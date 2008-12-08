Current Therapy in Equine Medicine

Section I Clinical Pharmacology



Chapter 1 Adverse Drug Reactions Jennifer L. Davis

Chapter 2 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Anthony T. Blikslager

Chapter 3 Update on Common Antimicrobials K. Gary Magdesian

Chapter 4 Systemic Chemotherapy for Oncologic Diseases Teresa Burns, C. Guillermo Couto

Chapter 5 Fluphenazine Toxicosis Michael Brashier

Chapter 6 Field Anesthesia Craig A. Mosley

Chapter 7 Anesthesia at High Altitude Khursheed Mama

Chapter 8 Anesthesia and Sedation of Miniature Horses Nora S. Matthews, Carin Ponder



Section II Medico-Legal



Chapter 9 Reading and Interpreting Scientific Literature Philip H. Kass

Chapter 10 Equine Insurance Ronald Kirk, T. Douglas Byars

Chapter 11 Protecting Yourself with Medical Records Margaret L. Neterer, Patricia O’Handley

Chapter 12 The Unwanted Horse: An Overview of the Issue Tom R. Lenz

Chapter 13 Field Necropsy Kurt Williams



Section III Nutrition



Chapter 14 Nutritional Management of the Starved Horse Iveta Becvarova, Craig Thatcher

Chapter 15 Dietary Management of the Obese Horse Ray J. Geor, Pat Harris

Chapter 16 Updates to the Nutrient Requirements of the Horse: NRC 2007 guidelines Laurie M. Lawrence

Chapter 17 Antioxidants and Horse Health Pierre Lekeux, Nathalie Kirschvink

Chapter 18 Nutritional Factors in Developmental Orthopedic Disease Brian D. Nielsen

Chapter 19 The Pros and Cons of Probiotics Veronique Julliand, Annette Zeyner

Chapter 20 Herbs and Nutraceuticals Carey A. Williams

Chapter 21 Use of Nutraceuticals for Equine Joint Disease Wayne McIlwraith

Chapter 22 Nutrition for the Critically Ill Horse Susan J. Holcombe, Elizabeth A. Carr



Section IV Behavior



Chapter 23 Headshaking Syndrome Katy Taylor, Daniel Mills

Chapter 24 Management of Stereotypic Behavior (Stable Vices) Daniel Mills

Chapter 25 Aggression in Horses Sharon Lynn Crowell-Davis

Chapter 26 Foal Rejection Katherine A. Houpt

Chapter 27 Transportation of Horses Ted H. Friend



Section V Infectious Disease



Chapter 28 Strangles, Immunology and Management John Timoney

Chapter 29 Epidemiology and Prevention of Rhodococcus Infection Noah Cohen

Chapter 30 Control of Salmonella and Nosocomial Infections Roberta M. Dwyer

Chapter 31 Rhodococcus Equi Pneumonia Nathan Slovis

Chapter 32 Lyme Disease Thomas J. Divers, Yung-Fu Chang

Chapter 33 Leptospirosis Thomas J. Divers, Yung-Fu Chang

Chapter 34 Systemic Illness Caused by Corynebacterium Pseudotuberculosis Suzanne M. Pratt

Chapter 35 Equine Viral Arteritis Peter Timoney

Chapter 36 Clostridial Diseases J. Scott Weese

Chapter 37 Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococci J. Scott Weese

Chapter 38 Lawsonia Intracellularis Enteropathy in Foals Ramiro E. Toribio

Chapter 39 Equine Herpes Virus Myeloencephalopathy Lutz S. Goehring, D. Paul Lunn



Section VI The Cardiovascular System





Chapter 40 Cardiovascular Pharmacology Colin C. Schwarzwald

Chapter 41 Management of Atrial Fibrillation Gunther Van Loon

Chapter 42 Training Effects on Echocardiographic Measurements Rikke Buhl, Annette K. Ersboll

Chapter 43 Congestive Heart Failure Sarah Gardner

Chapter 44 Pericarditis Sophy Jesty

Chapter 45 Infective Endocarditis Sophy Jesty

Chapter 46 Pulmonary Hypertension JoAnn Slack

Chapter 47 Biochemical Tests for Cardiac Injury Simon F. Peek

Chapter 48 Blood Donors and Whole Blood Transfusion in Private Practice J. Barry David

Chapter 49 Coagulopathies Karsten Feige



Section VII The Respiratory System



Chapter 50 Radiology of Sinuses and Teeth David O. Klugh

Chapter 51 Sinuscopy and Sinus Surgery in the Standing Horse James Schumacher, Justin Perkins

