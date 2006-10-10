Current Therapy in Large Animal Theriogenology

Equine Theriogenology



1. Physiology and Endrocrinology of Stallions

2. Reproductive Examination of the Stallion: Evaluation of Potential Breeding Soundness

3. Infertility and Diseases of the Reproductive Tract of Stallions

4. Surgical Correction of Abnormalities Affecting the Reproductive Organs of Stallions

5. Techniques for Artificial Insemination

6. Stallion Sexual Behavior Dysfunction

7. Clinical Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology of the Mare

8. Clinical Aspects of Seasonality in Mares

9. Clinical Examination of the Non-Pregnant Female Reproductive Tract

10. Control and Synchronization of the Estrous Cycle and Ovulation

11. Pregnancy Evaluation in the Mare

12. Retained Fetal Membranes

13. Management of Twin Pregnancy

14. Parturition and Dystocia

15. Abnormalities of Lactation

16. Immediate Care of the Postpartum Mare and Foal

17. Infectious Diseases of the Puerperal Period

18. Irregularities of the Estrus Cycle and Ovulation in Mares (Including Seasonal Transition)

19. Infertility Due to Non-inflammatory Abnormalities of the Tubular Reproductive Tract

20. Inflammation of the Tubular Reproductive Tract of the Mare

21. Bacterial Causes of Infertility and Abortion in the Mare

22. Equine Herpesvirus Infections

23. Equine Viral Arteritis

24. Bacterial Diseases in the Fetus and Placenta Associated with Fetal Loss in the Mare

25. Fungal Abortion

26. Evaluation and Management of High-Risk Pregnancy in the Mare

27. Induced Abortion

28. Surgical Correction of Abnormalities of the Female Reproductive Organs

29. Embryo Transfer and Newer Assisted Reproductive Techniques for Horses



Bovine Theriogenology



30. Clinical Reproductive Physiology and Endocrinology of the Bull

31. Evaluation of Potential Breeding Soundness of the Bull

32. Diseases of the Reproductive System of the Bull

33. Surgical Correction of Abnormalities of the Reproductive Organs of Bulls and Preparation of Teaser Animals

34. Techniques for Artificial Insemination of Cattle with Frozen-Thawed Semen

35. Clinical Reproductive Physiology of the Cow

36. Estrus Detection

37. Progestogen-Based Estrus Synchronization for Beef Replacement Heifers and Cows

38. Synchronization of Ovulation Strategies in Dairy Cattle Using PGF2a and GnRH

39. Pregnanacy Diagnoses

40. Ultrasound Determination of Fetal Gender

41. Induced Abortion

42. Parturition and Dystocia

43. Principles of Colostrum Feeding

44. Postpartum Uterine Infections

45. Retained Placenta

46. Metabolic and Nutritional Diseases of the Puerperal Period

47. Ovarian Follicular Cysts

48. Infertility Due to Non-Inflammatory Abnormalities of the Tubular Reproductive Tract

49. Bacterial Causes of Bovine Infertility and Abortion

50. Viral Diseases of the Fetus

51. Protozoal Abortion in Cattle

52. Epizootic Bovine Abortion (Foothill Abortion)

53. Mycotic Bovine Abortion

54. Reproductive Toxicants

55. Dropsical Conditions Affecting Pregnancy

56. Effects of Environment on Bovine Reproduction

57. Effects of Nutrition on Reproduction in Dairy Cattle

58. Effects of Nutrition on Reproductive Performance of Beef Cattle

59. Heifer Development—Nutrition, Health, and Reproduction

60. Surgical Correction of Abnormalities of Genital Organs of Cows

61. Reproductive Health Programs for Dairy Herds: Analysis of Records for Assessment of Reproductive Performance

62. Reproductive Health Programs for Beef Herds: Analysis of Records for Assessment of Reproductive Performance

63. Assisted Reproductive Technology



Caprine Theriogenology



64. Clinical Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology of the Buck

65. Examination of the Reproductive Tract and Evaluation of Potential Breeding Soundness in the Buck

66. Infertility and Diseases of the Reproductive Organs of Bucks

67. Urogenital Surgery in Goats

68. Techniques for Artificial Insemination of Goats

