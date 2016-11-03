Current Therapy in Colon and Rectal Surgery
3rd Edition
Description
For more than 25 years, Current Therapy in Colon and Rectal Surgery has been the go-to resource for preparing for the American Board of Surgery certification exam. Following in this tradition, the 3rd Edition offers a comprehensive, contemporary summary of treatment options for colorectal diseases, with a focus on practical clinical science and applications. In a single, portable volume, you’ll find complete coverage of new diagnostic modalities, medical therapeutics, and surgical treatment options, including minimally invasive surgery. Easy to read and digest, it provides a quick consultation with experts on the essentials of colon and rectal surgery.
Key Features
- Consult this title for a quick overview before you enter the OR, and use it as a review tool for board certification and recertification.
- Nearly 100 succinct chapters, just 3 or 4 pages each, written by leading experts in colorectal surgery.
- Five chapters devoted exclusively to different aspects of rectal cancer.
- Other key topics include minimally invasive surgery, reparative surgery, maturing outcomes, and managing surgical risk.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
Management of fecal incontinence
Rectal stricture
Management of fecal impaction
Abdominal approaches to rectal prolapse
Management of solitary rectal ulcer
Rectocele management
Rectal foreign bodies
Management of sacral and retrorectal tumors
Management of rectal villous tumors
Evaluation of rectal cancer: assessment of operative risk strategy
Cancer of the rectum: neoadjuvant therapy
Cancer of the rectum: operative management
Rectal cancer: local and transanal treatment
Rectal cancer: local recurrence, resection, surgery and follow-up
Management of perineal hernia
SECTION III THE COLON
Preoperative preparation and risk assessment of the patient for colon and rectal surgery
Medical treatment of ulcerative colitis and other colitides
Chronic ulcerative colitis: surgical options
Management of acute toxic colitis and megacolon
Pelvic pouch anastomotic complications and management
Pouchitis and functional complications of the pelvic pouch
The continent ileostomy: evolution, construction and management of complications
Unhealed perineal wound
Medical treatment of Crohn’s disease
Management of Crohn’s colitis
Perianal Crohn’s disease: management
Cecal ulcer
Pseudomembranous colitis
Cytomegalovirus ileocolitis and Kaposi’s sarcoma in AIDS
Diagnosis and management of acute colonic diverticulitis
Diverticulitis and fistula: surgical treatment and complications
Lower gastrointestinal bleeding
Large bowel obstruction
Volvulus of the colon
Pseudo-obstruction (Ogilvie’s syndrome)
Management of the malignant polyp
Treatment of colorectal adenomas: screening, follow-up and surveillance
Molecular genetics of colorectal cancer
Polyposis syndromes
Desmoid tumors
Hereditary nonpolyposis colorectal cancer
Cancer of the appendix and pseudomyxoma peritonei management
Surgical management of cancer of the colon
Chemotherapy and adjuvant therapies for metastatic colon cancer
Management of colorectal liver metastasis
Resection of colorectal pulmonary metastases
Management of non-epithelial colonic and rectal tumors, and gastrointestinal stromal tumors
Management of colonic ischemia
Management and Treatment of Colon and Rectal Trauma
Endometriosis of the colon and rectum
Pneumatosis cystoides intestinalis
Constipation
SECTION IV SMALL INTESTINE
Small bowel obstruction
Medical management of short bowel syndrome
Indications and management of intestinal transplant
Crohn’s disease of the duodenum, stomach, and esophagus
Management of small bowel Crohn’s disease
Small bowel neoplasms
Carcinoid tumors of the large and small bowel
Enterocutaneous fistula: small and large bowel
Acute and chronic mesenteric ischemia of small intestine
Radiation enteritis and proctocolitis
SECTION V COMPLICATIONS (AND OTHER MISCELLANEOUS TOPICS)
Colorectal surgery in the high-risk patient
Reoperative pelvic surgery
Nutritional support in colorectal surgery
Prevention and management of sepsis
Management of anastomotic leak
Complications of colonoscopy
The management of hemorrhage during pelvic surgery
Urologic complications of colorectal surgery
Prevention and treatment of complications of laparoscopic intestinal surgery
Prevention and management of stoma complications
Stoma and wound considerations: nursing management
Outcomes analysis and measurement of quality of life
CPT coding in colorectal surgery
Enhanced recovery pathways after colorectal surgery
Managing complex ventral hernia during colorectal surgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 3rd November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323296977
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323296915
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323280921
About the Editor
Victor Fazio
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Rupert B. Turnball, Jr. MD, Chair, Emeritus Emeritus Chairman, Department of Colorectal Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Foundation
James Church
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Colorectal Surgery, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
Conor Delaney
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Digestive Disease and Surgery Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
Ravi Kiran
Affiliations and Expertise
Kenneth A. Forde Professor of Surgery, Columbia University Medical Center and Mailman School of Public Health, Chief and Program Director, Division of Colorectal Surgery Director, Center for Innovation and Outcomes Research, New-York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, New York, New York