Chapter 52 Ultrasonographic Examination of the Upper Airway Heather J. Chalmers, Normand G. Ducharme

Chapter 53 Disorders of the Guttural Pouch Scott R. Pleasant, Douglass B. Berry, II

Chapter 54 Efficacy of Surgery for Laryngeal Hemiplegia Jennifer Brown

Chapter 55 Surgical Advancement of the Larynx for Treatment of Dorsal Displacement of the Soft Palate Normand G. Ducharme

Chapter 56 Disorders of the Trachea Niam M. Collins. Padraig M. Dixon

Chapter 57 Cough Virgina Buechner-Maxwell

Chapter 58 Viral Respiratory Diseases Undine Christmann, Virginia Buechner-Maxwell

Chapter 59 Antimicrobial Therapy of the Respiratory System Harold C. McKenzie, III

Chapter 60 Multimodal Management of the Horse with Airway Disease Laurent Couetil

Chapter 61 Managing IAD in Pleasure Horses Melissa I. Mazan

Chapter 62 Inflammatory Airway Disease in Racehorses Brett Berthold, N. Edward Robinson

Chapter 63 Pleuropneumonia Marybeth Miskovic, Laurent Couetil

Chapter 64 Granulomatous Lung Disease T. Douglas Byars

Chapter 65 Pulmonary Fibrosis Kurt J. Williams, Pamela A. Wilkins

Chapter 66 Silicosis/Osteoporosis Syndrome Matthew Durham

Chapter 67 Respiratory Fungal Infections Allison J. Stewart

Chapter 68 Pneumothorax Joel Lugo

Chapter 69 Thoracoscopically Guided Pulmonary Biopsy Joel Lugo

Chapter 70 Management of Pulmonary Edema Kate Borer

Chapter 71 Exercise-induced Pulmonary Hemorrhage Montague N. Saulez



Section VIII The Gastrointestinal System



Chapter 72 Dental Consequences of Excessive Use of Power Equipment Thomas J. Johnson

Chapter 73 Periodontal Disease David O. Klugh

Chapter 74 Dental Nerve Blocks Colleen Porter

Chapter 75 Dental Extraction W. Henry Tremaine

Chapter 76 Management of Tongue Injuries Mathew P. Gérard

Chapter 77 Oral Cavity Masses Mathew P. Gérard

Chapter 78 Esophageal Obstruction Yvonne A. Elce

Chapter 79 Dysphagia of Neurogenic Origin Monica Aleman

Chapter 80 Esophageal Surgery David E. Freeman

Chapter 81 Gastric Ulcer Syndrome Jenifer A. Nadeau, Frank M. Andrews

Chapter 82 Working the Acute Abdomen Including Imaging Alison Morton

Chapter 83 Stabilizing the Surgical Colic Patient for Referral Lance H. Bassage

Chapter 84 Laparoscopic Diagnosis in the Abdomen John F. Peroni

Chapter 85 Multimodal Pain Management of the Horse with Acute Abdomen Lori A. Bidwell

Chapter 86 Medical Management of the Postoperative Colic Patient Louise L. Southwood

Chapter 87 Ileal Impaction Kelly Fleming, P.O. Eric Mueller

Chapter 88 Cecal Impaction Anthony Blikslager

Chapter 89 Intraluminal Obstruction of the Large Colon Marco Lopes

Chapter 90 Extraluminal Obstruction of the Large Colon Marco Lopes

Chapter 91 Acute Colitis Rebecca McConnico

Chapter 92 Chronic Colic: Diagnosis and Treatment Debra C. Archer

Chapter 93 Right Dorsal Ulcerative Colitis Samuel L. Jones

Chapter 94 Antibiotic-induced Colitis Samuel L. Jones

Chapter 95 Mesh Hernioplasty John F. Peroni

Chapter 96 Infiltrative Bowel Diseases John Schumacher

Chapter 97 Integrated Control of Equine Cyathostomes Anne M. Zajac

Chapter 98 Neoplastic Disease of the Gastrointestinal Tract Yvonne A. Elce

Chapter 99 Rectal Tears John F. Peroni

Chapter 100 Icterus Simon F. Peek



Section IX The Musculoskeletal System



Chapter 101 Heritable Muscle Diseases Stephanie J. Valberg

Chapter 102 Evaluation of Back Pain Robert Van Wessum

Chapter 103 Assessing Saddle Fit in Performance Horses Hilary M. Clayton

Chapter 104 Vertebral Facet Joint Syndrome Robert Van Wessum

Chapter 105 Sacroiliac Disease Robert Van Wessum

Chapter 106 Pelvic Fractures Kevin Brown

Chapter 107 Musculoskeletal Injuries in the Western Performance Horse Robin M. Dabareiner

