90. Abortion in Sheep—Diagnosis and Control
91. Lambing Management and Neonatal Care
92. Diseases of the Periparturient Ewe
93. Reproductive Health Management Programs
Porcine Theriogenology
94. Reproductive Physiology and Endocrinology of Boars
95. Infectious and Noninfectious Causes of Infertility in Boars
96. Reproductive Surgery in the Boar
97. Artificial Insemination in Swine; Boar Stud Management
98. Clinical Reproductive Physiology and Endocrinology of Sows; Mating Management
99. Clinical Examination of Female Reproductive Organs
100. Induction of Estrus and Control of the Estrous Cycle in Swine
101. Diagnosis of Pregnancy
102. Infertility Associated with Abnormalities of the Estrous Cycle and the Ovaries
103. Parturition and Dystocia in Swine
104. Postpartum Care of the Sow and Neonates
105. Diseases of the Puerperal Period
106. Bacterial, Rickettsial, Protozoal, and Fungal Causes of Infertility and Abortion in Swine
107. Viral Causes of Infertility and Abortion
108. Noninfectious Causes of Infertility and Abortion
109. Influence of Environment and Housing on Swine Reproduction
110. Reproductive Health Programs for Swine Herds
111. Using Statistical Process Control to Investigate Reproductive Failure
112. Assisted Reproductive Technologies in Swine
Llama Theriogenology
113. South American Demographics and Herd Management Practices
114. Reproductive Management of Llamas and Alpacas
115. Reproductive Anatomy and Life Cycle of the Male and Female Llama and Alpaca
116. Breeding Soundness Examination of the Male Llama and Alpaca
117. Semen Collection and Artificial Insemination in Llamas
118. Ovarian Function in Llamas and Alpacas
119. Breeding Soundness and Subfertility in Female Llamas and Alpacas
120. Ovarian Synchronization and Induction of Ovulation in Llamas and Alpacas
121. Pregnancy Diagnosis in Llamas and Alpacas
122. Eutocia, Dystocia and Post-partum Care of the Dam and Neonate
123. Embryo Technologies in South American Camelids
124. Surgery of the Reproductive Tract in Lamoids
Specialized Livestock Theriogenology
125. Reproductive Cycles in Female Cervids
126. Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology of Male Wapiti and Red Deer
127. Reproductive Behavior of Red Deer and Wapiti
128. Reproductive Management of Farmed Red Deer and Wapiti
129. Reproductive Management of Fallow Deer
130. Reproductive Management of White-tailed Deer
131. Reindeer Reproductive Management
132. Reproductive Management of Axis Deer
133. Antlers and Reproduction
134. Cervid Semen Collection and Freezing
135. Estrous Synchronization and Artificial Insemination in Domesticated Cervids
136. Application of Embryo Biotechnologies in Farmed Cervids
137. Reproductive Patterns in Female Bison
138. Reproductive Management of Bison
139. Pregnancy Determination and Fetal Aging of Farmed Red Deer, Wapiti and Bison
140. Diseases of Reproduction — Brucellosis
141. Other Reproductive Disease of Deer and Bison
Description
An essential resource for both students and practitioners, this comprehensive text provides practical, up-to-date information about normal reproduction and reproductive disorders in horses, cattle, small ruminants, swine, llamas, and other livestock. Featuring contributions from experts in the field, each section is devoted to a different large animal species and begins with a review of the clinically relevant aspects of the reproductive anatomy and physiology of both males and females. Key topics include the evaluation of breeding soundness, pregnancy diagnosis, diagnosis and treatment of infertility, abortion, obstetrics, surgery of the reproductive tract, care of neonates, and the latest reproductive technology.
Key Features
- Includes coverage of all large animal species.
- All sections provide a review of clinically pertinent reproductive physiology and anatomy of males and females of each species.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1088
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 10th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721693231
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437713404
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757251
About the Authors
Robert Youngquist Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Chairman, University of Missouri, Department of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery, College of Veterinary Medicine, Columbia, MO
Walter Threlfall Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH