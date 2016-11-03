Current Therapy in Colon and Rectal Surgery

Management of fecal incontinence

Rectal stricture

Management of fecal impaction

Abdominal approaches to rectal prolapse

Management of solitary rectal ulcer

Rectocele management

Rectal foreign bodies

Management of sacral and retrorectal tumors

Management of rectal villous tumors

Evaluation of rectal cancer: assessment of operative risk strategy

Cancer of the rectum: neoadjuvant therapy

Cancer of the rectum: operative management

Rectal cancer: local and transanal treatment

Rectal cancer: local recurrence, resection, surgery and follow-up

Management of perineal hernia

SECTION III THE COLON

Preoperative preparation and risk assessment of the patient for colon and rectal surgery

Medical treatment of ulcerative colitis and other colitides

Chronic ulcerative colitis: surgical options

Management of acute toxic colitis and megacolon

Pelvic pouch anastomotic complications and management

Pouchitis and functional complications of the pelvic pouch

The continent ileostomy: evolution, construction and management of complications

Unhealed perineal wound

Medical treatment of Crohn’s disease

Management of Crohn’s colitis

Perianal Crohn’s disease: management

Cecal ulcer

Pseudomembranous colitis

Cytomegalovirus ileocolitis and Kaposi’s sarcoma in AIDS

Diagnosis and management of acute colonic diverticulitis

Diverticulitis and fistula: surgical treatment and complications

Lower gastrointestinal bleeding

Large bowel obstruction

Volvulus of the colon

Pseudo-obstruction (Ogilvie’s syndrome)

Management of the malignant polyp

Treatment of colorectal adenomas: screening, follow-up and surveillance

Molecular genetics of colorectal cancer

Polyposis syndromes

Desmoid tumors

Hereditary nonpolyposis colorectal cancer

Cancer of the appendix and pseudomyxoma peritonei management

Surgical management of cancer of the colon

Chemotherapy and adjuvant therapies for metastatic colon cancer

Management of colorectal liver metastasis

Resection of colorectal pulmonary metastases

Management of non-epithelial colonic and rectal tumors, and gastrointestinal stromal tumors

Management of colonic ischemia

Management and Treatment of Colon and Rectal Trauma

Endometriosis of the colon and rectum

Pneumatosis cystoides intestinalis

Constipation

SECTION IV SMALL INTESTINE

Small bowel obstruction

Medical management of short bowel syndrome

Indications and management of intestinal transplant

Crohn’s disease of the duodenum, stomach, and esophagus

Management of small bowel Crohn’s disease

Small bowel neoplasms

Carcinoid tumors of the large and small bowel

Enterocutaneous fistula: small and large bowel

Acute and chronic mesenteric ischemia of small intestine

Radiation enteritis and proctocolitis

SECTION V COMPLICATIONS (AND OTHER MISCELLANEOUS TOPICS)

Colorectal surgery in the high-risk patient

Reoperative pelvic surgery

Nutritional support in colorectal surgery

Prevention and management of sepsis

Management of anastomotic leak

Complications of colonoscopy

The management of hemorrhage during pelvic surgery

Urologic complications of colorectal surgery

Prevention and treatment of complications of laparoscopic intestinal surgery

Prevention and management of stoma complications

Stoma and wound considerations: nursing management

Outcomes analysis and measurement of quality of life

CPT coding in colorectal surgery

Enhanced recovery pathways after colorectal surgery

Managing complex ventral hernia during colorectal surgery