Chapter 108 Diagnostic Imaging and Surgical Management of the Stifle Joint Lisa A. Fortier

Chapter 109 Ultrasound of the Shoulder Mary Beth Whitcomb

Chapter 110 Hypochoeris Radicata-Associated Stringhalt Sarah Y. Gardner

Chapter 111 Osteoarthritis Earl M. Gaughan

Chapter 112 Osteochondrosis Pieter A. J. Brama

Chapter 113 Management of Tendon Injuries Linda A. Dahlgren

Chapter 114 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy and Radial Pressure Wave Therapy Scott McClure

Chapter 115 Regional Limb Perfusion with Antimicrobials Joel Lugo

Chapter 116 White Line Disease Scott R. Pleasant, Stephen E. O’Grady

Chapter 117 Management of Wounds in the Foot Brian W. Fitzgerald, Clifford M. Honnas

Chapter 118 Laminitis Pathogenesis James K. Belknap

Chapter 119 Pharmacological Management of Laminitis John F. Peroni

Chapter 120 Pasture Laminitis Scott R. Pleasant

Chapter 121 Chronic Laminitis Andrew H. Parks, Stephen E. O’Grady

Chapter 122 Ultrasound Imaging of the Distal Extremity Robert Van Wessum

Chapter 123 Diagnostic Value of Magnetic Resonance Imaging for Horses with Foot Pain John G. Peloso, Lynn Hilt

Chapter 124 Collateral Desmitis of the Coffin Joint Michael C. Schramme, Mark J. Matinelli

Chapter 125 Deep Digital Flexor Tendon Injuries in the Foot Michael C. Schramme

Chapter 126 Ossification of the Cartilages of the Foot (Sidebone) Sue Dyson

Chapter 127 Rehabilitation Therapy Mimi Porter



Section X The Nervous System



Chapter 128 Making a Neuroanatomic Diagnosis John H. Rossmeisl, Jr.

Chapter 129 Diagnostic Imaging in Neurological Disease John Mattoon

Chapter 130 Ataxia Allison J. Stewart

Chapter 131 Equine Motor Neuron Disease Thomas J. Divers, Husni J. Mohamed

Chapter 132 Alphaviral Encephalomyelitis (EEE, WEE, and VEE) Gabriela Suarez, Robert J. MacKay

Chapter 133 West Nile Encephalitis Robert J. MacKay

Chapter 134 Equine Protozoal Myeloencephalitis Debra C. Sellon

Chapter 135 Atypical Myopathy Vincent Gerber, Dominique Votion



Section XI The Eye



Chapter 136 Equine Recurrent Uveitis Brian C. Gilger

Chapter 137 Ocular Squamous Cell Carcinoma Elizabeth A. Giuliano

Chapter 138 Eosinophilic Keratoconjunctivitis Jamie Schorling

Chapter 139 Medical And Surgical Therapies for Ulcerative Keratitis Mary E. Utter, Dennis E. Brooks

Chapter 140 Complications of Chronic Ocular Disease Kathryn L. Wotman, Mary E. Utter

Chapter 141 Enucleation Brian C. Gilger

Chapter 142 Intraocular Surgery Including Lens Replacement Wendy Townsend

Chapter 143 Acute Care of Soft Tissue Injuries Involving the Eyelids, Ears, and Face Mathew P. Gérard

Chapter 144 Electrodiagnostics for Retinal Disease Andras M. Komaromy



Section XII The Integument



Chapter 145 Topical Treatments for Skin Disease Paul B. Bloom

Chapter 146 Insect Hypersensitivities Annette Peterson

Chapter 147 Non-Neoplastic Nodular and Proliferative Lesions Beth A. Valentine, Jon D. Plant

Chapter 148 Fungal Skin Diseases Rosanna Marsella

Chapter 149 Skin Tumors Virginia Beuchner-Maxwell

Chapter 150 Equine Sarcoid: What’s New in Diagnosis and Treatment Elizabeth Carr

Chapter 151 Chronic Progressive Lymphedema in Draft Horses Hilde DeCock, Gregory L. Ferraro

Chapter 152 Hereditary Equine Dermal Regional Asthenia Danika Bannasch, Stephen White

Chapter 153 Wound Care and Management Linda A. Dahlgren

Chapter 154 Management of Wounds in High-Motion Areas Dean Hendrickson, Joanna Virgin

Chapter 155 Skin Grafting Linda A. Dahlgren



Section XIII The Endocrine System



Chapter 156 Insulin Resistance/Equine Metabolic Syndrome Nicholas Frank

Chapter 157 Pituitary Pars Intermidia Dysfunction Janice Sojka

Chapter 158 Thyroid Disease Babetta Breuhaus



Section XIV The Urogenital System



Chapter 159 Management of Bladder Uroliths Claude A. Ragle

Chapter 160 Hematuria Jan F. Hawkins

Chapter 161 Clinical Pathology of Renal Disease Frederic S. Almy, Bruce E. LeRoy, Michelle H. Barton

Chapter 162 Diseases of the Accessory Sex Glands of the Stallion John V. Steiner

Chapter 163 Inguinal Hernia Warren Beard

Chapter 164 Conditions of the External Genitalia of Stallions John P. Hurtgen

Chapter 165 Conditions of the External Genitalia of mares Tracey Chenier

Chapter 166 Diseases of the Uterus Carlos M. Pinto

Chapter 167 Prevention of Estrus Behavior in Performance Mares Tracey Chenier

Chapter 168 Techniques for Ovariectomy and Ovariohysterectomy Thomas B. Yarbrough



Section XV Reproduction



Chapter 169 Peripartum Complications in the Mare Pamela A. Wilkins

Chapter 170 Postpartum Complications in the Mare Grant S. Frazer

Chapter 171 Artificial Insemination in Private Practice Juan C. Samper

Chapter 172 Collection and Transportation of Semen Juan C. Samper

Chapter 173 Embryo Transfer in Private Practice Juan J. Vazquez

Chapter 174 Ovarian Diseases Patrick M. McCue

Chapter 175 Problems of the Older Broodmare Michelle LeBlanc

Chapter 176 Diagnosis of Pregnancy Karen Wolfsdorf

Chapter 177 Early Embryonic Loss Kirk K. Vanderwall

Chapter 178 Placentitis Fairfield T. Bain, Walter Zent

Chapter 179 Causes of Abortion Neil M. Williams

Chapter 180 Diagnostic Approach to Abortion Neil M. Williams

Chapter 181 Managing the High-Risk Pregnancy Karen Wolfsdorf



Section XVI The Foal



Chapter 182 Rescuing Foals During Dystocia Jonathan E. Palmer

Chapter 183 Placental Evaluation for Diagnosis of Foal Problems Peter R. Morresey, Kristina G. Lu

Chapter 184 Meconium Impaction Susan J. Holcombe, Kristin P. Chaney

Chapter 185 Assays for Evaluation of Transfer of Passive Immunity Johanna L. Watson

Chapter 186 Septic Inflammatory Response Syndrome T. Douglas Byars, Elizabeth Carr

Chapter 187 Management of the Sick Neonatal Foal in the Field Fairfield T. Bain

Chapter 188 Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Foals K. Gary Magdesian

Chapter 189 Colic in Foals Susan J. Holcombe, Kristin P. Chaney

Chapter 190 Nonsurgical Urogenital Diseases Sharon Witonsky

Chapter 191 Angular Limb Deformities A. Berkley Chesen, Clifford M. Honnas

Chapter 192 Juvenile Idiopathic Epilepsy in Arabian Foals of Egyptian Linage Monica Aleman



Section XVII Miscellaneousm



Chapter 193 The Geriatric Horse Mary Rose Paradis

Chapter 194 Diagnostic Approach to Chronic Weight Loss, Laureline Lecoq, Jean-Pierre Lavoie

Chapter 195 Integrative Medicine: Applications of Acupuncture Mark Chrisman, Rachel H.H. Tann

Chapter 196 Stem Cell Therapy Linda A. Dahlgren

Chapter 197 Choosing and Purchasing Laser Equipment Tom Yarbrough

Chapter 198 Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Nathan Slovis

Chapter 199 Maintenance of Horses in Slings Jeremy Hubert, Rebecca McConnico

Chapter 200 Nursing Care of the Recumbent Horse Jaime Miller

Chapter 201 Managing the Exhausted Horse Jami Whiting

Chapter 202 Rattlesnake Envenomation Langdon Fielding

Chapter 203 Mycotoxins Robert H. Poppenga