69. Clinical Reproductive Physiology and Endocrinology of Does

70. Clinical Examination of the Female Reproductive Tract

71. Manipulating the Estrous Cycle in a Doe

72. Pregnancy Diagnoses in Goats

73. Parturition and Dystocia in the Goat

74. Postpartum Care of the Doe and Kid

75. Puerperal Nutrition, Metabolic Disease and Reproduction

76. Periparturient Infections and Structural Abnormalities

77. Infectious Causes of Abortion

78. Noninfectious Prenatal Pregnancy Loss in the Doe

79. Noninfectious Infertility in the Doe

80. Inherited Sex Abnormalities in Goats

81. Induced Abortion and Parturition in the Goat

82. Reproductive Health Program

83. Reproductive Biotechnologies in the Goat



Ovine Theriogenology



84. Reproductive Physiology of the Ram

85. Breeding Soundness Evaluation and Surgical Sterilization of the Ram

86. Artificial Insemination and Embryo Transfer in Sheep

87. Clinical Reproductive Physiology of Ewes

88. Sheep Breeding Strategies

89. Pregnancy Diagnosis

90. Abortion in Sheep—Diagnosis and Control

91. Lambing Management and Neonatal Care

92. Diseases of the Periparturient Ewe

93. Reproductive Health Management Programs



Porcine Theriogenology



94. Reproductive Physiology and Endocrinology of Boars

95. Infectious and Noninfectious Causes of Infertility in Boars

96. Reproductive Surgery in the Boar

97. Artificial Insemination in Swine; Boar Stud Management

98. Clinical Reproductive Physiology and Endocrinology of Sows; Mating Management

99. Clinical Examination of Female Reproductive Organs

100. Induction of Estrus and Control of the Estrous Cycle in Swine

101. Diagnosis of Pregnancy

102. Infertility Associated with Abnormalities of the Estrous Cycle and the Ovaries

103. Parturition and Dystocia in Swine

104. Postpartum Care of the Sow and Neonates

105. Diseases of the Puerperal Period

106. Bacterial, Rickettsial, Protozoal, and Fungal Causes of Infertility and Abortion in Swine

107. Viral Causes of Infertility and Abortion

108. Noninfectious Causes of Infertility and Abortion

109. Influence of Environment and Housing on Swine Reproduction

110. Reproductive Health Programs for Swine Herds

111. Using Statistical Process Control to Investigate Reproductive Failure

112. Assisted Reproductive Technologies in Swine



Llama Theriogenology



113. South American Demographics and Herd Management Practices

114. Reproductive Management of Llamas and Alpacas

115. Reproductive Anatomy and Life Cycle of the Male and Female Llama and Alpaca

116. Breeding Soundness Examination of the Male Llama and Alpaca

117. Semen Collection and Artificial Insemination in Llamas

118. Ovarian Function in Llamas and Alpacas

119. Breeding Soundness and Subfertility in Female Llamas and Alpacas

120. Ovarian Synchronization and Induction of Ovulation in Llamas and Alpacas

121. Pregnancy Diagnosis in Llamas and Alpacas

122. Eutocia, Dystocia and Post-partum Care of the Dam and Neonate

123. Embryo Technologies in South American Camelids

124. Surgery of the Reproductive Tract in Lamoids



Specialized Livestock Theriogenology



125. Reproductive Cycles in Female Cervids

126. Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology of Male Wapiti and Red Deer

127. Reproductive Behavior of Red Deer and Wapiti

128. Reproductive Management of Farmed Red Deer and Wapiti

129. Reproductive Management of Fallow Deer

130. Reproductive Management of White-tailed Deer

131. Reindeer Reproductive Management

132. Reproductive Management of Axis Deer

133. Antlers and Reproduction

134. Cervid Semen Collection and Freezing

135. Estrous Synchronization and Artificial Insemination in Domesticated Cervids

136. Application of Embryo Biotechnologies in Farmed Cervids

137. Reproductive Patterns in Female Bison

138. Reproductive Management of Bison

139. Pregnancy Determination and Fetal Aging of Farmed Red Deer, Wapiti and Bison

140. Diseases of Reproduction — Brucellosis

141. Other Reproductive Disease of Deer and Bison