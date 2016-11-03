Current Therapy in Colon and Rectal Surgery - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323280921, 9780323296977

Current Therapy in Colon and Rectal Surgery

3rd Edition

Editors: Victor Fazio James Church Conor Delaney Ravi Kiran
eBook ISBN: 9780323296977
eBook ISBN: 9780323296915
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323280921
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd November 2016
Page Count: 536
Description

For more than 25 years, Current Therapy in Colon and Rectal Surgery has been the go-to resource for preparing for the American Board of Surgery certification exam. Following in this tradition, the 3rd Edition offers a comprehensive, contemporary summary of treatment options for colorectal diseases, with a focus on practical clinical science and applications. In a single, portable volume, you’ll find complete coverage of new diagnostic modalities, medical therapeutics, and surgical treatment options, including minimally invasive surgery. Easy to read and digest, it provides a quick consultation with experts on the essentials of colon and rectal surgery.

Key Features

  • Consult this title for a quick overview before you enter the OR, and use it as a review tool for board certification and recertification.

  • Nearly 100 succinct chapters, just 3 or 4 pages each, written by leading experts in colorectal surgery.

  • Five chapters devoted exclusively to different aspects of rectal cancer.

    •

  • Other key topics include minimally invasive surgery, reparative surgery, maturing outcomes, and managing surgical risk.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Management of fecal incontinence

Rectal stricture

Management of fecal impaction

Abdominal approaches to rectal prolapse

Management of solitary rectal ulcer

Rectocele management

Rectal foreign bodies

Management of sacral and retrorectal tumors

Management of rectal villous tumors

Evaluation of rectal cancer: assessment of operative risk strategy

Cancer of the rectum: neoadjuvant therapy

Cancer of the rectum: operative management

Rectal cancer: local and transanal treatment

Rectal cancer: local recurrence, resection, surgery and follow-up

Management of perineal hernia

SECTION III THE COLON

Preoperative preparation and risk assessment of the patient for colon and rectal surgery

Medical treatment of ulcerative colitis and other colitides

Chronic ulcerative colitis: surgical options

Management of acute toxic colitis and megacolon

Pelvic pouch anastomotic complications and management

Pouchitis and functional complications of the pelvic pouch

The continent ileostomy: evolution, construction and management of complications

Unhealed perineal wound

Medical treatment of Crohn’s disease

Management of Crohn’s colitis

Perianal Crohn’s disease: management

Cecal ulcer

Pseudomembranous colitis

Cytomegalovirus ileocolitis and Kaposi’s sarcoma in AIDS

Diagnosis and management of acute colonic diverticulitis

Diverticulitis and fistula: surgical treatment and complications

Lower gastrointestinal bleeding

Large bowel obstruction

Volvulus of the colon

Pseudo-obstruction (Ogilvie’s syndrome)

Management of the malignant polyp

Treatment of colorectal adenomas: screening, follow-up and surveillance

Molecular genetics of colorectal cancer

Polyposis syndromes

Desmoid tumors

Hereditary nonpolyposis colorectal cancer

Cancer of the appendix and pseudomyxoma peritonei management

Surgical management of cancer of the colon

Chemotherapy and adjuvant therapies for metastatic colon cancer

Management of colorectal liver metastasis

Resection of colorectal pulmonary metastases

Management of non-epithelial colonic and rectal tumors, and gastrointestinal stromal tumors

Management of colonic ischemia

Management and Treatment of Colon and Rectal Trauma

Endometriosis of the colon and rectum

Pneumatosis cystoides intestinalis

Constipation

SECTION IV SMALL INTESTINE

Small bowel obstruction

Medical management of short bowel syndrome

Indications and management of intestinal transplant

Crohn’s disease of the duodenum, stomach, and esophagus

Management of small bowel Crohn’s disease

Small bowel neoplasms

Carcinoid tumors of the large and small bowel

Enterocutaneous fistula: small and large bowel

Acute and chronic mesenteric ischemia of small intestine

Radiation enteritis and proctocolitis

SECTION V COMPLICATIONS (AND OTHER MISCELLANEOUS TOPICS)

Colorectal surgery in the high-risk patient

Reoperative pelvic surgery

Nutritional support in colorectal surgery

Prevention and management of sepsis

Management of anastomotic leak

Complications of colonoscopy

The management of hemorrhage during pelvic surgery

Urologic complications of colorectal surgery

Prevention and treatment of complications of laparoscopic intestinal surgery

Prevention and management of stoma complications

Stoma and wound considerations: nursing management

Outcomes analysis and measurement of quality of life

CPT coding in colorectal surgery

Enhanced recovery pathways after colorectal surgery

Managing complex ventral hernia during colorectal surgery

About the Editor

Victor Fazio

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Rupert B. Turnball, Jr. MD, Chair, Emeritus Emeritus Chairman, Department of Colorectal Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Foundation

James Church

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Colorectal Surgery, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH

Conor Delaney

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Digestive Disease and Surgery Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio

Ravi Kiran

Affiliations and Expertise

Kenneth A. Forde Professor of Surgery, Columbia University Medical Center and Mailman School of Public Health, Chief and Program Director, Division of Colorectal Surgery Director, Center for Innovation and Outcomes Research, New-York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, New York, New York

