Current Therapy in Colon and Rectal Surgery

Section 1 ANAL AND PERINANAL REGION



Chapter 1 Anatomy and Physiology of the Rectum

Chapter 2 Hemorrhoids

Chapter 3 Anal Fissure

Chapter 4 Anal Rectal Abscess

Chapter 5 Anal Fistula

Chapter 6 Rectal-Vaginal Fistula

Chapter 7 Pilondial Sinus

Chapter 8 Hidradentitis Suppurativa

Chapter 9 Pruritus Ani

Chapter 10 Anal Stenosis

Chapter 11 Anal and Perianal Warts

Chapter 12 Anorectal Venereal Infection

Chapter 13 Bowen’s Disease and Paget’s Disease

Chapter 14 Melanoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma

Chapter 15 Anal Carcinoma

Chapter 16 Ano-Rectal Pain Syndrome

Chapter 17 Anorectal Congenital Disorders

Chapter 18 Hirschprung’s Disease



Section II- RECTAL AND PARARECTAL REGION



Chapter 19 Anal Incontinence(FecalIncontinence)

Chapter 20 Anatomy and Physiology of the Rectum and Colon(Anatomy and Physiology of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus)

Chapter 21 Rectal Stricture

Chapter 22 Fecal Impaction

Chapter 23 Rectal Prolapse

Chapter 24 Solitary Rectal Ulcer

Chapter 25 Rectocele

Chapter 26 Rectal Trauma

Chapter 27 Foreign Bodies of the Rectum

Chapter 28 Sacral and Retrorectal Tumors

Chapter 29 Villous Tumors of the Rectum

Chapter 30 Preoperative Evaluation of the Rectal Cancer Patient(Assessment of Operative Risk and Staging)

Chapter 31 Cancer of the Rectum; Operative Management and Adjuvant Therapy

Chapter 32 Cancer of the Rectum, Local Treatment

Chapter 33 Cancer of the Rectum: Follow-up and Management of Local Recurrence

Chapter 34 Perineal Hernia



Section III THE COLON



Chapter 35 Preparing the Patient for Surgery

Chapter 36 Medical Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis and other Colitides

Chapter 37 Ulcerative Colitis: Surgical Treatment

(Ulcerative Colitis: Surgical Options)

Chapter 38 Management of Toxic Ulcerative Colitis

Chapter 39 Anastomotic Complications of Pelvic Pouch Surgery and Management

Chapter 40 Pouchitis and Functional Complications of the Pelvic Pouch

Chapter 41 Complications of the Kock Pouch

(The Continent Ileostomy-Its Complications and Management)

Chapter 42 Unhealed Perineal Wound

Chapter 43 Crohn’s Disease: Medical Management

(Medical Treatment of Crohn’s Disease)

Chapter 44 Crohn’s Disease of the Rectum and Colon (Crohn’s Colitis)

Chapter 45 Crohn’s Disease: Perianal (Perianal Crohn’s Disease)

Chapter 46 Acute Appendicits

Chapter 47 Cecal Ulcer

Chapter 48 Pseudomembranous Colitis

Chapter 49 Cytomegalovirus Ileocolitis and Kaposi’s Sarcoma in HIV/AIDS

Chapter 50 Medical Treatment of Diverticulitis

Chapter 51 Treatment of Diverticulitis

Chapter 52 Diverticulitis and Fistula

Chapter 53 Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage (Ectasia, Diverticulitis)

Chapter 54 Large Bowel Obstruction

Chapter 55 Volvulus of the Colon

Chapter 56 Pseudo-obstruction (Lower Bowel)

Chapter 57 Management of the Malignant Polyp

Chapter 58 Treatment of Colorectal Adenomas

(including screening, follow-up, and surveillance)

Chapter 59 Molecular Biology of Colorectal Cancer and Implications for Therapy

Chapter 60 Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

Chapter 61 Desmoid Tumors

Chapter 62 Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colon Cancer

(Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colorectal Cancer)

Chapter 63 Cancer of the Appendix and Pseudomyxoma Peritonei

Chapter 64 Management of Cancer of the Colon (including Adjuvant Therapy)

Chapter 65 Chemotherapy for Colorectal Cancer

Chapter 66 Hepatic Metastases from Colorectal Cancer

Chapter 67 Pulmonary Metastases from Colorectal Cancer

Chapter 68 Other Colorectal Neoplasms, Nonepithelial

Chapter 69 Ischemic Colitis

Chapter 70 Management and Treatment of Colonic & Rectal Trauma

Chapter 71 Endometriosis of the Colon and Rectum

Chapter 72 Pneumatosis Cystoides Intestinalis

Chapter 73 Constipation



Section IV SMALL INTESTINE



Chapter 74 Small Bowel Obstruction

Chapter 75 Short Bowel Syndrome

Chapter 76 Crohn’s Disease of the Duodenum, Stomach, and Esophagus

Chapter 77 Crohn’s Disease of the Small Bowel (including Laparoscopy)

Chapter 78 Small Bowel Neoplasms

Chapter 79 Carcinoid Tumors of the Large and Small Bowel

Chapter 80 Enterocutaneous Fistula

Chapter 81 Acute and Chronic Ischemia of the Small Bowel(Acute and Chronic Mesentric Ischemia)

Chapter 82 Radiation Enteritis and Colitis



SECTION V-COMPLICATIONS (OTHER AND MISCELLANEOUS TOPICS



Chapter 83 Colorectal Surgery in the High-Risk Patient

Chapter 84 Reoperative Pelvic Surgery

Chapter 85 Malnutrition (Current Therapy in ColorectalSurgery-Nutritional Support)

Chapter 86 Sepsis Following Colorectal Surgery: Prevention & Management

Chapter 87 Anastomotic Leak after Colon and Rectal Resections

Chapter 88 Complications of Colonoscopy

Chapter 89 Management of Hemorrhage during Pelvic Surgery(Reoperative Pelvic Surgery)

Chapter 90 Urological Complications of Colorectal Surgery

Chapter 91 Prevention and Treatment of Complications of Laparoscopic Intestinal Surgery

Chapter 92 Prevention and Management of Stoma Complications

Chapter 93 Difficult Wounds and Stomas: Nursing Management

Chapter 94 Outcomes of Colorectal Surgery-What to Assess and How Chapter 95 Documentation and Use of the CPT Coding System for Colorectal Surgery

