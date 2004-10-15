Current Therapy in Colon and Rectal Surgery
2nd Edition
Extensively revised, this 2nd Edition focuses exclusively on practical clinical science and advances in colon and rectal surgery. It continues to provide "expert" perspectives and essential information on current therapies—ranging from new diagnostic modalities and medical therapeutics to surgical treatment options, including minimal access surgery.
- Provides a "quick consultation with experts" on contemporary treatment approaches.
- Features 95 succinct chapters of 3 to 4 printed pages, arranged in five sections, written by leading experts.
- Uses a portable, easy to read format.
- Offers a significant value in comparison to other books on the market.
- Presents an excellent preparation for American Board of Surgery certification examinations
Section 1 ANAL AND PERINANAL REGION
Chapter 1 Anatomy and Physiology of the Rectum
Chapter 2 Hemorrhoids
Chapter 3 Anal Fissure
Chapter 4 Anal Rectal Abscess
Chapter 5 Anal Fistula
Chapter 6 Rectal-Vaginal Fistula
Chapter 7 Pilondial Sinus
Chapter 8 Hidradentitis Suppurativa
Chapter 9 Pruritus Ani
Chapter 10 Anal Stenosis
Chapter 11 Anal and Perianal Warts
Chapter 12 Anorectal Venereal Infection
Chapter 13 Bowen’s Disease and Paget’s Disease
Chapter 14 Melanoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma
Chapter 15 Anal Carcinoma
Chapter 16 Ano-Rectal Pain Syndrome
Chapter 17 Anorectal Congenital Disorders
Chapter 18 Hirschprung’s Disease
Section II- RECTAL AND PARARECTAL REGION
Chapter 19 Anal Incontinence(FecalIncontinence)
Chapter 20 Anatomy and Physiology of the Rectum and Colon(Anatomy and Physiology of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus)
Chapter 21 Rectal Stricture
Chapter 22 Fecal Impaction
Chapter 23 Rectal Prolapse
Chapter 24 Solitary Rectal Ulcer
Chapter 25 Rectocele
Chapter 26 Rectal Trauma
Chapter 27 Foreign Bodies of the Rectum
Chapter 28 Sacral and Retrorectal Tumors
Chapter 29 Villous Tumors of the Rectum
Chapter 30 Preoperative Evaluation of the Rectal Cancer Patient(Assessment of Operative Risk and Staging)
Chapter 31 Cancer of the Rectum; Operative Management and Adjuvant Therapy
Chapter 32 Cancer of the Rectum, Local Treatment
Chapter 33 Cancer of the Rectum: Follow-up and Management of Local Recurrence
Chapter 34 Perineal Hernia
Section III THE COLON
Chapter 35 Preparing the Patient for Surgery
Chapter 36 Medical Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis and other Colitides
Chapter 37 Ulcerative Colitis: Surgical Treatment
(Ulcerative Colitis: Surgical Options)
Chapter 38 Management of Toxic Ulcerative Colitis
Chapter 39 Anastomotic Complications of Pelvic Pouch Surgery and Management
Chapter 40 Pouchitis and Functional Complications of the Pelvic Pouch
Chapter 41 Complications of the Kock Pouch
(The Continent Ileostomy-Its Complications and Management)
Chapter 42 Unhealed Perineal Wound
Chapter 43 Crohn’s Disease: Medical Management
(Medical Treatment of Crohn’s Disease)
Chapter 44 Crohn’s Disease of the Rectum and Colon (Crohn’s Colitis)
Chapter 45 Crohn’s Disease: Perianal (Perianal Crohn’s Disease)
Chapter 46 Acute Appendicits
Chapter 47 Cecal Ulcer
Chapter 48 Pseudomembranous Colitis
Chapter 49 Cytomegalovirus Ileocolitis and Kaposi’s Sarcoma in HIV/AIDS
Chapter 50 Medical Treatment of Diverticulitis
Chapter 51 Treatment of Diverticulitis
Chapter 52 Diverticulitis and Fistula
Chapter 53 Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage (Ectasia, Diverticulitis)
Chapter 54 Large Bowel Obstruction
Chapter 55 Volvulus of the Colon
Chapter 56 Pseudo-obstruction (Lower Bowel)
Chapter 57 Management of the Malignant Polyp
Chapter 58 Treatment of Colorectal Adenomas
(including screening, follow-up, and surveillance)
Chapter 59 Molecular Biology of Colorectal Cancer and Implications for Therapy
Chapter 60 Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Chapter 61 Desmoid Tumors
Chapter 62 Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colon Cancer
(Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colorectal Cancer)
Chapter 63 Cancer of the Appendix and Pseudomyxoma Peritonei
Chapter 64 Management of Cancer of the Colon (including Adjuvant Therapy)
Chapter 65 Chemotherapy for Colorectal Cancer
Chapter 66 Hepatic Metastases from Colorectal Cancer
Chapter 67 Pulmonary Metastases from Colorectal Cancer
Chapter 68 Other Colorectal Neoplasms, Nonepithelial
Chapter 69 Ischemic Colitis
Chapter 70 Management and Treatment of Colonic & Rectal Trauma
Chapter 71 Endometriosis of the Colon and Rectum
Chapter 72 Pneumatosis Cystoides Intestinalis
Chapter 73 Constipation
Section IV SMALL INTESTINE
Chapter 74 Small Bowel Obstruction
Chapter 75 Short Bowel Syndrome
Chapter 76 Crohn’s Disease of the Duodenum, Stomach, and Esophagus
Chapter 77 Crohn’s Disease of the Small Bowel (including Laparoscopy)
Chapter 78 Small Bowel Neoplasms
Chapter 79 Carcinoid Tumors of the Large and Small Bowel
Chapter 80 Enterocutaneous Fistula
Chapter 81 Acute and Chronic Ischemia of the Small Bowel(Acute and Chronic Mesentric Ischemia)
Chapter 82 Radiation Enteritis and Colitis
SECTION V-COMPLICATIONS (OTHER AND MISCELLANEOUS TOPICS
Chapter 83 Colorectal Surgery in the High-Risk Patient
Chapter 84 Reoperative Pelvic Surgery
Chapter 85 Malnutrition (Current Therapy in ColorectalSurgery-Nutritional Support)
Chapter 86 Sepsis Following Colorectal Surgery: Prevention & Management
Chapter 87 Anastomotic Leak after Colon and Rectal Resections
Chapter 88 Complications of Colonoscopy
Chapter 89 Management of Hemorrhage during Pelvic Surgery(Reoperative Pelvic Surgery)
Chapter 90 Urological Complications of Colorectal Surgery
Chapter 91 Prevention and Treatment of Complications of Laparoscopic Intestinal Surgery
Chapter 92 Prevention and Management of Stoma Complications
Chapter 93 Difficult Wounds and Stomas: Nursing Management
Chapter 94 Outcomes of Colorectal Surgery-What to Assess and How Chapter 95 Documentation and Use of the CPT Coding System for Colorectal Surgery
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 15th October 2004
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437711325
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781556644801
Victor Fazio
Formerly Rupert B. Turnball, Jr. MD, Chair, Emeritus Emeritus Chairman, Department of Colorectal Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Foundation
James Church
Department of Colorectal Surgery, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH